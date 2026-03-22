Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

We wait and wait and wait. And wait some more. Until finally, March Madness is here, and then POOF the first weekend is gone and we're down to 16 teams. Much of the beauty of the Madness comes from the finality of it, and as fans, all we can do is enjoy the roller coaster ride and hang on for dear life. I've liked what the NIT has done to interweave itself into the picture, giving us quite a few games on the betting menu today. In fact, two of my three selections today come from the NIT, so let's get right into it!

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Seattle Redhawks at Auburn Tigers

After handling St. Thomas at home in the first round of the NIT, the Redhawks travel to Auburn to take on the most talked about team not in the Big Dance. This may seem like a complete mismatch in name, but Seattle has played plenty of Top 100 teams this season, including outright wins over #61 Stanford and #52 Washington. The Redhawks also played Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, and Santa Clara five times in conference play, and despite an 0-5 mark, they stayed competitive, including taking the Zags to OT in Spokane. Their Top 20 defense keeps them in games and will push Auburn throughout this one, keeping it close.

College Basketball Best Bet: Seattle +13.5 (Bet365)

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Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs UNLV Runnin' Rebels

Tulsa has been fantastic all year but fell short of the tournament, due in large part to their schedule. However, stepping up in competition isn't an issue here as UNLV comes in at #104 and is one of the most inconsistent teams in the country. Tulsa has only two home losses all year: to AAC champ USF and to the crazy road warriors of UAB. The status of Tulsa's David Green is of some concern, but even without him, I like the Golden Hurricane to win and cover.

College Basketball Best Bet: Tulsa -4.5 (DraftKings)

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Connecticut Huskies vs UCLA Bruins

I know it is often shtick, but getting curmudgeons Mick Cronin and Dan Hurley aligned is one of the best things the committee did this year. Coaching theatrics aside, on the court, these are two rather puzzling teams. UCONN has all the talent in the world, but just when you think they've gelled, they suffer a strange loss. UCLA came out of nowhere to be hot team down the stretch, but their struggles outside of the Western time zone was well documented. The Bruins did disprove some of those struggles with a solid showing in the Big 10 Tournament in Chicago, and they did get their first round victory in Philly. However, the win came against a reeling UCF team that the Bruins struggled to put away, and we know Tournament Dan Hurley is a different beast. UCONN puts things together and gets a complete victory and cover.

College Basketball Best Bet: UCONN -4.5 (FanDuel)

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Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, March 22:

Seattle +13.5 (Bet365)

Tulsa -4.5 (DraftKings)

UCONN -4.5 (FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sources, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.