The top college basketball betting picks for Monday, February 23 are discussed, as Eric Timm tells you which way to lean on two Big Monday matchups.

Welcome to the FINAL Monday in February! Today's slate is tiny (just nine games) but that doesn't stop your boy from mining for gold. Yesterday was a weird day and a good reminder that just because a team has everything to play for doesn't automatically mean they will get the job done. Merrimack did indeed clinch the MAAC regular season title, but it took double OT to get it done and they did not really come close to the cover. And Wright State took it one step further, losing outright (by 13!) to a surging and suddenly dangerous Robert Morris squad. Let's see what today has to offer!

Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Louisville Cardinals

There is no doubt, UNC is a different team without super-frosh Caleb Wilson, and they were a really bad team without BOTH Wilson and Henri Veesaar, as evident by the 24-point shellacking at NC State last Tuesday. Thankfully for the Heels, Veesaar returned on Saturday and UNC got back on the winning track with a road win at Syracuse. Louisville is a good team, but they have done most of their damage at home. The Cardinals' best road win in ACC play came way back in December at No. 66 Cal. I like the value on refreshed Heels starting a three-game homestand with Veesaar back in the mix tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: North Carolina +2.5 (Bet365)

ETAMU Lions vs Houston Christian Huskies

This is more of a play against Houston Christian than it is on ETAMU. HCU has only one conference road win and that came in their first conference game of the year on December 6. Since, the Huskies are 0-9 on the road with none of the results particularly close. In general, the Lions have held serve at home against teams of similar talent and ratings (3-3 against teams in the KenPom 200s), so while ETAMU is far from a lock, I don't see Houston Christian being a team that will beat them, and the books agree.

College Basketball Best Bet: East Texas A&M -2.5 (FanDuel)

Kansas Jayhawks vs Houston Cougars

Something very rare is guaranteed to happen tonight in Lawrence: either Houston will lose three straight games, which has not happened since 2017, or Kansas will lose a Big Monday game and carry a two-game home losing streak. I think the magic of the Phog will prevail tonight off the surprising and, frankly, inexcusable loss to a Cincy team that is on the brink of death. Darryn Peterson should be focused and interested going against fellow freshman phenom Kingston Flemings. After watching Arizona handle Houston on Saturday, I think the Cougars' issues run deeper than focus. The Houston defense, a staple of Kelvin Sampson's success, is not close to what it used to be. They have a look of a team that doesn't know its identity, which is troublesome with March less than a week away. One of these teams will bounce back and I like the disrespected home team getting points being the one that does it.

College Basketball Best Bet: Kansas +1.5 (BetRivers)

