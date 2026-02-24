It's a busy evening Tuesday on the college hoops circuit. While the prizes are down from last Tuesday's banger, DraftKings still has a $12,000 total prize pool for the night with $3,000 going to first place. It's a massive 11-game slate which can be difficult to navigate with so many choices. And it's elongated, tipping at a typical 7:00 p.m. EST, but stretching all the way to two 11 p.m. starts.

College Basketball DFS Picks for Tuesday, February 24

Despite the slate's depth, only two players are priced in five-figures. Even in a game unlikely to be competitive, Duke's Cameron Boozer ($10,500) looks like a bit of a bargain at this price. But the slate's depth also tells me I want to build a more balanced lineup than featuring the highest-priced players.

Five games come with totals of 150+, and eight teams have point expectancies of 79.0 or greater. Virginia - North Carolina State looks like a spot to target some GPP upside, as both should score freely, but the production is typically spread around. Auburn - Oklahoma and UCF - BYU are more obvious spots for potential game stacks, and perhaps Miami - FSU also fits that bill.

College Basketball DFS Top Players

KeShawn Murphy, F Auburn ($8,300)

You can argue Keyshawn Hall ($9,300) has more upside to combat the slate's higher-priced options, but I like the slight discount on Murphy to try and build from balance. He's pulled down double-digit rebounds in three straight and four of five, scoring in double-digits at the same rate. High scoring game, narrow spread, and I can highlight something I've had a lot of success with this season to boot. Murphy is averaging 5.4 offensive boards over his last five; Oklahoma ranks 282nd in offensive rebounds allowed.

Robert McCray, G, Florida State ($8,000)

Not many seem to be taking note of how much the 'Noles have improved over the last 6-8 weeks, and it all starts with McCray being the clear alpha. He's scored 20+ in two straight and three of four, has an obscene 39.6 percent usage rate over his last four, something that spiked to 52.4 percent Saturday at Clemson. He posted 35.5 DKP against Miami previously, and this game should be a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair. It's far too much to like here for the fair price. If you need a frontcourt boost for a fair price, or want to stack the 'Noles, Lajae Jones ($6,800) is a fine option.

Middle Tier

Darrion Williams, F, North Carolina State ($6,200)

I'm a glutton for punishment by including Williams in this column again. He's been a stable for me, and virtually every time I've highlighted him, he stinks, which includes two weeks ago where he went 1-for-9 from the floor. We just can't argue the volume; he has a 28.4 percent usage rate over the last seven, only twice being under 25.0 percent, averaging 12.9 shot attempts. The efficiency is poor, as are the rebounding numbers, but the price continues to slide where I'm dragged right back in.

Kennard Davis, G, BYU ($5,500)

Both our college basketball lineup optimizer and advanced CBB lineups tool love Robert Wright ($7,500) here, and far be it to me suggesting fading him. His game logs aren't consistent, but when the Cougars score, he scores and scores big (they should score 80+ here). Just assume he'll be popular so maybe roll with some different options at the top, and target a Cougar on the lower end. Davis has shown 5x upside just once all season, so this is far from a GPP ceiling play. But a 3x floor seems safe with the game flow offering a chance for a touch more as the minutes are as safe as they come. If hunting value from the Cougars, Mihailo Boskovic ($3,700) fits the bill.

Luke Bamgboye, F, Texas Tech ($5,400)

Low hanging fruit, but Bamgboye seemed the clear beneficiary of JT Toppin's season-ending injury, going for 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks in his first start since early December 7. There's a $1,200 price increase from the weekend however, which has me a bit squeamish.

College Basketball DFS Value Plays

Elijah Strong, F, South Carolina ($4,700)

It's virtually impossible to get a player with this high of a usage rate for this low of a price. Strong hasn't been below 27.0 percent since December 13! His production hasn't followed, as fouls almost always do him in. But the Gamecocks will be without Myles Stute Tuesday, so perhaps Strong can be a touch less spastic and stay on the floor for 20-25 minutes? Kentucky is reeling, and South Carolina shouldn't be a pushover at home. Bargains are far less available this late in the year, but there's hope that Strong has a bit of a rise in responsibility.

Chris Johnson, G, Central Florida ($4,400)

This late in the year, there's almost no such thing as a value play. Rotations are as set as can be, and they are often tight. Barring injury, there's little change in roles. Johnson is an interesting case, and only an be considered if Riley Kugel doesn't play. He started last time out but had a paltry 10.3 percent usage rate. In seven prior games, that rate was a more palatable 21.3 percent. Johnson has dished out 3.5 assists over the last four and gets a game script where the Knights will be forced to score in bunches to compete. BYU ranks 60th in tempo and allows assists on 38.9 percent of their allowed buckets, not elite but enough where Johnson can get three or four while scoring some to boost his potential.

