Best bets for this week's Big 12 tournament are live on RotoWire today. In arguably the deepest conference in college hoops, which long shots can challenge Arizona?

As far as the Big 12 conference tournament is concerned, all 16 teams square off at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The first day of action is Tuesday, and like the NCAA Tournament, the first session begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, and goes all the way through the day, with a final tip time at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

In this series, we'll preview the tournament, make a pick and offer a potentially under-the-radar value bet.

Big 12 Conference Tournament Odds

Arizona +110

Houston +200

Iowa State +800

Kansas +850

Texas Tech +1700

BYU +4500

Cincinnati +8000

TCU +8000

UCF +25000

West Virginia +25000

Arizona State +30000

Baylor +30000

Colorado +30000

Kansas State +30000

Oklahoma State +30000

Utah +30000

Check out the RotoWire CBB betting section for a complete list of the latest college basketball odds across multiple sportsbooks.

Like Michigan in the Big Ten, Arizona spent most of the season at or near the top of the rankings, and the top spot was tossed back and forth like a little football...err, like a bounce pass.

In addition to Arizona, who looks like a tremendous play as a favorite, we've had teams highly ranked for most of the season.

Defending national runner-up Houston has been playing its best basketball late in the season in recent years, while Iowa State and Kansas have spent some time in the top-10, and at times, look capable of beating anybody. BYU has the dominant A.J. Dybantsa, but we'd feel a lot better if Richie Saunders hadn't gone down with a season-ending injury.

However, one team looks like a huge value more so than the others, and that's Texas Tech. It did lost the final two games, home to TCU, and at BYU. The Red Raiders have the makings of at least a Sweet Sixteen team, but they also have the makings of that 3-seed who loses to a 14-seed, too. They're so erratic. This is a team which has beaten Arizona on the road, Iowa State on the road, BYU, Duke and Houston, too. But, the Red Raiders were dusted by 30 against Purdue, and it lost to Arizona State and UCF.

For the chance to multiply up by 17 times, Texas Tech has the goods to win the conference tourney, even if JT Toppin isn't walking through that door.

Pick to win Big 12 Tournament: Arizona +110

Best Big 12 value pick: Texas Tech +1700



Think your team has what it takes to win it all in March Madness? Find College Basketball National Championship Odds and other college basketball futures bets across multiple sportsbooks on RotoWire.