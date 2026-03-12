College basketball DFS picks for cash and GPP contests are live for Friday, March 13, 2026. Get a rapid-fire start on DraftKings lineup construction here.

College Basketball DFS Picks - Friday, March 13

Picks for college basketball DFS games on DraftKings are live for Friday's slate of conference tournament action.

Early Slate College Basketball DFS Picks

Cash Games CBB DFS Picks

Robbie Avila, F, Saint Louis ($7,600)

Catches his lowest price since January coming off a dud in the regular season finale, but had 43.8 fpts against GW in late-January. A10 POY. Bilikens have second-highest implied total.

Felix Okpara, F, Tennessee ($5,100)

Starter who has hit 4x in his last five, with 27.5 fpts against Vanderbilt earlier this year. Projected to be a close game. Boosts fantasy score with blocks.

Mouhamed Dioubate, F, Kentucky ($4,700)

Tough matchup against the Florida frontcourt, but it's a math play. He's at his lowest price since January and at this price, hit 3x in nine straight with a 4.9x ceiling. 20.3 and 23 fpts in two games against Florida this year. Assumes Quaintance stays out, of course.

GPPs - Risky, High-Upside Plays

Thomas Haugh, F, Florida ($8,300)

Kentucky hasn't had an answer for Haugh this year, as he has games of 43.3 and 34.5 fpts. Regularly in 40s, ceiling in 50s but floor games of 8 and 12.5 in the last month too. Gators have the highest implied total of the slate.

Jadrian Tracey, G, VCU ($4,700)

Starter with a high usage rate playing in an up-tempo game against a Duquesne side outside the top-300 at defending the three. Game log is volatile -- range of 1.3 to 36.3 fpts over his last 10, which includes six of 20+.

Aleksas Bieliauskas, F, Wisconsin ($3,900)

Punt play with a bit of upside. Starter set to get extra looks on offense with Nolan Winter (ankle) presumably still out. So far has 23.5 and 20.8 in games without Winter. Can get hot from three.

