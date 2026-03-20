Best Positive EV Bet for March Madness Today: Grab This Player Prop Now

Looking for the best +EV bet for March Madness today? Grab this player prop before the edge disappears.

We tell you exactly where to bet, across 25+ domestic books and Fantasy platforms. Built on sharp action, see where the real money is moving and why.

BetMGM offered Jordan Burks under 5.5 rebounds at +110 in tonight's UCF vs. UCLA matchup at 12:30 PM EST, creating an EV betting opportunity. I quickly grabbed this bet using the OddsJam EV+ tool. Why? Because the rest of the market is pricing this same prop at an average of -123. That is a massive gap. OddsJam's Positive EV algorithm flagged this as a +4.79% edge, meaning you are projected to profit $4.79 per every $100 wagered over the long run.

However, this bet specifically returns an extra $28.70 on a $100 bet compared to the market average. This is not a hunch. This is a mispriced line, surfaced in real time by a tool that scans over 1 million odds per second.

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Best Positive EV March Madness Bet Today: Jordan Burks (UCF) u5.5 Rebounds

BetMGM: +110

+110 Market Average: -123

-123 +EV Edge: +4.79%

+4.79% Payout Difference ($100 Bet): +28.70

Here is the math that matters. BetMGM has Burks under 5.5 rebounds at +110. Every other book in the market is averaging -123 on the same prop. That is not a small difference. OddsJam compares this outlier price to the sharp market consensus – books like Pinnacle and Circa – and calculates the true fair price in real time. When one recreational book is this far out of step with the market, the tool flags it. This is the definition of a Positive EV opportunity.

📲 Grab more bets with these BetMGM Picks.

Why the Math Backs this March Madness Bet

Let's break down what this edge is actually worth. If you bet $100 at +110, your return is $110, and your total payout is $210. If you bet that same $100 at the market average of -123, your return is only $81.30, and your total payout is $181.30. That is a $28 difference just by seeing the BetMGM line before it moves. You are not getting better information. You are getting a better price. That is the edge.

How I Found This March Madness +EV Bet Using OddsJam

I did not calculate this edge. OddsJam did. The tool scans over 1,000,000 odds every single second, pulling live lines from hundreds of sportsbooks and comparing each one to the sharp market consensus built from books like Pinnacle and Circa.

When a recreational book like BetMGM is significantly out of step with that consensus, OddsJam flags it instantly and displays the EV percentage in real-time.

Don't miss out on the next opportunity for this edge. You have to be engaged and ready to place the bet instantly. That's only possible using the OddsJam +EV Tool.