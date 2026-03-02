College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, March 2

The top college basketball betting picks for Monday, March 2 are discussed, including why Eric Timm expects Duke to dominate against NC State tonight.
March 2, 2026
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, March 2
March 2, 2026
College Basketball Picks

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

March is here and friends, things happen really quickly this month. It is almost impossible to believe some teams are already done for the year, having played their last regular season games and not qualifying for their conference tournaments (RIP Niagara, Canisius, Rider, Saint Francis, Tennessee Tech, Southern Indiana, and Western Illinois). On the positive side, said conference tournaments start TODAY with the Horizon League play-in game, which means the Madness is officially upon us! Yesterday, I'm putting down a 1-2 day both for technical accuracy and a sacrifice to the spread gods with the hopes that some of you got Siena at 14.5 and the W with their furious second half. That puts me at 51-44 on the year with plenty of time to add a few more winners! Today's slate is a fun one, so let's embrace the chaos that March provides. 

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Duke Blue Devils at NC State Wolfpack

Here, we have the KenPom No. 1 team in the country against one of the most.....ummm....how to say this properly......technically unsound (?) teams in the country. NC State has been all over the map with their results, but there has been one constant, and that has been the Pack getting obliterated by elite teams. State's best win came against No. 28 UNC when the Heels were without Wilson AND Veesaar. In games against Top 25 teams, NC State is 0-4 with an average loss of 21.5! Duke all but wrapped up the ACC title with a dominant win over Virginia this weekend and they are showing no signs of any letdown. I could see the Pack coming out hot and playing with purpose in the first half, but once the Devils inflict their will, NC State will fold like a chair. I have no problem giving these points. 

College Basketball Best Bet: Duke -9.5 (BetMGM)

There are so many ways to get in on the CBB betting action ahead of March Madness. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

Montana State Bobcats at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

This season, 3-point shooting has carried the day in the Big Sky as the second best 3-point shooting conference in the country. This is a matchup of the second best 3-point shooting team in the conference (Montana State) and the team dead last in just about every defensive metric, Northern Arizona. The Jacks were destroyed by Idaho (20) and Eastern Washington (31) last week and the Bobcats are as good or better than both of those teams. State has won 8 of 10 in this series and I don't see this one being particularly close. 

College Basketball Best Bet: Montana State -6.5 (Bet365)

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top college basketball betting promos out there.

TAMU Corpus Christi Islanders vs East TAMU Lions

Sticking with my Islanders for another Monday against an inferior team. CC has handled the lower half of the Southland and close out the regular season with a home game against an ETAMU team that is really stumbling down the stretch. The Lions have just two conference road wins on the season, both coming against teams outside the KenPom Top 200. Corpus Christi has won the last five in this series, four of those coming on the road with victories of 5, 15, 17, 12, and 11. I see no reason why this won't be another double-digit victory for the Islanders tonight. 

College Basketball Best Bet: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -7.5 (FanDuel)

Check out BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on National Championship Odds, and use this BetMGM Bonus Code for a great welcome offer.

 

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, March 2:

  • Duke -9.5 (BetMGM)
  • Montana State -6.5 (Bet365)
  • Texas A&M Corpus Christi -7.5 (FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sources, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Eric Timm
Eric is celebrating his 23rd season as a featured handicapper with Nelly's Sportsline! He specializes in the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and MLB. His sarcastic-yet-positive demeanor coupled with a steady and measured approach has helped his clients attain both short and long-term success, making him one of the most respected handicappers in the Midwest.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other College Basketball fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, March 2
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, March 2
The top college basketball betting picks for Monday, March 2 are discussed, including why Eric Timm expects Duke to dominate against NC State tonight.
Today
Where Past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions Stood on March 1
Where Past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions Stood on March 1
See where each of the past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions stood on March 1. Records & rankings revealed to spot patterns and predict contenders.
Today