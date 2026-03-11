College Basketball DFS: Wednesday Cash Game & GPP Targets

College basketball DFS picks for cash and GPP contests are live for Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Get a rapid-fire start on DraftKings lineup construction here.
March 11, 2026
DFS College Basketball

College Basketball DFS Picks - Wednesday, March 11

Picks for college basketball DFS games on DraftKings are live for Wednesday's slate of conference tournament action.

Early Slate

Cash Games

Baba Miller, Cincinnati ($8,900)

Priced below 9k for only the second time in the last month. Scored 35.3 and 36.5 fpts against UCF earlier this year. Only fouled out of one game all season.

Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville ($8,400)

Mikel Brown (back) is out for the ACC Tournament, and Conwell has had 30 or more fantasy points in every game Brown's missed this year. Louisville also has the highest implied total on the slate.

Damarion Dennis, G, Wyoming ($4,000)

Clear mis-price here at just 4k after going for 25.5, 27, 29 and 27 in his last four, with a 19.5 fpt effort against UNLV on 1/6. Don't overthink it -- eat the chalk.

GPPs

Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington ($10,900)

Has a couple 2x games in Big 10 play, but enters the tournament averaging 23.5 ppg and 16.0 rpg over his last four, which includes a 57.5-point effort against USC -- today's opponent.

Max Mackinnon, G, LSU ($5,800)

Low price, had his seventh 30+ fpts game last time out, twice eclipsed 40. Had 16 FGA and 24.3 fpts last time against Kentucky. Volatile game log, risky if threes don't fall.

David Coit, G, Maryland ($4,900)

Range of outcomes is literally 3 to 55 points. Coming off a 33-fpt game. Had 29 and 17.5 in earlier games against Iowa this year. Hawkeyes rank 166th in opponent 3Pt%.

Need help filling in the rest of your picks and constructing college basketball lineups? Head to the RotoWire college basketball DFS lineup optimizer to find value plays, build stacks and export up to 150 lineups directly to DraftKings or FanDuel.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
