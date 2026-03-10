Conference tournaments are cranking up, and DraftKings has two slates with $2,000 first-place prizes on the docket Tuesday. We'll focus on the evening slate in this column, but it's clearly time to get active and enjoy the pinnacle of this sport. We've got six games to sort through, which include four low-level opening round games from power conferences as well as two conference finals in the Horizon and West Coast Conferences. Tip on DraftKings is listed at 6:50 p.m. EDT, but it looks flexible and could push back 10 minutes.

College Basketball DFS Picks for Tuesday, March 10

Five of the six games on this slate have totals north of 150 points and three top 160, so the entire slate can be considered. Only two players are priced in five-figures with five more in the $9,000 tier, so paying up isn't forced. That should make for interesting lineup construction, particularly for single-entry players like myself. Stars and scrubs, or build from balance and not force bargain options that become scarce this time of the year. The presence and ambiguity of Detroit vs. Wright State further adds intrigue.

Want to see how recent injuries might affect the top DFS plays in college basketball? Head to RotoWire's latest college basketball injury news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

College Basketball DFS Top Players

Graham Ike, F, Gonzaga ($9,900)

Ike is $800 cheaper than A.J. Dybantsa, and seemingly has a similar ceiling against a team he dominated twice during the regular season. Ike posted double-doubles in both matchups, averaging 27.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 16 shot attempts. The Zags have the slate's second-highest point expectancy, creating an elite floor with the potential for a 5x ceiling. Admittedly, Dybantsa is a tough fade given that he's never leaving the floor. But BYU should handle business and advance, so the Cougars could try to get him some rest.

Isaiah Johnson, G, Colorado ($8,300)

I jump around in writing this piece, and Johnson was the last selection in what became a very guard-heavy column. But guards win in March, so perhaps building big there is the right play. Johnson seems a touch underpriced for a guy that's averaging 11 field goals and 7.8 free throws over his last four. He labored to a 3-for-11 showing against the Cowboys in season, so perhaps he'll come with low roster percentages. He offers a potential late-night hammer as the likely highest-producing Buffalo in a game where they should eclipse 80 points thanks to a paced-up matchup against the ninth-fastest tempo nationally, per KenPom.

Check out RotoWire's college basketball starting lineup data to view recent stats, usage trends and identify potential DFS value plays.

Middle Tier

Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara ($6,800)

The mid-tier frontcourt options seem scarce to me, so perhaps forcing two at the top is the ideal build. The choice here is Graves, and his likely safer floor versus Bangot Dak ($6,900) and a potential elite ceiling. It's sometimes challenging to pay this number for a non-starter, but Graves had at least a 27.9 percent usage rate in two games against the Zags in season, posting 24.75 and 38.75 DKP. He also averaged just 23 minutes in those two thanks to nine combined fouls. That hasn't been an issue during the Broncos run to this final, so if he can again remain out of foul trouble and push 30 minutes, there's a chance he pops.

Jayden Reid, G, Northwesten ($5,000)

This is admittedly a bit of a reach given the price is not in the $4,000 tier. But I've targeted, successfully, against Penn State's woeful 3-point defense all season, so why stop now? Reid shoots it at only 31.0 percent, but he's second on the team in attempts. He's also averaging 4.7 assists, and the Nittany Lions allow dimes on 59.9 percent of opponent's made baskets. I'd fault no one for trying to squeeze in Nick Martinelli ($9,800) if you can afford him; Tre Singleton ($5,100) had a monster outing against Penn State in season, but give me Reid for GPPs with the potential to get to a 5x return with three made 3s, five or more assists and a sprinkle of other counting stats.

Need help filling in the rest of your picks and constructing college basketball lineups? Head to the RotoWire college basketball DFS lineup optimizer to find value plays, build stacks and export up to 150 lineups directly to DraftKings or FanDuel.

College Basketball DFS Value Plays

Tyler Spratt, G, Detroit ($4,900)

This feels like low-hanging fruit given the price. I'd be shocked if (m)any have watched Detroit all season, so it's a blind target, but Spratt posted 25 and 28.5 DKP against Wright State in-season, and the Titans scored 82 and 77 points in those matchups. He's a lock for heavy minutes, but doesn't do much outside of scoring, so I don't find there to be an elite ceiling. Given the low number and a matchup against a team that ranks 209th in defensive efficiency, I see little reason to fade the cheap chalk.

Aleksej Kostic, G, BYU ($3,900)

The Cougars are a walking wounded group, and it's resulted in Kostic starting their regular season finale, his first of the season. Oddly, it resulted in just 17 minutes after playing 27+ in three games prior. The bottom line is he's got a clear role for a team with an 88-point expectancy. Over his last four, Kostic is averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 25.8 minutes. As noted above, the Cougars are big favorites and should be able to rest their top-tier options, but seem to have nothing to lose by getting Kostic more run/experience.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.