2026 Women's NCAA Tournament Team Previews - Analysis and Advice for March Madness

The 2026 Women's NCAA Tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday, while the first round tips off Friday. The UConn Huskies are considered the favorites this year after winning last year's national championship and going undefeated this season to earn the top overall seed, but several other teams, including UCLA, Texas and South Carolina, are also strong candidates that have a legitimate shot to cut down the nets.

Team previews and analysis of all 68 teams in the tournament field are included below, grouped by region, to help provide advice for filling out women's NCAA Tournament brackets in 2026.

2026 Women's NCAA Tourament Team Previews - Outlooks, Strengths & Weaknesses

Fort Worth Regional 1

No. 1 UConn Huskies (34-0)

After winning last year's national championship, UConn put together an undefeated season to earn the top seed in this year's NCAA Tournament despite losing Paige Bueckers to the WNBA. Led by Sarah Strong (18.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 spg, 1.6 bpg) and Azzi Fudd (17.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.5 spg), the Huskies are dominant on both sides of the ball, leading the nation in effective field-goal percentage, points per play and assist-to-turnover ratio, while also ranking first in opponent points per play, second in steal rate and fourth in block rate. They allow three-pointers at one of the highest clips in the country, but that could be due to them having the highest margin of victory per game nationally. The Huskies' core has experience making deep NCAA Tournament runs, and they're one of the most formidable threats this year due to their efficient offense and stifling defense.

No. 16 UTSA Roadrunners (18-15)

Despite going 18-15 this year, UTSA finished the season with a five-game winning streak to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history. Transfer Ereauna Hardaway (11.3 ppg, 4.7 apg) was productive in her first season with the team, while returning players Cheyenne Rowe (14.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and Idara Udo (9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg) were also reliable. The Roadrunners have below-average offensive efficiency and fall in the 19th percentile nationally in points per play and the 14th percentile in turnover rate. However, they have a solid defense that holds opponents to the 34th-lowest effective field-goal percentage in the nation while also ranking 40th in total rebound rate. The Roadrunners struggled against non-Quad 4 competition this year, going 0-2 in Quad 1 matchups, 2-2 in Quad 2 games and 1-4 against Quad 3 opponents, and they're unlikely to be particularly competitive in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (22-9)

Iowa State began the season 14-0 but went on a five-game losing streak to begin the calendar year and lost four of seven matchups heading into the NCAA Tournament. Audi Crooks (25.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg) remained one of the nation's most dominant players, while transfer Jada Williams (15.3 ppg, 7.7 apg) made an impact in her first year with the program, and Addy Brown (12.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 5.2 apg) returned to action just before the Big 12 Tournament after missing time with a lower-body injury. The Cyclones maximize their possessions, ranking fifth nationally in points per play, sixth in effective field-goal percentage and third in assist-to-turnover ratio. They aren't as effective defensively, struggling to limit efficiency and falling in the 18th percentile in block rate and 12th percentile in steal rate. Despite their hot start this year, the Cyclones have some defensive shortcomings and face an uphill battle in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 9 Syracuse Orange (23-8)

The Orange have been inconsistent in recent seasons, as they went 12-18 last year but are now back in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three seasons. Freshmen Uche Izoje (15.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg) and Dominique Darius (12.6 ppg, 3.5 apg), along with transfer Laila Phelia (13.7 ppg, 2.0 spg), were pivotal in Syracuse's turnaround. The Orange have middling shooting efficiency but create plenty of second chances, boasting the fourth-best offensive rebound rate in the nation. Their defense also causes plenty of trouble, as the team ranks 18th nationally in block rate and 41st in steal rate. However, the Orange haven't had much success against top competition, displayed by their 1-7 record against Quad 1 opponents. Syracuse has a bright future with Izoje and Darius, but a deep run in this year's NCAA Tournament seems unlikely.

No. 5 Maryland Terrapins (23-8)

Maryland went 6-8 against Quad 1 opponents this year, but the Terrapins were undefeated in non-Quad 1 matchups. The team lost Kaylene Smikle (13.1 ppg) to a knee injury in December but got strong play from transfers Oluchi Okananwa (18.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.3 spg) and Yarden Garzon (12.7 ppg, 3.1 apg), along with sophomore Saylor Poffenbarger (9.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.9 spg) and freshman Addi Mack (10.7 ppg). This potent group helped the Terrapins average 82.3 points per game, which ranks 12th nationally. The team also has the eighth-best total rebound rate in the nation but isn't as proficient guarding the perimeter, as the team's opponent three-point percentage falls in the 10th percentile nationally. The Terrapins have plenty of talent, but their inconsistency in Quad 1 matchups signals that they could have trouble making an NCAA Tournament run.

No. 12 Murray State Racers (31-3)

Murray State posted a program-best 31-3 record this year and are dancing for a second consecutive year. The team has a potent offense led by Halli Poock (22.4 ppg, 4.4 apg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (17.7 ppg, 11.8 rpg), Haven Ford (17.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.7 apg) and Keslyn Secrist (12.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg). The Racers rank fifth nationally in points per game and 12th in points per play, and they reach the charity stripe at the third-highest rate in the country while committing turnovers at the 10th-lowest rate in the nation. They rank 56th in defensive rebound rate but struggle to limit efficiency and fall in the 11th percentile in steal rate and the eighth percentile in block rate. The Racers went 0-2 against Quad 1 opponents this year and could struggle to contain the competition in the NCAA Tournament, making a run unlikely despite their talented offense.

No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels (26-7)

The Tar Heels have advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons, but they haven't progressed past the Sweet Sixteen since 2014. Although they've gone just 4-6 in Quad 1 matchups this year, they've won 13 of 15 games leading up to The Big Dance. North Carolina has a balanced offense that includes Nyla Harris (11.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg), Lanie Grant (10.6 ppg), Indya Nivar (10.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.7 spg) and Elina Aarnisalo (10.2 ppg). The Tar Heels thrive beyond the arc, ranking 15th nationally in three-point percentage, but they don't shoot many free throws and have lackluster efficiency from the stripe. Defensively, they rank 27th in total rebound rate and 29th in opponent effective field-goal percentage. While the Tar Heels have experience making NCAA Tournament runs, their shaky record against top opponents signals that they could be vulnerable this year.

No. 13 Western Illinois Leathernecks (26-5)

Although Western Illinois has been without Raegan McCowan since mid-December due to an elbow injury, Mia Nicastro (24.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg), Addi Brownfield (12.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.2 spg) and Mallory Shetley (10.7 ppg) stepped up to help lead the Leathernecks to a program-best 26-5 record and their first NCAA Tournament since 2017. The Leathernecks have an efficient offense that ranks 15th nationally in points per play with the ninth-lowest turnover rate in the country, but they fall in the 15th percentile in offensive rebound rate. They're much better on the defensive glass, ranking 20th in defensive rebound rate while displaying some proficiency at limiting opponent efficiency, especially inside the arc. The Leathernecks lost their lone Quad 1 matchup this year, and despite going 3-0 against Quad 3 opponents, they're unlikely to make an NCAA Tournament run as a 13-seed.

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-10)

Notre Dame has advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in four consecutive NCAA Tournaments but are a 6-seed this year, the program's lowest ranking in The Big Dance since 2009. Hannah Hidalgo (25.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.4 spg, 5.3 apg) remained the focal point, while Cassandre Prosper (13.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg) took a step forward. The Fighting Irish rank 20th nationally in points per play and 27th in effective field-goal percentage. Defensively, they're a below-average squad at limiting efficiency and collecting rebounds but have the nation's sixth-best steal rate. The Fighting Irish were inconsistent for most of the year, including a 6-7 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 4-3 record in Quad 2 matchups, but they had a late-season seven-game winning streak before losing to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinal. Although they're hitting their stride at the right time, they'll have a tougher test than usual in the NCAA Tournament as a 6-seed.

No. 11 Fairfield Stags (28-4)

Fairfield began the year with a road win over Villanova and won 24 of 25 games to close out the season to qualify for a third consecutive NCAA Tournament. Juniors Kaety L'Amoreaux (17.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.1 spg) and Meghan Andersen (16.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg) remained dominant for the Stags, who are one of the nation's top perimeter threats and rank fourth in the country in effective field-goal percentage and 10th in three-point field-goal percentage. They also protect the ball, ranking 18th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Fairfield is a below-average rebounding team but has a strong perimeter defense, holding opponents to the 26th-lowest three-point field-goal percentage nationally. The Stags were successful over a limited sample against top competition this season, including a 2-2 record in Quad 1 matchups, but they've never advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament and face an uphill climb this year.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7)

Despite losing Cotie McMahon to South Carolina ahead of the 2025-26 season, Jaloni Cambridge (22.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.9 spg), Chance Gray (14.9 ppg), Kennedy Cambridge (9.0 ppg, 3.9 spg, 3.3 apg) and Elsa Lemmila (9.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.2 bpg) all took steps forward during their second year at Ohio State. The Buckeyes have an efficient offense that ranks 26th nationally in effective field-goal percentage, 22nd in points per play and 15th in assist-to-turnover ratio, while the team's defense is effective at creating disruptions, ranking 26th in steal and block rate, despite middling rebounding skills and lackluster perimeter defense. The Buckeyes have been upset in the second round of the past two NCAA Tournaments, but they had a winning record (9-7) against Quad 1 opponents this year and have the talent to make a run in The Big Dance.

No. 14 Howard Bison (26-7)

Howard ended the year on a 14-game winning streak, including a MEAC Tournament title, to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time since 2001. The Bison are led by Zennia Thomas (15.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and Zoe Stewart (11.7 ppg) but largely struggle on the offensive side of the ball, falling in the 26th percentile nationally in effective field-goal percentage. However, they reach the free-throw line at a high rate and are also in the 72nd percentile in turnover rate. The team also has middling rebound rates but holds opponents to the eighth-lowest three-point field-goal percentage in the nation while also ranking 55th in steal rate and 60th in block rate. The Bison went 0-2 against Quad 1 opponents, 1-1 in Quad 2 matchups and 1-1 against Quad 3 competition this year, and their lack of offensive firepower will likely prevent them from being particularly competitive in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 7 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-11)

Illinois has had success under head coach Shauna Green, as the team won the WBIT in 2024 and is now in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four years. While the Fighting Illini won two Big Ten Tournament games this year, they struggled down the stretch, going 8-10 across their last 18 games. They also went 3-10 against Quad 1 opponents and lost one of their seven Quad 3 matchups. Sophomore Berry Wallace (18.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and freshman Cearah Parchment (13.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.8 spg) led the way for Illinois, but Gretchen Dolan (12.9 ppg) suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in February. The team doesn't attempt many threes but is efficient when doing so, ranking 17th nationally in three-point percentage while also ranking second in free-throw efficiency. However, Illinois commits plenty of fouls and struggles with interior defense, which could lead to trouble in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 10 Colorado Buffaloes (22-11)

After back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances, Colorado missed out on the NCAA Tournament last year but is back following a 22-11 season. The team features plenty of new faces, including transfers Zyanna Walker (11.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 spg), Desiree Wooten (13.3 ppg) and Anaelle Dutat (8.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.7 spg), along with freshman Logyn Greer (9.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg). The Buffaloes don't score many points from three-point range and have middling efficiency inside the arc, but they rank 31st nationally in total rebound rate and 61st in steal rate. However, they commit fouls at a higher clip than most of the nation and aren't particularly effective at limiting opponent efficiency. The Buffaloes went 2-5 against Quad 1 opponents this year and also had three Quad 2 losses, two Quad 3 losses and a Quad 4 loss, and their inconsistency will likely hurt them in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Vanderbilt Commodores (27-4)

Although Vanderbilt has made a first-round exit in the last two NCAA Tournaments, the Commodores put together their best season in program history this year, fueled by the nation's leading scorer in Mikayla Blakes (27.0 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.9 spg), along with Aubrey Galvan (13.1 ppg, 5.9 apg, 2.6 spg), Justine Pissott (11.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Sacha Washington (10.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg). The Commodores lost in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament despite earning the No. 2 seed, but they have one of the nation's top offensive attacks, making them dangerous in The Big Dance. Vanderbilt ranks 11th nationally in effective field-goal percentage, seventh in points per play and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio, but despite their efficiency, they fall in the 18th percentile in defensive rebound rate. Following back-to-back early NCAA Tournament exits, Vanderbilt could be ready to make a deep run this season.

No. 15 High Point Panthers (27-5)

High Point went 3-3 to close out the regular season but won three Big South Tournament games to take home the title and qualify for the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season. Aaliyah Collins (15.2 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.5 spg) and transfer Macy Spencer (18.4 ppg) led the way for the Panthers, who rank 31st nationally in effective field-goal percentage but struggle to create second chances, falling in the 13th percentile in offensive rebound rate. However, they foul at the 11th-lowest rate in the nation and are a strong defensive team, holding opponents to just 0.69 points per play, the 9th-lowest mark in the country. While the Panthers' 27-5 regular-season record was their best since joining the Division I ranks in 1999, they don't have much experience against top opponents, as they played just three non-Quad 4 matchups this year, and they'll likely struggle against the competition in the NCAA Tournament.

Sacramento Regional 2

No. 1 UCLA Bruins (31-1)

After advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history last year, UCLA posted a program-best 31-1 record this season, including a 41-point win over Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament final. Lauren Betts (16.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.9 spg), Kiki Rice (15.3 ppg, 4.5 apg) and Gabriela Jaquez (13.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg) remained dominant after last year's run, while transfers Gianna Kneepkens (13.4 ppg, 3.0 apg) and Charlisse Leger-Walker (8.9 ppg, 5.6 apg) provided a boost this season. The Bruins are among the most complete teams in the country, ranking second nationally in effective field-goal percentage, points per play and assist-to-turnover ratio, while also leading the nation in total rebound rate along with a proficient defense that limits opponent efficiency. UCLA made a splash in last year's NCAA Tournament and has the talent and experience to make another deep run this year.

No. 16 California Baptist Lancers (23-10)

The Lancers bounced back from a losing season in 2024-25 to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three years. Seniors Filipa Barros (11.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.8 apg, 2.7 spg) and Emma Johansson (10.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.8 bpg) remained productive for California Baptist, while Lauren Olsen (15.1 ppg) was dominant as a freshman. The Lancers have some of the highest three-point volume in the country despite middling efficiency, but they have limited free-throw opportunities while drawing fouls at the fourth-lowest rate nationally. They have a strong interior defense that posted the 13th-highest block rate in the nation and held opponents to the 16th-lowest two-point field-goal percentage while also ranking 37th in defensive rebound rate. However, the Lancers played just six non-Quad 4 games this year and won only two of those matchups, so the team will likely struggle against NCAA Tournament competition.

No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (23-9)

The Cowgirls are dancing for the third time in the last four seasons, but they had some late-season struggles, failing to put together a win streak longer than three games after early December while going 1-3 in Quad 1 matchups and 6-5 in Quad 2 games. They have a fast-paced offense led by Micah Gray (13.8 ppg), Jadyn Wooten (12.5 ppg, 5.2 apg), Stailee Heard (12.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.8 spg), Haleigh Timmer (11.7 ppg) and Achol Akot (11.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg), ranking ninth nationally in points per 100 possessions and 15th in effective field-goal percentage. Oklahoma State ranks fourth in defensive rebound rate but is well below average at limiting opponent efficiency. The Cowgirls' offensive efficiency is encouraging, but their lack of success against top opponents could lead to an early exit for a program that hasn't advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

No. 9 Princeton Tigers (26-3)

Princeton is in the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive year, led by Madison St. Rose (15.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Fadima Tall (13.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.4 spg), Skye Belker (12.8 ppg), Olivia Hutcherson (11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Ashley Chea (10.0 ppg, 3.8 apg). The Tigers commit fouls at the 30th-lowest rate in the country and rank 26th in points per play, 40th in effective field-goal percentage and 53rd in assist-to-turnover ratio. They also have above-average rebounding and record steals at the 46th-highest rate nationally but struggle to limit opponent efficiency, especially on the perimeter. The Tigers haven't ever advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but they were relatively successful against top competition this year, going 1-1 in Quad 1 matchups and 5-1 in Quad 2 games. Princeton could pull off a first-round upset but faces an uphill climb as a 9-seed.

No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (23-11)

Ole Miss is in the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive year, but the Rebels got some additional help this year from transfers Cotie McMahon (19.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.0 apg), Debreasha Powe (5.6 ppg) and Latasha Lattimore (10.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.1 bpg). They began the year 19-4 but lost seven of their 11 games heading into the NCAA Tournament, and they went 3-2 against Quad 2 opponents and 4-1 in Quad 3 matchups, despite a somewhat decent 5-8 record against Quad 1 foes. The Rebels draw plenty of fouls and fall in the 92nd percentile nationally in the percentage of their points that come from the charity stripe. Additionally, they have the 11th-best offensive rebound rate nationally and boast a solid perimeter defense. Ole Miss advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in two of the last three NCAA Tournaments, and the team has the talent to be competitive once again.

No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-9)

Gonzaga sputtered out of the gate by beginning the year 3-4, but they went 21-5 the rest of the way and won the WCC Tournament to return to The Big Dance following a one-year hiatus. Freshman Lauren Whittaker (19.4 ppg, 10.2 rpg) burst onto the scene, while Allie Turner (14.4 ppg, 3.5 apg) remained productive as a sophomore. The Bulldogs are an efficient scoring team, ranking second nationally in three-point percentage and 29th in effective field-goal percentage. They also have the third-best total rebound rate in the country but have a middling defense at limiting opponent efficiency while also falling in the 32nd percentile in steal rate and 13th in block rate. The Bulldogs struggled against top competition this year, going 1-5 in Quad 2 games and 5-4 against Quad 3 matchups while not facing any Quad 1 opponents, and despite their offensive efficiency, their defensive shortcomings will likely be detrimental in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers (22-8)

Minnesota was somewhat inconsistent in the middle of the season but ended the year on a high note, winning 10 of the last 12 games to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Golden Gophers relied heavily on upperclassmen Grace Grocholski (12.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Mara Braun (11.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Amaya Battle (10.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.6 apg) and Sophie Hart (10.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg), while sophomore Tori McKinney (13.1 ppg, 2.0 spg) also took a step forward. The Gophers play an efficient game, ranking 25th nationally in points per play and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio, while the team is also proficient on the glass, posting the 20th-best total rebound rate in the nation. The Gophers have plenty of veterans on their roster and are coming off an impressive late-season stretch, but their lack of NCAA Tournament experience could hurt them in March.

No. 13 Green Bay Phoenix (25-8)

Although head coach Kevin Borseth retired following the 2023-24 season, Green Bay has maintained its success under Kayla Karius and is dancing for a third consecutive year. Senior Jenna Guyer (15.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg) stepped up in a starting role, while Meghan Schultz (12.5 ppg, 4.4 apg) and Maddy Skorupski (11.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.2 spg) were also productive. The Phoenix rank 13th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio and have the 17th-best foul rate in the country. They also have above-average shooting efficiency but fall in the seventh percentile in offensive rebound rate. They're much better on the defensive glass, posting the 31st-best defensive rebound rate in the country, but they struggle with perimeter defense, allowing three-pointers at one of the highest clips nationally. Green Bay plays a relatively clean game on offense, but its defensive shortcomings could lead to trouble in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 6 Baylor Bears (24-8)

The Bears are in the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive year under head coach Nicki Collen, and while they've won at least one game in The Big Dance in each of the last four seasons, they've advanced past the second round just once, when they made the Sweet Sixteen in 2024. This year's team went 5-5 leading up to the NCAA Tournament and had a 3-6 record against Quad 1 opponents throughout the season. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (10.7 ppg, 10.1 rpg) averaged a double-double for a second consecutive year, while transfer Taliah Scott (20.0 ppg) emerged as the team's top scorer. Baylor has above-average offensive efficiency but is especially strong defensively, ranking seventh nationally in opponent effective field-goal percentage, ninth in block rate and 16th in points per play. Despite their stellar defense, the Bears get inconsistent offensive production outside of Scott and Littlepage-Buggs, which could hurt them in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Richmond Spiders (26-7)

Richmond is dancing for a third consecutive season despite losing in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal. The Spiders are led by seniors Maggie Doogan (21.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.9 apg) and Rachel Ullstrom (14.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg), along with junior Ally Sweeney (10.5 ppg, 4.4 apg). The trio fuels a high-volume perimeter attack on an offense with the ninth-best three-point percentage in the country, and the team also ranks eighth in points per scoring attempt and fifth in effective field-goal percentage while committing fouls at the ninth-lowest rate nationally. The Spiders are effective at limiting efficiency while on defense, but they're a middling team in rebound rate, steal rate and block rate. The Spiders went 0-2 against Quad 1 opponents and 3-4 in Quad 2 matchups this year, and while they could pose a threat in the NCAA Tournament due to their three-point prowess, their defensive shortcomings will likely prevent a deep run.

No. 11 Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-12)

The Cornhuskers began the season 12-0 but lost 12 of 18 games over the remainder of the year. However, they still qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Nebraska is led by Britt Prince (17.4 ppg, 4.5 apg), Amiah Hargrove (13.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Jessica Petrie (11.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg), and the team has elite offensive shooting, ranking 12th nationally in field-goal percentage and 13th in points per play while also posting the 17th-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the nation. However, the Cornhuskers struggle defensively, allowing the ninth-highest field-goal percentage and 15th-highest points per scoring attempt to opponents while posting middling rebound rates. Nebraska went 1-10 against Quad 1 competition this year, and the team is unlikely to be a significant threat in the NCAA Tournament following a lengthy skid to close out the season.

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (24-8)

The Blue Devils began the year 3-6 but won 21 of their last 23 games, culminating with an ACC Tournament title. They're led by Toby Fournier (17.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.3 bpg), Taina Mair (11.4 ppg, 5.5 apg, 2.4 spg), Ashlon Jackson (11.4 ppg, 4.4 apg) and Delaney Thomas (10.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.8 spg). Duke has above-average offensive efficiency but is especially stellar defensively, ranking 10th nationally in block rate and 21st in opponent effective field-goal percentage. The Blue Devils play a clean game that includes the 27th-best foul rate and 35th-best assist-to-turnover ratio nationally. They had an 8-7 record against Quad 1 opponents, but most of those losses came during their early-season skid. The Blue Devils made it to the Elite Eight last season and have slowed opponents down this year, making them a formidable threat for another run as a 3-seed.

No. 14 College of Charleston Cougars (27-5)

After back-to-back WNIT appearances, College of Charleston won the CAA Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Cougars are led by Taryn Barbot (19.6 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.3 spg) and Taylor Barbot (11.4 ppg, 6.0 apg), while transfer Tyja Beans (10.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and freshman Grace Ezebilo (6.5 ppg, 11.9 rpg) were also impact players. The Cougars rank 96th nationally in three-point percentage and 22nd in offensive rebound rate while posting the sixth-lowest turnover rate in the country. Defensively, they hold opponents to 0.71 points per play -- the 23rd-lowest rate nationally -- and rank 19th in steal rate but fall in the ninth percentile in block rate. The Cougars have minimal experience against top competition, as they didn't face any Quad 1 opponents and went 0-1 in Quad 2 matchups this year, and they're unlikely to make an NCAA Tournament run.

No. 7 Texas Tech Lady Raiders (25-7)

Texas Tech is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 after going on a 19-0 run to begin the 2025-26 campaign. The Lady Raiders faltered down the stretch, going 6-7 to close out the year, but they're still dancing as a 7-seed. They had a winning record (3-1) against Quad 1 opponents but went 5-6 in Quad 2 matchups. Senior Bailey Maupin (15.1 ppg) remained productive, while transfer Snudda Collins (14.8 ppg) was also reliable despite playing exclusively off the bench. The Lady Raiders have a relatively efficient offense that ranks 35th nationally in effective field-goal percentage, but they're especially dominant defensively, ranking sixth in block rate and 12th in opponent points per play despite middling rebounding and a high foul rate. Texas Tech has had an impressive turnaround but seems unlikely to have the tools to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (25-7)

The Wildcats have had WBIT success over the past two seasons but went 25-7 this year and are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. Villanova has a young core, including sophomores Jasmine Bascoe (18.8 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.0 spg) and Brynn McCurry (10.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.1 apg), along with freshman Kennedy Henry (9.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 spg). The Wildcats reach the charity stripe at the worst rate in the country and fall in the 16th percentile in offensive rebound rate, but they rank 14th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio with above-average shooting efficiency. The Wildcats suffered a 39-point loss to UConn in the Big East Tournament final -- their third double-digit loss to the Huskies this year -- and went 2-3 in Quad 1 matchups and 2-3 in Quad 2 games, and they seem unlikely to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Louisiana State Tigers (27-5)

Although LSU lost in the SEC Tournament semifinal, the Tigers were one of the most complete teams in the nation this year and have the talent to make an NCAA Tournament run, led by Flau'jae Johnson (13.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Mikaylah Williams (13.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.5 apg) and transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley (14.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.0 spg, 1.4 bpg). The Tigers lead the nation in points per game behind the third-best three-point percentage and eighth-best effective field-goal percentage nationally, while they also protect the ball, ranking 23rd in turnover rate. They also boast a staunch defense that ranks fourth in opponent field-goal percentage, second in total rebound rate and fifth in block rate. While they didn't take home a conference title as part of a tough SEC, the Tigers have plenty of NCAA Tournament experience and are a threat to make a deep run.

No. 15 Jacksonville Dolphins (24-8)

Following a mid-season skid in which they went 4-6, the Dolphins won 13 of their last 14 games of the year, including the ASUN Tournament final, to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. Priscilla Williams (14.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg) was the focal point for the team, while freshman Tatum Brown (10.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.3 spg) and transfer Makiya Miller (9.0 ppg) provided a boost. Jacksonville's offense operates mainly inside the arc, but the team especially thrives on getting to the free-throw line, drawing fouls at the second-highest rate in the nation. Defensively, the Dolphins hold opponents to the 31st-lowest three-point percentage nationally but allow plenty of volume from three and also commit an abundance of fouls. Despite the Dolphins' promising record this year, they're inexperienced against top competition and have several shortcomings, making them likely to have an early exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Fort Worth Regional 3

No. 1 Texas Longhorns (31-3)

The Longhorns have made it to at least the Elite Eight in four of the last five seasons, and they're a 1-seed for a third consecutive year after winning the SEC Tournament. Texas' offense does most of its damage inside the arc, led by Madison Booker (18.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.3 spg) and Kyla Oldacre (10.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg), while Jordan Lee (13.2 ppg) is the team's main perimeter threat. The Longhorns boast the fifth-best assist-to-turnover rate in the nation while also ranking eighth in points per play, 19th in effective field-goal percentage and 10th in offensive rebound rate. Defensively, they hold opponents to 0.69 points per play, the seventh-lowest mark nationally, while ranking 11th in steal rate and 14th in block rate. The Longhorns progressed to the Final Four last year and appear poised for another deep run this year given their dominance on both sides of the ball.

No. 16 Missouri State Lady Bears (22-12)

Missouri State joined Conference USA this year and finished the season 7-1, including a conference tournament title, to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. Kaemyn Bekemeier (17.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg) and Lainie Douglas (13.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg) are the team's leaders, and the Lady Bears rely heavily on two-point attempts but still have middling shooting efficiency while falling in the 28th percentile nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio. Defensively, they hold opponents to the 35th-lowest effective field-goal percentage nationally while ranking 39th in total rebound rate, but they fall in the 32nd percentile in steal rate and the 30th percentile in block rate. The Lady Bears have historic success while dancing, including Final Four runs in 1992 and 2001 and a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021, but they'll likely struggle against NCAA Tournament competition this year after going 0-2 in Quad 2 matchups and 2-2 in Quad 3 games.

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-9)

Stephen F. Austin has a balanced attack that includes Key Roseby (13.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg), Harmanie Dominguez (12.9 ppg), Myka Perry (11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Kaylinn Kemp (11.2 ppg, 5.0 apg, 2.0 spg), while Ashlyn Traylor-Walker (12.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg) gave the team a boost when she returned to action over the second half of the season. The Ladyjacks have above-average shooting efficiency on offense but have some trouble protecting the ball, falling in the 36th percentile nationally in turnover rate. However, they're effective at limiting efficiency on defense, holding opponents to the 11th-lowest points per scoring attempt and 15th-lowest effective field-goal percentage in the nation while also ranking 61st in block rate. The Ladyjacks haven't advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2000 and have limited experience against top competition this year, making them an unlikely candidate to make a run as a 16-seed.

No. 8 Oregon Ducks (22-12)

Oregon struggled with consistency this year, including a 3-2 record against Quad 2 opponents to go with a 3-9 record in Quad 1 matchups, while also losing a Quad 3 game. Sophomores Katie Fiso (15.3 ppg, 6.3 apg) and Ehis Etute (12.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg) and transfer Mia Jacobs (12.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg) led the way for the Ducks, and the team has decent offensive efficiency, ranking 34th nationally in field-goal percentage and 20th in free-throw percentage. However, the Ducks aren't very effective on the interior, including a total rebound rate that falls in the 49th percentile and an opponent two-point percentage that falls in the 27th percentile. Oregon hasn't advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2019 and seems unlikely to make a deep run this year, especially since the team has lost five of nine games heading into The Big Dance.

No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies (23-9)

Virginia Tech missed out on the NCAA Tournament last season during head coach Megan Duffy's first year at the helm, but the Hokies turned things around this year, going 23-9 to qualify for The Big Dance for the fifth time in the past six seasons. The Hokies have a strong junior class headlined by Carleigh Wenzel (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and Carys Baker (14.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg), while transfer Kilah Freelon (9.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg) also performed well. The Hokies rank 89th nationally in free-throw percentage and also protect the ball well, ranking 25th in turnover rate. Defensively, the Hokies are solid on the perimeter while also posting the 39th-best block rate in the country. However, they went 3-6 in Quad 1 matchups and have a Quad 3 loss on their resume, signaling that the team is likely too inconsistent to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (23-10)

The Wildcats are heading to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season under head coach Kenny Brooks, but they went 8-9 over the second half of the year. Clara Strack (17.1 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.6 bpg) remained dominant for Kentucky, while transfer Tonie Morgan (13.8 ppg, 8.2 apg) made an impact in her first year with the team. Kentucky has an efficient offense, ranking 28th nationally in effective field-goal percentage and 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio, while the team also ranks 21st in total rebound rate and second in block rate. The team also holds opponents to a 41.8 percent effective field-goal percentage, ranking 32nd in the nation. The Wildcats went just 5-9 against Quad 1 opponents this year, but they have a well-rounded team that could make some waves in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 James Madison Dukes (26-8)

James Madison went on a 12-game winning streak to finish the year, including a Sun Belt Tournament title, to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time since 2016. Peyton McDaniel (18.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg), Ashanti Barnes (14.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg) and Bree Robinson (12.1 ppg, 3.2 apg, 2.4 spg) form a potent trio for the Dukes, who do most of their offensive work inside the arc and rank 36th nationally in field-goal percentage. They also have a strong interior presence on defense, ranking 15th in total rebound rate while holding opponents to the 20th-worst two-point field-goal percentage in the country. The Dukes went winless in two Quad 1 matchups this year and 1-2 against Quad 2 opponents, but they were 6-3 in Quad 3 games. They're an above-average team in several areas but haven't shown enough consistency against top competition to be a major threat in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 West Virginia Mountaineers (27-6)

The Mountaineers have lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years, but they're in the midst of a late-season surge, winning 10 of their last 11 games, including the Big 12 Tournament title, to earn the team's best seed since 2021. The Mountaineers brought in transfers Gia Cooke (14.7 ppg) and Kierra Wheeler (13.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg) during the offseason, while Jordan Harrison (13.2 ppg, 5.2 apg, 3.3 spg) and Sydney Shaw (12.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.8 spg) remained productive and helped the team go 3-3 in Quad 1 matchups and 10-3 against Quad 2 opponents. West Virginia ranks 34th nationally in effective field-goal rate and dominates defensively, ranking 15th in steal rate and 29th in opponent points per play. The Mountaineers performed well against tough opponents this year and could be competitive in the NCAA Tournament due to their efficient offense and stingy defense.

No. 13 Miami (OH) RedHawks (28-6)

The RedHawks had a winning record last year following five consecutive losing seasons, and they built upon their success this year, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history. Amber Tretter (14.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Ilse de Vries (12.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Tamar Singer (10.9 ppg, 7.1 apg, 2.6 spg) remained productive for Miami (OH), while transfer Amber Scalia (13.7 ppg) provided a boost. The RedHawks rank 21st nationally in effective field-goal percentage and 71st in assist-to-turnover ratio but fall in the 16th percentile in offensive rebound rate. Defensively, they hold opponents to 28th-lowest points per play in the country while ranking 28th in steal rate and 57th in block rate. The RedHawks are an efficient team but lack experience against top competition, going 1-2 in Quad 2 matchups while not facing any Quad 1 opponents, and that will likely hurt them in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-10)

The Crimson Tide went 23-10 this year to qualify for a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament, but they lost six of their nine games heading into the tournament while playing in a tough SEC. Alabama ranks 19th nationally in three-point percentage, led by Jessica Timmons (16.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.4 apg) and Karly Weathers (9.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.8 spg). However, the team falls in the 29th percentile nationally in offensive rebounds per game and struggles to force turnovers, falling in the 31st percentile in turnover rate on defense. The Crimson Tide won five of their 13 matchups against Quad 1 opponents, but they also have a Quad 2 loss and a Quad 3 loss on their resume. Despite some encouraging perimeter play, Alabama is unlikely to have enough overall firepower to keep pace with some of the tougher opponents in the NCAA Tournament this year.

No. 11 Rhode Island Rams (28-4)

Rhode Island posted a program-best 28-4 record this year and won the Atlantic 10 Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. The Rams had five players average at least 9.0 ppg, highlighted by Brooklyn Gray (12.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Palmire Mbu (10.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg), Vanessa Harris (10.3 ppg) and Albina Syla (9.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg). The Rams have a decent offense on the interior and have the 13th-lowest turnover rate in the nation, but they're especially productive defensively, holding opponents to the 27th-lowest effective field-goal percentage and 15th-lowest points per scoring attempt nationally, while ranking 36th in total rebound rate. Rhode Island's resume includes a 1-1 record against Quad 1 opponents and 3-1 record in Quad 2 matchups, but the team will face an uphill battle as an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament and may lack the offensive firepower to keep pace with the competition.

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals (27-7)

Following a streak of five consecutive NCAA Tournaments in which they advanced to at least the Elite Eight, the Cardinals have failed to make the Sweet Sixteen in back-to-back years. However, Louisville has lost four of 10 games ahead of the NCAA Tournament this year. Tajianna Roberts (11.4 ppg, 3.1 apg), Laura Ziegler (11.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.0 apg) and Imari Berry (11.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg) have led the way, and the Cardinals went 8-6 in Quad 1 matchups but also have a Quad 2 loss on their resume. The Cardinals play a clean offensive game, ranking 20th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio, 22nd in effective field-goal percentage and 29th in total rebound rate, but they don't draw many fouls, limiting their free-throw attempts. Louisville took Duke to overtime in the ACC Tournament final and could make waves in the NCAA Tournament following back-to-back early exits.

No. 14 Vermont Catamounts (27-7)

Although Vermont lost Catherine Gilwee to a foot injury in December, Nikola Priede (17.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.5 bpg), Keira Hanson (14.1 ppg) and Jadyn Weltz (11.6 ppg, 4.0 apg) helped lead the team to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons. The Catamounts have an efficient offense, posting 11th-best turnover rate in the nation while ranking 30th in points per play, but they're especially productive defensively, holding opponents to the third-lowest three-point percentage nationally while ranking 21st in opponent points per play. While the Catamounts won the America East Tournament once again, they don't have much experience against top opponents, as they lost their lone Quad 1 matchup this year. Vermont has lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team make another early exit this year.

No. 7 NC State Wolfpack (20-10)

The Wolfpack are no strangers to deep NCAA Tournament runs, as the team made it to the Elite Eight in 2022, the Final Four in 2024 and the Sweet Sixteen last season. NC State is led by transfer Khamil Pierre (16.8 ppg, 12.0 rpg) and returning stars Zoe Brooks (16.3 ppg, 4.4 apg, 1.7 spg), Zamareya Jones (14.3 ppg, 3.7 apg) and Tilda Trygger (10.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg). The Wolfpack have elite ball control, boasting the eighth-best turnover rate in the nation, while also ranking sixth in defensive rebound rate. They don't commit many fouls, as they have the second-lowest foul rate nationally. However, the Wolfpack went just 3-9 in Quad 1 matchups. The Wolfpack have plenty of NCAA Tournament experience under head coach Wes Moore, but the team's lack of success against top opponents this year makes them an unlikely candidate to make a deep run.

No. 10 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-13)

Tennessee is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament, qualifying for every tournament since the 1981-82 season. However, the Lady Volunteers haven't advanced past the Sweet Sixteen since the 2015-16 campaign and enter this year's tournament having lost 10 of their last 12 games. They went just 5-11 against Quad 1 opponents and also lost a Quad 3 matchup this year. The Volunteers do most of their damage from beyond the arc, ranking 17th nationally in three-point rate, and are also proficient at creating second chances with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game, ranking 21st nationally. Talaysia Cooper (15.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg 3.6 apg, 2.7 spg) and UCLA transfer Janiah Barker (14.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg) have led the way for the Volunteers, and while the team has advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in five consecutive seasons, a deep run this year seems unlikely.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (25-6)

Michigan has a stellar sophomore class headlined by Olivia Olson (19.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.8 spg), Syla Swords (14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and Mila Holloway (12.4 ppg, 4.7 apg) that helped lead the team to a 25-6 record, including a 9-6 record against Quad 1 opponents. The Wolverines rank 23rd nationally in effective field-goal percentage but aren't as effective from the charity stripe, falling in the 21st percentile in free-throw percentage. However, they create plenty of second chances with the ninth-best offensive rebound rate in the nation, while also protecting the ball, ranking 33rd in assist-to-turnover ratio. Defensively, Michigan ranks 23rd in steal rate but is a middling team at limiting opponent efficiency. The Wolverines are a 2-seed, their best seed in program history, and they have the talent to be a formidable competitor in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 15 Holy Cross Crusaders (23-9)

The Crusaders bounced back after a 3-5 start to the year, winning 13 of their last 14 games to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past four seasons. Holy Cross has a strong senior class, including Meg Cahalan (15.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Kaitlyn Flanagan (9.1 ppg, 4.2 apg), Simone Foreman (8.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly (7.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg). The Crusaders have a slow-paced offense that falls in the 26th percentile nationally in points per game while struggling to create second chances, falling in the 10th percentile in offensive rebound rate. They're more proficient defensively, holding opponents to the 34th-lowest field-goal percentage nationally and committing fouls at the 21st-lowest rate while ranking 22nd in defensive rebound rate. The Crusaders went 0-1 in Quad 1 matchups and 0-2 in Quad 2 games this year and will likely struggle to keep pace against NCAA Tournament competition.

Sacramento Regional 4

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (31-3)

South Carolina continued to thrive in the 2025-26 campaign behind strong showings from transfers Ta'Niya Latson (14.3 ppg, 3.5 apg, 1.7 spg) and Madina Okot (13.4 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 1.6 bpg), along with sophomore Joyce Edwards (19.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.1 bpg). The Gamecocks have one of the most well-rounded attacks in the nation but failed to secure the conference tournament crown for just the third time in the last 12 years. However, South Carolina remains a formidable threat in the NCAA Tournament, ranking third nationally in effective field-goal percentage, seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio and 16th in total rebound rate, while holding opponents to the third-lowest points per play in the nation and ranking eighth in block rate. South Carolina has advanced to at least the Final Four in the last five NCAA Tournaments, and a deep run seems likely once again this year.

No. 16 Southern Lady Jaguars (19-13)

Southern went 0-6 against Quad 1 opponents this season but went on an 8-2 run to finish the campaign, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past four years. Demya Porter (9.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg) took a step forward as a sophomore, while transfers Zaria Hurston (8.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Jaylia Reed (7.8 ppg) and Mykayla Cunningham (5.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.8 spg) were also productive. The Lady Jaguars struggle with offensive efficiency, falling in the ninth percentile nationally in two-point field-goal percentage while posting the third-worst free-throw percentage in the country. The team records steals at the 17th-best rate nationally while holding opponents to the fourth-lowest three-point field-goal percentage and the 15th-lowest points per play. However, the Lady Jaguars fall in the 26th percentile in total rebound rate and commit fouls at the nation's third-worst rate, and they're unlikely to be particularly competitive in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 16 Samford Bulldogs (16-18)

Samford had a losing record this year but got hot at the right time, winning eight of 10 games, including three SoCon Tournament matchups, ahead of the NCAA Tournament. However, none of the Bulldogs' wins came outside of Quad 4 games, which will presumably hurt the team in The Big Dance. Freshman Kaylee Yarbrough (12.2 ppg) and transfer Briana Rivera (11.5 ppg) were the team's top contributors. While the Bulldogs rank seventh nationally in three-point rate, they have a below-average field-goal percentage overall and fall in the seventh percentile in total rebound rate. They're also a middling team at limiting efficiency on defense and fall in the 13th percentile in steal rate. Although the Bulldogs put together an impressive run in recent weeks, they'll presumably have trouble against NCAA Tournament competition and seem likely to make an early exit.

No. 8 Clemson Tigers (21-11)

After back-to-back losing seasons, Clemson turned things around this year to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time since 2002. Mia Moore (13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.6 apg) was the team's top contributor in her second year with Clemson, while transfers Rusne Augustinaite (10.9 ppg), Taylor Johnson-Matthews (9.3 ppg) and Rachael Rose (8.6 ppg) were solid secondary options. The Tigers have above-average shooting efficiency overall but struggle from the charity stripe, falling in the 15th percentile nationally in free-throw percentage. They rank 10th in the nation in defensive rebound rate but have a lackluster perimeter defense while struggling to generate many turnovers, falling in the 25th percentile in steal rate. The Tigers also struggled against top competition this year, going just 2-10 against Quad 1 opponents. Despite the Tigers' turnaround this year, an NCAA Tournament run seems unlikely.

No. 9 USC Trojans (17-13)

After earning a 1-seed in last year's NCAA Tournament, USC couldn't generate as much momentum this season since JuJu Watkins was out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the team went 5-12 in Quad 1 matchups while also losing one of three Quad 3 games. The Trojans got strong play from freshman Jazzy Davidson (17.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.2 apg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 bpg) and transfers Kara Dunn (15.3 ppg) and Londynn Jones (10.5 ppg), but the team has middling efficiency on offense. However, the Trojans have a 1.17 assist-to-turnover ratio, ranking 31st nationally, while also logging the 11th-best block rate in the nation. The team is also effective at limiting opponent efficiency, especially on the perimeter. The Trojans maintained a strong defense despite playing without Watkins, but the team's lackluster efficiency on the offensive side of the ball could prevent a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (22-8)

The Spartans haven't advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2009, but they're dancing for a third consecutive season despite going 5-7 over their last 12 games. Grace VanSlooten (15.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.9 spg) and Kennedy Blair (14.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 2.3 spg) continued to perform well for Michigan State, while transfers Rashunda Jones (11.8 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.1 spg) and Jalyn Brown (11.1 ppg) gave the team a boost. The Spartans have one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, ranking ninth in points per play and 12th in effective field-goal percentage while also ranking ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio. Michigan State ranks 16th in steal rate but struggles to limit efficiency on defense, which could prevent a deep NCAA Tournament run, especially if the Spartans' offense goes cold.

No. 12 Colorado State Rams (27-7)

Behind strong play from transfer Lexus Bargesser (15.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and sophomores Brooke Carlson (11.3 ppg, 3.1 apg) and Kloe Froebe (10.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Colorado State won the Mountain West Tournament and is dancing for the first time since 2016. The Rams won nine consecutive games ahead of The Big Dance but didn't face any Quad 1 opponents this year while going 1-2 in Quad 2 matchups and 3-4 in Quad 3 games. The Rams have above-average shooting efficiency and protect the ball well, posting the fifth-best turnover rate nationally, but they fall in the fourth percentile in offensive rebound rate. They're much more proficient defensively, ranking 11th in opponent effective field-goal percentage and 17th in defensive rebound rate. The Rams have a sound defense and play a clean game, but their lack of experience against top competition will likely hurt them in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (24-7)

The Sooners advanced to the Sweet Sixteen last year, their best run since 2013, and they went 24-7 this season, including wins in seven of eight matchups leading up to the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Aaliyah Chavez (18.4 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.8 rpg) emerged as a star for Oklahoma, while Raegan Beers (15.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg), Sahara Williams (12.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.8 apg) and Payton Verhulst (11.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.2 apg) were productive as upperclassmen. The Sooners play at a fast pace, ranking third in the nation in points per game. They had the 26th-best two-point field-goal efficiency in the nation and were also proficient on the boards, ranking seventh nationally in total rebound rate. Although the Sooners were bounced in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, they're a complete team that should be competitive in The Big Dance.

No. 13 Idaho Vandals (29-5)

Idaho has a balanced attack that features Kyra Gardner (12.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.5 spg), Hope Hassmann (14.2 ppg, 4.1 apg), Debora Dos Santos (11.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and Ana Pinheiro (10.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg), and the team is in the midst of an 18-game winning streak that culminated in a Big Sky Tournament title to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The Vandals have a strong interior presence with the sixth-best total rebound rate nationally, along with an above-average two-point field-goal percentage. Defensively, they hold opponents to the 13th-lowest two-point field-goal percentage in the nation and rank 46th in block rate. They went 0-2 against Quad 2 opponents but had some success in Quad 3 matchups, going 2-0. However, they seem unlikely to make waves in the NCAA Tournament as a 13-seed.

No. 6 Washington Huskies (21-10)

Despite losing six of 10 games ahead of the NCAA Tournament, the Huskies are dancing for the second time in the last 10 seasons. Sayvia Sellers (18.5 ppg, 3.7 apg) and Elle Ladine (10.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg) continued to provide strong play for Washington, while the team got a boost from USC transfer Avery Howell (13.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg). The Huskies have an efficient offensive attack that ranks 37th nationally in effective field-goal percentage while also falling in the 70th percentile with a 0.93 assist-to-turnover ratio. Washington also has above-average perimeter defense while ranking 28th in total rebound rate. The team went 6-7 in Quad 1 matchups but also went 2-3 against Quad 2 opponents. The Huskies have some solid talent but seem to lack the consistency to make a deep run in this year's NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-6)

After winning the WNIT in 2022, the Jackrabbits are in the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive year, and they've made it to the second round in two of their last three appearances. South Dakota State lost Katie Vasecka to injury in February, but seniors Brooklyn Meyer (22.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.9 bpg) and Madison Mathiowetz (13.6 ppg) remained dominant this year. The Jackrabbits are an efficient team that posted the ninth-best effective field-goal percentage and 10th-best points per play nationally this year, while they also rank 18th in total rebound rate. They also play a clean game, posting the 15th-lowest foul rate and 28th-best assist-to-turnover ratio nationally. The Jackrabbits went 0-3 in Quad 1 matchups this year but were 4-2 against Quad 2 opponents and 5-1 in Quad 3 games. South Dakota State could be competitive as an 11-seed but seems unlikely to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (29-5)

The Horned Frogs lost Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince following last year's Elite Eight run but bolstered their roster during the offseason by adding Olivia Miles (19.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 6.4 apg, 1.8 spg), Marta Suarez (17.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Taylor Bigby (7.4 ppg) via the transfer portal. As a result, TCU remained one of the most complete teams in the nation and earned a 3-seed despite losing in the Big 12 Tournament final. The Horned Frogs don't generate many fouls but are elite in several other areas, ranking 16th nationally in points per play and 27th in assist-to-turnover ratio while also holding opponents to the lowest effective field-goal percentage in the nation and ranking 19th in block rate and 23rd in total rebound rate. TCU had winning records in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups and figures to be a formidable threat in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 14 UC San Diego Tritons (24-8)

The Tritons had four consecutive losing seasons after joining the Division I ranks in the 2020-21 campaign, but they're now dancing for a second consecutive year. Erin Condron (15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg) remained productive for UC San Diego, while Makayla Rose (12.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 spg) and Dymonique Maxie (7.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.0 spg) were productive as transfers. The Tritons rank 96th nationally in field-goal percentage and have the 32nd-lowest turnover rate in the country, but they fall in the ninth percentile in offensive rebound rate. Defensively, they're an above-average team at limiting efficiency and have the nation's 37th-best steal rate. The Tritons lost their lone Quad 1 matchup this year but had winning records against Quad 2 (1-0) and Quad 3 (2-1) opponents. However, they lost in the First Four in last year's NCAA Tournament and seem unlikely to make a run this season.

No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs (22-9)

Georgia was effective during non-conference play this year, starting the year 14-0 to help propel the team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. Despite their hot start, the Bulldogs struggled to generate momentum against SEC opponents and enter the NCAA Tournament having lost six of their last 10 games. The Bulldogs have decent offensive efficiency, ranking 38th nationally in field-goal percentage, 49th in two-point field-goal percentage and 53rd in effective field-goal percentage, but they rank in the 28th percentile in offensive rebounds per game. Transfers Dani Carnegie (18.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 apg) and Trinity Turner (11.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.7 spg) along with sophomores Mia Woolfolk (13.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Rylie Theuerkauf (11.5 ppg) are the team's top contributors, but with a 3-8 record against Quad 1 opponents, Georgia could struggle to make an NCAA Tournament run.

No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers (19-11)

Despite losing eight of 14 games to finish the season, the Cavaliers are dancing for the first time since 2018 as one of the Last Four In. Kymora Johnson (19.0 ppg, 5.9 apg, 2.2 spg) is the team's focal point, while Tabitha Amanze (9.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Paris Clark (9.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.7 spg) serve as secondary options. Virginia has above-average offensive efficiency but has particularly strong interior defense, posting the nation's highest block rate while ranking 11th in total rebound rate and holding opponents to the 17th-lowest two-point field-goal percentage in the country. However, the Cavaliers went 3-5 in Quad 1 matchups and 2-5 against Quad 2 opponents and also have a Quad 4 loss on their resume. Despite a solid defense, Virginia struggled late in the season and seems unlikely to make an NCAA Tournament run.

No. 10 Arizona State Sun Devils (24-10)

After four consecutive losing seasons, the Sun Devils turned things around this year under new head coach Molly Miller, highlighted by a 15-0 start to the season. The team went 9-10 to close out the season but still qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Arizona State's entire starting five was comprised of transfers, highlighted by Gabby Elliott (16.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg), McKinna Brackens (14.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Heloisa Carrera (10.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg). The Sun Devils operate mainly inside the arc on offense and have an above-average field-goal percentage while also ranking 82nd nationally in steal rate and 97th in defensive rebound rate, but they have a lackluster three-point defense and commit plenty of fouls. Arizona State went 1-6 in Quad 1 matchups this year and seems unlikely to make a run in the NCAA Tournament following an inconsistent finish to the season.

No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6)

Although Iowa lost Taylor McCabe to a torn ACL in late January, the Hawkeyes went on an impressive late-season run that includes wins in eight of their last nine games. Sophomore Ava Heiden (17.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and transfer Chazadi Wright (12.3 ppg, 4.6 apg) took significant steps forward, while senior Hannah Stuelke (13.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg) remained dominant. The Hawkeyes have one of the nation's most efficient offensive attacks, ranking seventh in effective field-goal percentage and 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio. They also rank 33rd in total rebound rate but struggle to guard the perimeter, falling in the seventh percentile nationally with 33.3 percent of their opponents' points coming from three-point range. Iowa went 10-6 in Quad 1 matchups and undefeated against all other opponents, and the team has a dangerous offense, the defensive shortcomings could be detrimental in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (30-4)

After qualifying for their first-ever NCAA Tournament last year, the Knights are dancing once again after winning 28 of their last 29 games this season. Ava Renninger (12.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.2 apg), Kailee McDonald (12.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Madlena Gerke (11.1 ppg) are the team's biggest threats, and Fairleigh Dickinson ranks 35th nationally in three-point percentage and 16th in three-point rate. The Knights also have a strong defense that holds opponents to the third-lowest effective field-goal percentage and points per game in the nation while ranking 10th in total rebound rate, but they don't force many turnovers, falling in the 26th percentile in steal rate. Despite some encouraging areas on both sides of the ball, the Knights struggled in a small sample against high-level competition, going 0-1 against Quad 1 opponents and 0-1 in Quad 2 matchups, and they're unlikely to be a significant threat in the NCAA Tournament as a 15-seed.

For additional March Madness bracket analysis, check out RotoWire's 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament team previews, as well as picks and predictions for each region, which are listed below.

East Region NCAA Tournament Preview (Men's)

West Region NCAA Tournament Preview (Men's)

Midwest Region NCAA Tournament Preview (Men's)

South Region NCAA Tournament Preview (Men's)