College Basketball Injury Report for Sweet Sixteen

What a first weekend it was. We saw a number of games come down to the wire, some standout performances and a few key upsets. With the Sweet Sixteen now set, there are some key injuries that we will need to monitor throughout the week that could have a significant impact on who makes the Final Four. Below is the latest for the biggest injuries heading into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament Key Injuries

East Region Key Injuries

Caleb Foster, G, Duke

Status: Questionable - Foot

Foster continues to make progress and the latest reports are that he has a chance to play in Duke's Sweet Sixteen game on Friday against St. John's. Foster has not played since the regular-season finale against UNC back on March 7 due to a foot injury. While Cayden Boozer has done a very nice job stepping up as the new starting point guard, the Blue Devils would certainly love to have all hands on deck, especially against a team in St. John's who is going to create a ton of full court pressure.

Jaylin Stewart, F, Connecticut

Status: Questionable - Knee

Stewart went through pre-game warmups on Sunday night against UCLA, but was never going to play according to coach Dan Hurley. The team just wanted to get him ready for next week in case they were able to advance. Stewart has not played since Feb. 21 against Villanova. He has started 12 games this season and is averaging 4.5 points in 17.7 minutes per contest. Bryalon Mullins and Solo Ball have been a little up-and-down of late, and Silas Demary has been banged up as well, so having Stewart as an option on the win would be important against a very physical Michigan State team on Friday.

South Region Key Injuries

Check out RotoWire's South Region Sweet Sixteen Preview and Predictions for matchup breakdowns and other key factors to consider when prediction the Sweet 16.

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West Region Key Injuries

Check out RotoWire's West Region Sweet 16 Preview for an in-depth breakdown of the matchups and Elite 8 picks.

Karter Knox, F, Arkansas

Status: Doubtful - Knee

There hasn't been many updates recently about Knox's status as he works his way back from a knee surgery in February. He has now missed 12 of the last 13 games with this issue, and the way things are trending Arkansas probably isn't expecting to have the sophomore wing back for Thursday's game against Arizona. Billy Richmond should continue to hold things down at the small forward position for the Razorbacks.

Nick Pringle, F/C, Arkansas

Status: Questionable - Undisclosed

Pringle did not play in either of Arkansas' first two games of the NCAA Tournament in Portland due to an undisclosed injury. While we don't know much about the nature of the issue, the way both coach John Calipari and Pringle have talked about it makes it seem like it will be close as to whether or not he can play in Thursday's game against Arizona in San Jose. Pringle has been the Razorback's starting center all year averaging 4.6 points and 3.9 boards in 19 minutes per game. That said, Malique Ewin played excellent starting in Pringle's place the first weekend going for 16 points, 12 boards and six assists against Hawaii, and then 14 points, 12 boards and four blocks against High Point.

Lassina Traore, F/C, Texas

Status: Doubtful - Knee

Traore has not suited up since Feb. 3 due to a knee injury. There hasn't been many updates on his status over the last couple weeks, so there's a decent chance that the Longhorns are not even thinking about his availability for Thursday's game against Purdue. The Long Beach transfer is averaging 3.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in just 15.8 minutes per game this season.

C.J. Cox, G, Purdue

Status: Questionable - Knee

Cox hyperextended his right knee in the second half Sunday's Round of 32 victory over Miami. Cox spoke with reporters after the game and said that he expects to be ready to go for Thursday's matchup against Texas, but we will see how his knee responds to treatment throughout the week. Cox has started all 37 games this season and is averaging 8.5 points per contest. Gicarri Harris, Jack Benter and Omer Mayer would likely all see more time if Cox is unable to suit up in the Sweet Sixteen.

Midwest Region Key Injuries

Aden Holloway, G, Alabama

Status: Doubtful - Not Injury Related

Holloway was arrested on a marijuana charge last week. Police conducted a residential search and found more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. He was later released with a $5,000 bond and has been "removed from campus" as the University of Alabama continues its investigation into the matter. There have been no additional updates on the matter as of the time of writing. Alabama probably needs Holloway and his 16.8 PPG to make a real run at the Final Four, but nevertheless hopefully we get some additional information regarding his potential availability for Friday's game against Michigan in Chicago throughout the week. London Jemison will likely continue to start, which does give the Crimson Tide more size on the floor.

Joshua Jefferson, F/C, Iowa State

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Jefferson is certainly the biggest injury we are watching leading up to the Sweet Sixteen games. He suffered an ankle injury early in Iowa State's Round of 64 game against Tennessee State and has not been able to return. His initial X-rays came back negative, but he was spotted during Sunday's Round of 32 game against Kentucky using a scooter to move around. Jefferson is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the ankle injury. The results will have massive implications across the Midwest Region, and this tournament as a whole. Jefferson is a do-it-all player who averages 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals this season. If Jefferson can't go, Nate Heise is expected to continue to start.

Our college basketball injury report also keeps track of injuries in real-time throughout the day, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest news before brackets lock.