College Basketball DFS Picks - Thursday, March 11

Picks for college basketball DFS games on DraftKings are live for Thursday's slate of conference tournament action.

Early Slate

Cash Games

Motiejus Krivas, F, Arizona ($6,800)

Arizona has the day's highest implied total. Krivas has tough games on the log against defensive stalwarts Iowa State and Houston, but had 37.5 against UCF back on Jan. 17.

Drake Allen, G, Utah State ($5,200)

Coming of game with 37.3 ftps, but his price is down $1600. Starting PG with the team's third-best usage rate, Aggies have fourth-highest implied total on the slate.

Trent Pierce, G/F, Missouri ($4,000)

Seems like a misprice. Down $1600 from the last time he was in the slate despite six-straight games of 18+ fpts, with a few 30-point games on the ledger. T.O. Barrett ($5,100) another priced-down Missouri option.

GPPs

Zuby Ejiofor, F, St. John's ($8,800)

Johnnies get a paced-up matchup against a Providence team that ranks 185th in KenPom's efficiency and playing the second day in a row. Ejiofor's second-lowest price of the calendar year against a team he droped 62.8 fpts against in January.

John Mobley, G, Ohio State ($7,000)

Attempted 9 or more threes in three straight games and shooting 54.3 percent from three since returning from injury. Capable of lighting up a team like Iowa but is scoring-dependent.

Luke Bamgboye, F, Texas Tech ($3,300)

Punt play but gets you a starting center, albeit in a tough matchup. Had 18.5 fpts against Iowa State three games ago, 20+ three times in 18 games this season, ceiling in the 30s.

Main/Late Slate

Cash Games

Tarris Reed, F, Connecticut ($7,500)

His lowest price since December despite five straight with 29+ fpts -- a stretch that includes a 53.3 game against St. John's. Blowout the only risk.

Somto Cyril, G, Georgia ($5,600)

Cyril is a 6-11 forward who oddly gets guard status. Perfect cash game log -- 4x at this price (which is down $1100 from the regular season finale) in six-straight. Georgia solidifies its status here by avoiding a bad loss.

Maliq Brown, G, Duke ($4,300)

Oddly gets G status like Brown above, and happens to be the fill-in for center Patrick Ngongba ($6,800). 21+ fpts in four straight, including a 43-point effort last Saturday against UNC. High total for Duke -- FSU plays fast and poor defense. Dame Sarr ($4,000) in a similar boat, producing better lately, on a price decline and benefitting from more usage sans Ngongba and Caleb Foster (foot). The great matchup & surrounding injuries are also why I prefer Cameron Boozer ($10,300) to AJ Dybantsa ($10,100) in single entry.

GPPs

Darryn Peterson, F, Kansas ($7,600)

He's the rare player in this tier who can break a slate. We know the questions about the drive/motor, especially with a multi-game stretch ahead, so that's why it's best left for GPPs. But he can top 40 fpts easily in less than 30 minutes and had 42.5 against TCU last time out.

Jake West, F, Northwestern ($3,800)

The freshman's price has declined $1300 despite 30.8 fpts in the Big Ten Tourney opener. Averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 1.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals over last 12 (all starts), which is basically a 4x floor at this price.

Kayvaun Mulready, G, Georgetown ($3,600)

Had a dud his last time out with 4.5 fpts at $6600, but now his price almost cuts in half, despite the fact he had 36.5, 35.3 and 28.8 fpts in the three prior games.

