College Basketball Futures: Big Ten Tournament Odds & Best Bets

Best bets for this week's Big Ten tournament are live today from Dan Dobish. Can the high-powered Illini offense pose problems for the favored Wolverines?
March 9, 2026
College Basketball Futures: Big Ten Tournament Odds & Best Bets
March 9, 2026
College Basketball Picks

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

The Big Ten championship will be the last game the NCAA Tournament selection committee sees before brackets are set for March Madness, but who will cut down the nets? In this series, we'll preview the tournament, make a pick and offer a potentially under-the-radar value bet.

Big Ten Conference Tournament Odds

  • Michigan -105
  • Illinois +460
  • Purdue +600
  • Michigan State +650
  • Nebraska +1000
  • Wisconsin +3000
  • UCLA +3500
  • Iowa +5000
  • Ohio State +7500
  • Indiana +10000
  • Washington +20000
  • Minnesota +30000
  • Northwestern +30000
  • Oregon +30000
  • USC +30000

Check out the RotoWire CBB betting section for a complete list of the latest college basketball odds across multiple sportsbooks.

The Big Ten favorite is no surprise, as Michigan has spent time at or near the top of the rankings all season long. Not only is Dusty May's crew the favorite to win the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, but the Wolverines are a good bet to go to the Final Four in what's been a historic season in the conference.

Michigan looked like an unstoppable force early in the season, but Duke and Wisconsin provided a blueprint to teams on how to top the Wolverines. Still, it seems inevitable that the Wolverines will be cutting down the nets in the Windy City.

If we're going to look outside of the box, and find some value, it's hard to not like Illinois, playing in its home state. And you know the Illini would like another crack at the Wolverines after losing 84-70 in Champaign on Feb. 27. The Illini did lose four times in the final eight games, so that's concerning, but three of those setbacks were in overtime. One or two bounces the other way, and things might be much different. The Illini were super close.

Purdue has the next shortest odds, and it had seven losses inside the conference. The Boilermakers are still 8-7 in 15 Quad 1 games, and a combined 15-0 in Q2, Q3 and Q4 games. It's time for big boy basketball now, and it remains to be seen if Purdue is that natty contender, or the team which lost to Fairleigh Dickinson a few years back.

Going into late-January, Nebraska was a perfect 20-0, but it is just 6-5 across the past 11 games, and not someone to hang your hat upon, either.

If you're looking for value, outside of Illinois, consider Michigan State. It lost twice to Michigan, which is no embarrassment, and its other setbacks were to Minnesota and Wisconsin. The loss to the Golden Gophers was a shocker, but they also had quality wins over Illinois at home, and Purdue on the road. Sparty is legit, as always.

  • Pick to win Big Ten Tournament: Michigan -105
  • Best Big Ten value pick: Illinois +460
     

Think your team has what it takes to win it all in March Madness? Find College Basketball National Championship Odds and other college basketball futures bets across multiple sportsbooks on RotoWire.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Hockey writer, handicapper, unskilled fourth liner, 25-year fantasy sports and gambling industry veteran, FSWA's 2024 Player Notes Writer of the Year, and five-time FSWA award winner. Twitter: @danieledobish
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other College Basketball fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, March 9
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, March 9
The top college basketball betting picks for Monday, March 9 are discussed, including why Eric Timm expects Oregon State to cover a big number against Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament Semi-finals.
Today
College Basketball Futures: Big 12 Tournament Odds & Best Bets
College Basketball Futures: Big 12 Tournament Odds & Best Bets
Best bets for this week's Big 12 tournament are live on RotoWire today. In arguably the deepest conference in college hoops, which long shots can challenge Arizona?
Today