The top college basketball DFS value plays and strategy for Friday, March 20 are discussed. Discover the best options from each salary tier for optimal lineup construction.

We tell you exactly where to bet, across 25+ domestic books and Fantasy platforms. Built on sharp action, see where the real money is moving and why.

Our second day of massive 16-game college basketball DFS slates, DraftKings has a slightly lower $80,000 total prize pool and $20,000 for first place for Friday's action.

College Basketball DFS: DraftKings Picks & Preview for Friday, March 20

We look like we start with a bang, as Kentucky - Santa Clara is the first game to tip, has an attractive 157.5 point total and a narrow spread, making it a game many will likely target. Texas Tech - Akron follows at 12:40 and is also attractive. Overall, just nine teams come with point expectancies of 80+, and many are in games against overmatched opponents, not requiring starters to log heavy minutes. Picking competitive environments will be paramount to success.

St. John's - Northern Iowa and Clemson - Iowa are the lowest point totals of the day, which can largely be avoided for lineup construction and help trim your options down.

College Basketball DFS Top Players

Nate Ament, F, Tennessee ($8,200)

Ament's size and athleticism look like they'll be a matchup nightmare for the RedHawks, and we know Miami will push tempo to help boost both Ament's floor and ceiling. He played 32 and 30 minutes in two games since returning from injury, took 28 shots and averaged 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals. To further add appeal, Ament is priced way down from a season-high $9,700.

Donovan Dent, G, UCLA ($7,600)

This looks like another spot where we can feast on high usage and a discounted price. Dent seems to be healthy, and he's averaged a robust 15.9 points, 11.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds across seven games prior to his most recent outing/exit. UCLA should flirt with 80 points, and combined with the reduced price (he's been as high as $9,000), the offensive onus could be even greater if Tyler Bilodeau is unavailable. There's a monstrous ceiling for the minimal investment here.

Preston Edmead, G, Hofstra ($7,100)

I don't love forcing a player from a second-tier team, but the price here seems fair. Edmead has averaged 17.9 points, 3.5 boards, 3.9 assists, 13.3 field goal attempts and a 25.9 percent usage rate over his last eight. Facing a team that ranks fourth in tempo, it should set up for a favorable outing, particularly if you're buying in on the Pride being a live underdog.

RotoWire college basketball DFS lineup optimizer to find value plays, build stacks and export up to 150 lineups directly to DraftKings or FanDuel.

Middle Tier

Denzel Aberdeen, G, Kentucky ($6,500)

With a 16-game slate, I don't expect heavy roster percentages from any one player, but for me, if there were just one, it would be Aberdeen. We noted the game script in the introduction, and Aberdeen is in a great spot to take advantage of that given that he rarely leaves the floor. He's taken double-digit shots in 12 straight, playing 30+ minutes in 11 straight. He's shooting just 39.9 percent in that stretch, but still averages 14.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds. Heavy minutes, diverse paths to fantasy scoring and a competitive game expectancy -- yes please.

Shelton Henderson, F, Miami ($6,200)

This is a complete gut-feel play. Mid-tier forwards really don't exist, but Henderson should be vital to Miami's approach. He's a bull in a china shop and can get to the rim whenever he wants, but thats the problem. The 'Canes don't feature Henderson enough, rather playing high-low between Malik Reneau and Tre Donaldson. That's not going to work here. Henderson's game logs show the volatility, but the talent is immense, the price is fair for a frontcourt option, and with the late-night tip-off, we at worst guarantee 20+ fantasy points to bring a win home.

Ace Buckner, G. Clemson ($5,200)

Yes, I'm fully aware of stating ignore this game in the intro. But how do we win tournaments? It's by going against the grain. Buckner has started two straight and returned at least a 3.9x return on the unfortunately rising price. The role seems to be emerging and under-recognized. The ownership will be non-existent. The return likely isn't elite, but palatable.

Want to see how recent injuries might affect the top DFS plays in college basketball? Head to RotoWire's latest college basketball injury news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

College Basketball DFS Value Plays

Houston Mallette, F, Alabama ($4,900)

The price is a little higher than I'd like, but this looks like an upside buying opportunity. We know 'Bama is without Aden Holloway, and we think the Tide won't need 33+ minutes out of their stars if the spread holds, which leads us to an opportunity for Mallette. He's averaged 21.8 mpg over the last 11, never failing to reach 11 fantasy points. He's a solid rebounder at 6-foot-5, and game script should allow for for a 3x return.

Trent Pierce, G/F, Missouri ($4,700)

It's hard to get minutes at this price, but Pierce seems to be the exception. He's averaging 32.9 over the last 11, and it has resulted in 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. Far from elite, but who cares at under $5,000. There is some upside given the likely minutes, but Pierce is a solid floor play that also comes with position flexibility.

Karson Templin, F, Utah State ($4,500)

There's nothing sexy here, Templin profiles as someone who won't win tournaments but can help you win elsewhere. He's unlikely to see 20 minutes, but is highly productive when on the court. He's seen a 25.8 percent usage rate over his last 11, averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while never failing to reach 11 fantasy points. You can honestly live with a 2x floor if you get ceiling plays from the above names, but with this game coming with a narrow spread, we should expect more.

Check out RotoWire's college basketball starting lineup data to view recent stats, usage trends and identify potential DFS value plays.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.