College basketball betting picks for Sunday, February 22 are live, as Eric Timm surveys the mid-majors to find the best bets on the slate.

Last week, I went 5-1 on my Sunday/Monday swing, bringing my record to 47-39 on the year. It is hard to believe next week is the last week of regular season games for some conferences. In some respects, that is a sad fact, but it also means March is exactly one week away! Today is Sunday, so that means the wacky AAC, the MAAC and the Horizon are prominently factored into today's schedule. It just so happens a selection from each of those conferences make up today's article. Let's get after it and keep the wins coming!

Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today

UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers

UAB is the strangest team from the wacky AAC. Their home/road conference splits are mind-numbing: 7-0 on the road, 1-6 at home. Today, they travel to Memphis, a team that has been generally pedestrian as a home favorite under Penny Hardaway and is in a free-fall right now. The Tigers are coming off losses of 22 at Utah State and 21 at USF and have shown very few signs of life. Everything about this makes UAB an easy selection, but this is the AAC, so we know it won't be easy.

College Basketball Best Bet: UAB +4.5 (FanDuel)

Wright St. Raiders vs Robert Morris Colonials

Wright State has pillaged and plundered its way to a three-game lead in the Horizon standings with three to play. The Raiders can lock up the regular season crown at home on Senior Day with a win today over a Robert Morris squad that is playing well in its own right. Wright State has had a couple of home lapses, but they have came against inferior teams the Raiders took too lightly. They have stayed sharp against the upper half of the conference and also have a chance to avenge one of their few road losses, a six-point loss at RoMo on February 4. I think this will be an excellent game, but with the conference title on the line, I like the value on the Raiders.

College Basketball Best Bet: Wright State -3.5 (FanDuel)

Merrimack Warriors at Iona Gaels

We move from one team with a three-game lead in their conference to another with Merrimack. Just like Wright State, Merrimack can clinch the regular season MAAC title at home on Senior Day. The Warriors have been the clear top team in the conference from the get-go, jumping out to a 6-0 start and never looking back. They have not lost at home all season and they have the extra incentive of avenging one of their two losses, a one-pointer at Iona on January 22. Iona's best conference road win came at KenPom No. 296 Sacred Heart way back on December 7. I have little doubt Merrimack wins this contest, and while I don't love the number, the Warriors are still worth a play here.

College Basketball Best Bet: Merrimack -7.5 (Hard Rock)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, February 22:

