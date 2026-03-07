Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

Much to nobody's surprise, Friday was a tough day. The regular season games were sparse, the conference tournament games were odd, and the whole slate felt like I was reading ancient Egyptian algebra. On Saturday, a decoder ring is not needed as there are many games on this magnificent slate of games! I also want everyone to pause and soak it in, for as great as March is, it goes by quick, and today will be the last Saturday of the regular season and the schedules only get smaller from here. It's a great day to have a great day.....let's get it!

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at FIU Panthers

WKU hurt me with its loss on Thursday, but I don't think my overall read on the team was off, it was just a bad read on that game. The Hilltoppers are still a good team that is playing well and they now have additional value off the loss at Missouri State. WKU has handled the lower half of CUSA all year while FIU has struggled at home with just two home wins since January 7th, both against lower division teams. #107 Sam Houston won at FIU by 13 and #175 MTSU got them by 6, and those are comparable teams to the #148 Hilltoppers. I like WKU to bounce back with a win today to secure the 3-seed in next week's CUSA Tournament.

College Basketball Best Bet: Western Kentucky -1 (Bet365)

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs Central Arkansas Bears

I like Central Arkansas a lot...the Bears have been good to me all year, and have contributed greatly to my wallet, but it seems the rest of the country is just catching on, and their value is now completely gone. And, FGCU is no paper weight. The Eagles are playing well in their own right, particularly in the A-Sun Tourney. These teams also split in the regular season in very tight games, each winning on their home court (UCA by 2, FGCU by 4 in OT) and I see another close game on tap today. This number is just too big for these two teams.

College Basketball Best Bet: FGCU +6.5 (BetRivers)

Austin Peay Governors vs Queens Royals

Despite its stumble down the stretch of the regular season, I still believe in this Austin Peay squad. The Govs lost their chance to clinch the A-Sun title to Central Arkansas on February 25, and they couldn't over that loss quick enough to avoid a loss at Bellarmine in the season finale. Peay looks to have regained their focus in the A-Sun Tourney with a first-round winner over Stetson and now face a Queens team that is playing well, but has struggled all year when stepping up against the top teams in the league. AP took the only regular season game between these two, an 8-point victory at Queens, and if its plays like the team they've been all season, the Govs have a lot of value with this short number.

College Basketball Best Bet: Austin Peay -1.5 (DraftKings)

