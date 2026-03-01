Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

MARCH IS HERE! MARCH IS HERE! My friends, we finally made it to the golden part of the college basketball season! A glorious few weeks await us, as conference regular seasons start to close and conference tournaments fire up! I've been on fire the last couple of weeks, including a 2-1 day on Monday with outright dog winners on UNC and Kansas. The Sunday/Monday menus spice up a bit the next couple of weeks, and your boy will be right here, mining for gold, as always! Let's dig into today's slate. Happy March!

North Texas Mean Green at UAB Blazers

I'm riding the AAC road team domination once again against the team that epitomizes the wacky splits to the extreme, UAB. The AAC remains dead last in home court advantage in college hoops with the road team winning an absurd 54 percent of conference games. UAB is the poster child for this craze with a 1-6 home record and an 8-0 road record. Today, the Blazers are not only at home, but giving a bunch of points to a team that plays in a lot of close games, North Texas. With the exception of their loss to KenPom No. 57 Tulsa (the clear class of the AAC), UNT's last five losses have been by 4, 4, 3 (in 2OT), 6, and 1. The Mean Green will muck this up and keep it close throughout.

College Basketball Best Bet: North Texas +5.5 (FanDuel)

Illinois-Chicago Flames at Indiana State Sycamores

UIC has been impressive in the MVC and look to finish strong today. The Flames started conference play 0-4 but have gone 12-3 since, due in large part to getting Elijah Crawford healthy and back in the mix. During that 12-3 run, the Flames have yet to lose to a team outside the Top 200, going 5-0 against such teams with wins of 7, 27, 2, 10, and 38. At No. 218, Indiana State has really struggled to keep up in the MVC. There have been flashes (like Top 100 wins over Belmont and Illinois State), but those were the only bright spots. I like the odds we will get a combination of past results with a relatively comfortable 10-12 point win by the Flames.

College Basketball Best Bet: UIC -3.5 (Bet365)

Siena Saints vs Rider Broncs

I'm a little disappointed in myself that it has taken me this long to play against one of the truly bad team in college basketball, the No. 357 Rider Broncs. With three wins all year, Rider has looked disinterested since mid-December and I don't any reason why they would be interested today as they play out their last regular season game on the road. On the flip side, Siena has been a solid team all year and have been tough at home. This is a big number but I believe there is value in it given the situation and just how bad Rider is.

College Basketball Best Bet: Siena -15.5 (BetMGM)

