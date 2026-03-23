Zyon Pullin News: Sent to G League

The Timberwolves transferred Pullin to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.

Pullin will join Iowa ahead of its game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, though he could be brought back to the parent club before Wednesday's game against Houston. The two-way player has logged just six minutes over two appearances with the Timberwolves this season, though he's averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game across 20 outings with Iowa.