Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

March is here and friends, things happen really quickly this month. It is almost impossible to believe some teams are already done for the year, having played their last regular season games and not qualifying for their conference tournaments (RIP Niagara, Canisius, Rider, Saint Francis, Tennessee Tech, Southern Indiana, and Western Illinois). On the positive side, said conference tournaments start TODAY with the Horizon League play-in game, which means the Madness is officially upon us! Yesterday, I'm putting down a 1-2 day both for technical accuracy and a sacrifice to the spread gods with the hopes that some of you got Siena at 14.5 and the W with their furious second half. That puts me at 51-44 on the year with plenty of time to add a few more winners! Today's slate is a fun one, so let's embrace the chaos that March provides.

Duke Blue Devils at NC State Wolfpack

Here, we have the KenPom No. 1 team in the country against one of the most.....ummm....how to say this properly......technically unsound (?) teams in the country. NC State has been all over the map with their results, but there has been one constant, and that has been the Pack getting obliterated by elite teams. State's best win came against No. 28 UNC when the Heels were without Wilson AND Veesaar. In games against Top 25 teams, NC State is 0-4 with an average loss of 21.5! Duke all but wrapped up the ACC title with a dominant win over Virginia this weekend and they are showing no signs of any letdown. I could see the Pack coming out hot and playing with purpose in the first half, but once the Devils inflict their will, NC State will fold like a chair. I have no problem giving these points.

College Basketball Best Bet: Duke -9.5 (BetMGM)

Montana State Bobcats at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

This season, 3-point shooting has carried the day in the Big Sky as the second best 3-point shooting conference in the country. This is a matchup of the second best 3-point shooting team in the conference (Montana State) and the team dead last in just about every defensive metric, Northern Arizona. The Jacks were destroyed by Idaho (20) and Eastern Washington (31) last week and the Bobcats are as good or better than both of those teams. State has won 8 of 10 in this series and I don't see this one being particularly close.

College Basketball Best Bet: Montana State -6.5 (Bet365)

TAMU Corpus Christi Islanders vs East TAMU Lions

Sticking with my Islanders for another Monday against an inferior team. CC has handled the lower half of the Southland and close out the regular season with a home game against an ETAMU team that is really stumbling down the stretch. The Lions have just two conference road wins on the season, both coming against teams outside the KenPom Top 200. Corpus Christi has won the last five in this series, four of those coming on the road with victories of 5, 15, 17, 12, and 11. I see no reason why this won't be another double-digit victory for the Islanders tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -7.5 (FanDuel)

