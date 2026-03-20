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A much more manageable eight-game slate is in store as we enter the Dance's second round Saturday. Similar to Friday, but still down from Thursday, DraftKings' main contest features $80,000 in total prizes, $20,000 to first place and six prizes of $1,000 or more

College Basketball DFS: DraftKings Picks & Preview for Saturday, March 21

Just half of the games have totals north of 150 points, and only three teams on the slate have an expected point total north of 80 points, so this seems to set up as a bit of a chalky slate to start out. But we can expand our lineup decisions some when considering only TCU and Texas A&M have scoring totals below 70. As the stakes rise, we should see more competitive environments and allow us to consider most of the teams on the slate.

Cameron Boozer ($11,000), as usual, leads the slate price wise and is the only player priced in five-figures. He's as rock solid as they come and does not need to be discussed below. Use him if you're confident in the value you find elsewhere. The same can be said for Darius Acuff ($9,800). We'll look below those high price tags in an attempt to build a balanced lineup, but that's a personal preference in terms of roster construction. They both should be in line for a 4x return.

College Basketball DFS Top Players

Tyler Tanner, G, Vanderbilt ($9,000)

I really don't love the pay-up options on this slate, and loyal readers will know I jump around in writing this column; Tanner is the first you're reading, but he's the fourth I included when penning. And it's an absurdly guard-heavy column. But for a slight discount to the likes of Boozer and Acuff, we've got similar upside. Tanner has a 25.0 percent usage rate over his last eight, playing 37.5 minutes nightly. The worst-case scenario seems to be Tanner flirting with 4x, and he's shown elite upside to boot.

Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas ($8,100)

I loathe this price, but it's somewhat surprisingly the lowest Brazile has been since February 7 which speaks to the quality of play. He's staying out of foul trouble of late, leading to elite production, averaging 36.7 minutes across his last four, producing 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 blocks. That's a very diverse fantasy line, giving Brazile ample paths to elite production. Adding to the appeal, the Hawgs are expected to flirt with 90 points against an undersized Panthers' side.

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Middle Tier

Joseph Tugler, F, Houston ($6,100)

This column needs foward options, as the Tanner blub suggests. And honestly, at this point in the year, I'm not in the business of cash game, safe plays. It's shoot for the fences and hope for the best. That's exactly what Tugler offers at this price, which is elevated of late but down from a January high. He's got four games in his last six with at least 27.5 DKP; my quick math tells me that's a 4.5x return. He's feasted on the offensive glass, and that's where the Aggies are deficient, ranking 284th in offensive boards allowed. There is real double-double potential.

Cayden Boozer, G, Duke ($5,300)

Low hanging fruit, and the price is elevated, though not enough to completely fade. Boozer is assured of another start and like 30+ minutes, and he's averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his last four starts. I'd loosely expect this to be a chalky, high-rostered play. Just take it as a budget balancer; he can't hurt you, but he won't win you the contest, either. However, he can absolutely lose it for you if he repeats Thursday's performance and you don't roster him.

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College Basketball DFS Value Plays

Isaac McKneely, G, Louisville ($4,900)

McKneely seems to be surging sans Mikel Brown, and while I remain leery of his upside given that he's a one-trick pony, it's hard to deny the results of late and the limited nature of his game is largely out the window at a sub 5k price. McKneely has taken at least eight shots in six straight, and he has four games in his last five of at least 27 fantasy points. He's averaging 33.4 minutes in that stretch, we've got a relatively tight point spread and while Sparty isn't bad against the 3-point arc, they aren't elite either, allowing a 32.6 percent success rate (96th). Form says we can get a 5x return.

Nimari Burnett, G, Michigan ($3,600)

This is simply a price that's too low for me to continue to ignore at this juncture in the season. Burnett is a clear starter and is averaging 22.0 minutes across his last five with a 20.3 percent usage rate. Michigan has an implied total of 87 points, but their production is spread around enough I can't confidently back the higher priced options. This play gives us a sprinkle on the highest-scoring team Saturday with almost zero risk.

Check out RotoWire's college basketball starting lineup data to view recent stats, usage trends and identify potential DFS value plays.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.