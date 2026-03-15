Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

Welcome, one and all, to Selection Sunday! It is hard to believe, but the college hoops regular season is over and conference tourneys are finishing up today before making way for postseason fun. After a rough last weekend, I stormed back with a 3-0 Monday, putting me at 60-53/+7 on the year. Today is a very small slate with just five championship games, but I have a good read on many of them and will be hunting winners before the dance. Let's jump right in!

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Penn Quakers vs Yale Bulldogs

I am not one to give Fran McCaffrey flowers, but I have to admit, the job he has done in his first year at Penn has been excellent, particularly down the stretch. The Quakers have won 8 of 9 with that lone loss a 74-70 defeat at Yale on February 21st. Yale is clearly the best team in the Ivy, but they aren't without their warts. They tend to lack a killer instinct, letting teams hang around and keeping games close. With Fran's squad gelling at the right time and Yale's inability to close teams out, I think this one stays close throughout. I also think the under (142.5) is worth a look as well.

College Basketball Best Bet: Penn +9.5 (FanDuel)

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VCU Rams vs Dayton Flyers

I've had the privilege to be in Pittsburgh all week to cover the A10 tournament, and I'll be in the building today for this one. The tournament has not disappointed with the four top seeds making it to the semis before Dayton knocked out Saint Louis with a March-like finish, and VCU dismantling St. Joe's. VCU is a very good, well-rounded squad and nobody was happier to see SLU knocked out than the Rams, as the Billikens were responsible for two of VCU's three conference losses this season. The Flyers left it all on the floor yesterday in their upset and VCU is the toughest team in the A10 to face on a short turnaround. I see this unfolding similarly to the season finale for these teams, a 61 possession, 68-62 win by VCU at Dayton. Defense and tired legs will rule the day, making the under the easy selection.

College Basketball Best Bet: VCU/Dayton UNDER 140.5 (Hard Rock)

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Vanderbilt Commodores vs Arkansas Razorbacks

I have shares of this Vandy team to get to the Final Four and, after a weird midseason lull, tournament time has brought out their best. After taking out rival Tennessee, the Dores turned around and took apart Florida yesterday. This is a senior-laden team that understands what is at stake and they have gotten healthy at the right time. This is all bad news for an Arkansas team that does not play a lick of defense. They've managed to get away with that against two lower division teams (Oklahoma and Ole Miss) on the bottom of the SEC bracket, but not against the likes of Vandy. I don't think this one will be particularly close.

College Basketball Best Bet: Vanderbilt -2.5 (Bet365)

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Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, March 15:

Penn +9.5 (FanDuel)

VCU/Dayton UNDER 140.5 (Hard Rock)

Vanderbilt -2.5 (Bet365)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sources, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.