Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

Holy moly, the conference tournaments are proving to be a tough nut to crack. The action and drama is fantastic to watch, just not-so-fantastic to predict. And while I haven't come through with a lot of winners the last few days, I don't feel like I'm far off. Yesterday's two losses came in OT, when Central Arkansas simply ran out of gas, and a 3.5-point favorite winning (but not covering) in Merrimack. Today, we have a typically small Monday slate with just 14 games, but an atypical schedule with games from a rainbow of conference around the country. I almost forced a Southland game into today's article just so it feels like a normal Monday, but I thought better of it. Onward to Championship Week!

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Monmouth Hawks vs Campbell Camels

After a split in the regular season, these teams face-off for a third time in the CAA semis. Monmouth has won a variety of ways this season, both at home and on the road, and they come into this game winners of seven of their last eight. Campbell got here on the heels of two high paced games, a tempo that the Camels prefer, but might lead to fatigue for their third game in three days. Campbell also has the potential for a letdown here after soundly defeating No. 1 seed UNC Wilmington by 15 yesterday. Monmouth has shown the ability to win at any pace and I like the overall depth and talent of the Hawks at this short number.

College Basketball Best Bet: Monmouth -1.5 (FanDuel)

There are so many ways to get in on the CBB betting action ahead of March Madness. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

Furman Paladins vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers

This one is for all the marbles in the SOCON with the No. 6 seed Furman taking on top-seeded ETSU. The Bucs swept the season series but both games were decided by single digits with the Paladins taking ETSU to OT at home, so I anticipate another close one here. I'm a bit concerned about ETSU's recent form as well. The Bucs locked up the SOCON top spot a while ago and consequently slept through their final two regular season games, both losses, and have not looked sharp in the conference tourney. Furman is the 5th tallest team in college hoops and they are using that well, translating that height into the 16th best 2-point percentage in the country. I see that steady play and rebounding advantage being the difference tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: Furman +2.5 (BetRivers)

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top college basketball betting promos out there.

Oregon State Beavers vs Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Wayne Tinkle Farewell Tour rolls on after the Beavers surprised San Francisco last night to advance in the WCC tourney. Their reward is getting to face Gonzaga, and while I think the Zags win comfortably, this is an enormous number to give a team and a coach that is well-respected around the game. OSU has played hard for their coach since the university announced they would be moving on from Tinkle next season and you can bet they won't roll over here. Additionally, Mark Few and is Gonzaga squad aren't interested in blowing teams out, they just want to advance to tomorrow's final against either Santa Clara or Saint Mary's. The Beavers play inspired and keep it close for a while and do just enough to keep this one inside the number.

College Basketball Best Bet: Oregon State +20 (Ceasars)

Check out BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on National Championship Odds, and use this BetMGM Bonus Code for a great welcome offer.

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, March 9:

Monmouth -1.5 (FanDuel)

Furman +2.5 (BetRivers)

Oregon State +20 (Ceasars)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sources, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.