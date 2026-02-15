The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and conference play is heated across the country. Which can only mean, my friends, March is almost here!

We are now more than halfway through February, and today's slate is, well, weird. Bad teams playing bad teams all over the place will surely result in some wacky finals, but hey, we are here for it! Bring on all the weird that college hoops has to offer, and we will navigate through it and keep on winning. I'm ready to follow Monday's 2-1 day with another. Let's get it!

Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

In previous weeks, I've documented the AAC as having the worst home court advantage in college hoops, and that has continued to today, with home teams winning just 47.4 percent of conference games. With a road win, USF can maintain its one-game lead in the conference, and the Bulls catch FAU at a good time. The Owls have been decimated by injuries and are free-falling with five straight losses. USF won the first game between these teams by 14 at home, and I don't see the result being too much different today.

College Basketball Best Bet: South Florida -4.5 (Hard Rock)

Merrimack Warriors at Quinnipiac Bobcats

Merrimack has been the best, most consistent team in the wacky MAAC all season and beat Quinnipiac in their first meeting by 12. Quinn is a decent squad but has feasted on the lower parts of the conference all year. The Warriors have been an ATS machine this season; they are currently on a 13-3 ATS run overall and are 8-2 SU/ATS in their last 10 road games. In contrast, the Bobcats are 3-2 SU but 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. I do see this one being a close contest, but I'll take the better, more consistent team getting points all day long.

College Basketball Best Bet: Merrimack +1.5 (Bet365)

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Rider Broncs

Staying in the MAAC, we find one of the worst teams in college basketball, the Rider Broncs. I wish I had been turned on to their awfulness sooner because they are an easy bet-against team this year. The Broncs are on a 2-8 SU/3-7 ATS slide and have been dominated by Sacred Heart since they joined the conference. The Pioneers can fill it up and they put 105 on Rider in their 20-point win on January 19. I see zero reason why a similar number won't be put up on their home court today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Sacred Heart -8.5 (FanDuel)

