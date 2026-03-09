College Basketball Futures: ACC Tournament Odds & Best Bets

Betting picks for this week's ACC tournament are live today. Which team has the best chance to dethrone Duke, who enters as massive favorites?
Updated on March 9, 2026 10:24AM EST
College Basketball Futures: ACC Tournament Odds & Best Bets
Updated on March 9, 2026 10:24AM EST
College Basketball Picks

The ACC Tournament tips off Tuesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the title game on Sunday afternoon -- one of the final automatic bids to go out prior to Selection Sunday. In this series, we'll preview the tournament, make a pick and offer a potentially under-the-radar value bet.

ACC Tournament Odds

  • Duke -330
  • Virginia +700
  • Louisville +1300
  • Miami (Fla.) +1700
  • North Carolina +2500
  • Clemson +3000
  • NC State +4500
  • SMU +12500
  • Cal +30000
  • Florida State +30000
  • Pitt +30000
  • Stanford +30000
  • Syracuse +30000
  • Virginia Tech +30000
  • Wake Forest +30000

Check out the RotoWire CBB betting section for a complete list of the latest college basketball odds across multiple sportsbooks.

The ACC Tournament tips off Tuesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the title game on Sunday afternoon, one of the final automatic bids to go out prior to Selection Sunday.

Not everyone was able to qualify in the 18-team league, as Boston College, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame did not make the cut. As such, the Eagles fired head coach Earl Grant this past week after five seasons without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, while the Yellow Jackets gave Damon Stoudamire the heave ho in Atlanta.

Duke is the overwhelming favorite to come back to Durham with the hardware, but we've seen strange happenings in the ACC Tournament in the past. The favorite doesn't always come away with the championship, and sometimes we get an early Cinderella who runs through the field, building momentum for the Big Dance.

It isn't a great idea to back Duke, as a $100 wager will return a profit of just $30.30. That's a lot of risk for not very much reward.

The next shortest odds are for Virginia, but I don't know what it is, as I can't put my finger on it, but I just can't play the Hoos. They had a fine season, going 15-3 in the conference, and 27-4 overall. But, this team just doesn't feel championship-caliber to me. The same holds true for Miami, who was a very quiet 13-5 in ACC play, while going 24-7. The 'Canes finished up strong, and could win a game or two in Charlotte, but they're not my favorite sleeper, either.

North Carolina was a perfect 18-0, and it's a shame this event cannot be at the Dean Dome, where the Tar Heels were untouchable. On the road, UNC went just 4-6, so there is a little stank here. That's why the odds are so long for a ranked team. However, we've seen weird things happen in this conference tournament before, and I think UNC could either lose its first game, or win it all. That's the kind of craziness to expect in the ACC Tournament.

  • Pick to win ACC Tournament: Duke -330
  • Best ACC value pick: North Carolina +2500
     

Think your team has what it takes to win it all in March Madness? Find College Basketball National Championship Odds and other college basketball futures bets across multiple sportsbooks on RotoWire.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Hockey writer, handicapper, unskilled fourth liner, 25-year fantasy sports and gambling industry veteran, FSWA's 2024 Player Notes Writer of the Year, and five-time FSWA award winner. Twitter: @danieledobish
RotoWire Logo

