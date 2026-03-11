Best bets for this week's Big East tournament are live on RotoWire today. Is it truly UConn's tournament to lose?

The Big East Tournament tips off at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tournament tips off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday with No. 9 Providence and No. 8 Butler, while the tourney wraps up with the Big East Championship on Saturday, March 14. In this series, we'll preview the tournament, make a pick and offer a potentially under-the-radar value bet.

Big East Tournament Odds

UConn -110

St. John's +190

Villanova +700

Seton Hall +1600

Creighton +5000

Marquette +6000

Providence +6000

Butler +10000

DePaul +10000

Georgetown +10000

Xavier +30000

UConn heads into this tournament as a favorite not only for a No. 1 seed in the Field of 68, but the Huskies are once again a national championship contender. Head coach Dan Hurley has his sights set on a third national title in the past four seasons.

It's actually shocking that UConn isn't a little more heavily favored considering their status in the rankings. On the flip side, St. John's is a bit overrated, and not nearly as good of a value as some of the other teams on the list. Perhaps it's recency bias, but seeing UConn absolutely dismantle St. John's 72-40 in Storrs on Feb. 25 soured me on the Red Storm. Yes, it's one game, but man, it looked like a JV team taking on an NBA club. Of course, St. John's has won 16 of the past 17 games since a loss to Providence on Jan. 3.

In recent seasons, Villanova has also been a threat, but it suffered an 89-57 loss at St. John's on Feb. 28, so I feel about the Wildcats the same as I feel about the Red Storm. A loss is fine, but a lopsided loss by 30+ points is inexcusable, regardless of who it is against. I just can't get it out of my mind and suddenly thing a team with a bad loss like that can put it behind them and suddenly be championship caliber.

Sticking with the blowout theme, Creighton is a well-coached team, but it looked terrible down the stretch with eight losses in the final 11 outings, including a 24-point loss to Marquette, a 27-point loss to UConn, an 11-point loss to 'Nova and a 29-point loss to St. John's. But, just the same, the Bluejays showed how dangerous they can be, winning 91-84 at UConn on Feb. 18 as a 15.5-point underdog. If you're going to roll the dice on anybody not named UConn to cut down the nets at MSG, it should be Creighton.

Pick to win Big East Tournament: UConn -110

Best Big East value pick: Creighton +5000



