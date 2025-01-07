Zyon Pullin News: Surpasses 20 points as top scorer

Pullin contributed 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes in Monday's 98-96 G League win over Long Island.

Pullin provided a lift to Sioux Falls offensively in Monday's narrow victory, leading all players in scoring and assists while ending second on the team in rebounds in a well-rounded performance. Pullin has appeared in 22 G League contests this season, averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals per outing.