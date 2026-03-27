Zyon Pullin News: Solid offensive effort in G League

Pullin accrued 35 points (12-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 133-106 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Pullin achieved his third-best scoring total along with a season-high mark of three-pointers during his 21st G League appearance of the season. He's one of the Timberwolves' two-way players but has seen just six minutes of NBA action throughout the campaign. He'll likely remain more active with Iowa, looking to extend his scoring and assisting momentum in upcoming contests.