Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

It is truly astounding to realize there are a mere three days left in March. It seems just like yesterday that we were so excited for March to finally be here and poof it is gone, with a flick of the wrist that results in perfect rotation. Let's enjoy it while we can! Today, I'm breaking down the last two games of Elite 8 action as we roll on to Indy for next weekend's Final Four. Enjoy it while we can!

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Michigan Wolverines

Year after year, this weekend is where the truly elite teams separate themselves from the fun, Cinderella pretenders. Yesterday, we saw that play out in both games with Iowa giving Illinois all they could handle for a half before the Illini comfortably covered at the end and Arizona allowing Purdue to hang around before inflicting their will in the second half. I see similar things happening in this game. Tennessee has been a surprise and has benefited from some fortunate draws. The Vols have a lot of momentum and I think it carries over into this game to start. While I think Michigan's defense ultimately wins this game, I like the Vols to start fast and keep it tight in the first half.

College Basketball Best Bet: Tennessee 1H +3.5 (+105 @ Hard Rock)

There are so many ways to get in on the CBB betting action ahead of March Madness. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Michigan Wolverines

As mentioned above, I think 40 minutes of the elite Michigan defense will be too much for the turnover-prone Volunteers to handle. Dusty May's halftime adjustments have been nothing short of genius all tournament and he has the huge coaching advantage in this one as well. Everyone talks about the explosive Michigan offense, but it is their #2 defensive efficiency rating that makes them great. On the other side, while this isn't a typically dominant Tennessee defense, they are still very good and very long on that side of the ball. They have enough to keep Michigan uncomfortable for a while, but I just don't see them having enough firepower to keep up. The Wolverines move on to Indy, but the game stays under the total in this slugfest.

College Basketball Best Bet: Tenn/Mich UNDER 146.5 (-110 @ DraftKings)

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top college basketball betting promos out there.

Connecticut Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils

This could be the game of the tournament. It is hard to believe that UCONN might actually be underrated coming into this tournament, but the Huskies have had a weird regular season. March Dan Hurley is different, though, and I won't be stepping in front of him here. Instead, I'm going to look at the first half of this game. Duke has had a habit of getting behind early and adjusting at half. They trailed 16-seed Siena at half and also trailed St. John's at half on Friday. UCONN has been the opposite as the Huskies have stormed out of the gates but have had trouble maintaining leads. I'm not sure UCONN has the horses to hold on against Duke, but I do think they come out firing and not only cover the first half, but lead outright. I won't get greedy, but I will take as much plus money as possible there.

College Basketball Best Bet: UCONN 1H +1.5 (+115 @ Hard Rock)

Check out BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on National Championship Odds, and use this BetMGM Bonus Code for a great welcome offer.

Sunday Elite 8 College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, March 29:

Tennessee 1H +3.5 (+105 @ Hard Rock)

Tenn/Mich UNDER 146.5 (-110 @ DraftKings)

UCONN 1H +1.5 (+115 @ Hard Rock)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sources, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.