Zyon Pullin News: Top scorer off bench in win
Pullin posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes in Friday's 114-111 G League win over Windy City.
Pullin provided a nice spark offensive spark off the Sioux Falls bench in Friday's victory, leading all Skyforce players on the second unit in scoring in a winning effort. Pullin has averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 13 contests this season.
Zyon Pullin
Free Agent
