Zyon Pullin News: Strong effort in G League

Pullin produced 27 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes Monday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 122-95 win over the Rip City Remix.

Pullin cruised to an efficient showing as a scorer and has now scored 20-plus points in all four of his G League regular-season appearances. He's also managed to be effective elsewhere by averaging 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists during this four-game stretch.