College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, & Predictions for Sunday, February 15

College basketball betting picks for Sunday, February 15 are considered, with plays from the American and MAAC conferences.
February 15, 2026
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, & Predictions for Sunday, February 15
February 15, 2026
College Basketball Picks

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and conference play is heated across the country. Which can only mean, my friends, March is almost here! 

We are now more than halfway through February, and today's slate is, well, weird. Bad teams playing bad teams all over the place will surely result in some wacky finals, but hey, we are here for it! Bring on all the weird that college hoops has to offer, and we will navigate through it and keep on winning. I'm ready to follow Monday's 2-1 day with another. Let's get it!

Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

In previous weeks, I've documented the AAC as having the worst home court advantage in college hoops, and that has continued to today, with home teams winning just 47.4 percent of conference games. With a road win, USF can maintain its one-game lead in the conference, and the Bulls catch FAU at a good time. The Owls have been decimated by injuries and are free-falling with five straight losses. USF won the first game between these teams by 14 at home, and I don't see the result being too much different today. 

College Basketball Best Bet: South Florida -4.5 (Hard Rock)

Missouri sports betting is live, and you can check in on the best Missouri sportsbook promos if you're located in the Show Me State.

Merrimack Warriors at Quinnipiac Bobcats

Merrimack has been the best, most consistent team in the wacky MAAC all season and beat Quinnipiac in their first meeting by 12. Quinn is a decent squad but has feasted on the lower parts of the conference all year. The Warriors have been an ATS machine this season; they are currently on a 13-3 ATS run overall and are 8-2 SU/ATS in their last 10 road games. In contrast, the Bobcats are 3-2 SU but 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. I do see this one being a close contest, but I'll take the better, more consistent team getting points all day long. 

College Basketball Best Bet: Merrimack +1.5 (Bet365)

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top college basketball betting promos out there.

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Rider Broncs

Staying in the MAAC, we find one of the worst teams in college basketball, the Rider Broncs. I wish I had been turned on to their awfulness sooner because they are an easy bet-against team this year. The Broncs are on a 2-8 SU/3-7 ATS slide and have been dominated by Sacred Heart since they joined the conference. The Pioneers can fill it up and they put 105 on Rider in their 20-point win on January 19. I see zero reason why a similar number won't be put up on their home court today. 

College Basketball Best Bet: Sacred Heart -8.5 (FanDuel)

Check out BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on National Championship Odds, and use this BetMGM Bonus Code for a great welcome offer.

 

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, February 15:

  • South Florida -4.5 (Hard Rock)
  • Merrimack +1.5 (Bet365)
  • Sacred Heart -8.5 (FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sources, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Eric Timm
Eric is celebrating his 23rd season as a featured handicapper with Nelly's Sportsline! He specializes in the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and MLB. His sarcastic-yet-positive demeanor coupled with a steady and measured approach has helped his clients attain both short and long-term success, making him one of the most respected handicappers in the Midwest.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other College Basketball fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, & Predictions for Sunday, February 15
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, & Predictions for Sunday, February 15
College basketball betting picks for Sunday, February 15 are considered, with plays from the American and MAAC conferences.
Today
College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, February 14
College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, February 14
College basketball picks on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 14 are discussed, featuring DFS strategy and insight for pick'em games.
February 13th