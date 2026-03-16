NCAA Tournament injuries to consider are reviewed. Discover which player are in, out or uncertain before filling out your brackets for March Madness 2026.

College Basketball Injury Report for First Round of March Madness

Every year when filling out your bracket, deciding what bets to place, or making a DFS lineup, you have to consider injuries coming into the NCAA Tournament. In 2026, there is a lengthy list of recent injuries to some big-name players we need to watch out for. We'll take you through the most impactful players nursing an injury, region-by-region, and how it could affect the prospects of each team in the tournament.

Our college basketball injury report also keeps track of injuries in real-time throughout the day, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest news before brackets lock.

NCAA Tournament Key Injuries

East Region Key Injuries:

Caleb Foster, G, Duke

Status: Out - Foot

Foster missed the ACC Tournament, but the team was hopeful he could return for their NCAA Tournament run. Unfortunately, imaging revealed a fracture in his foot that is likely to cost him the rest of the season. There's an outside chance he could return for the Final Four if Duke was to advance, but that seems like a stretch. Cayden Boozer will have to continue to hold things down at point guard for the Blue Devils.

Patrick Ngongba, F/C, Duke

Status: Questionable - Foot

Ngongba also missed the ACC Tournament with a foot injury, but he seems to be in a little better shape than Foster. Duke is a better team with Ngongba in the game protecting the paint and it allows Cameron Boozer to slide back over to power forward. Ngongba's status should be updated over the coming days prior to their first-round matchup on Thursday afternoon against Siena.

Taison Chatman, G, Ohio State

Status: Questionable - Groin

Chatman missed Ohio State's last game in the Big Ten Quarterfinals against Michigan with a groin injury. The severity is unknown at this time, but the team will be hopeful that he is able to return for Thursday's first-round matchup with TCU. After being rarely utilized early in the season, Chatman has evolved into a nice role player for the Buckeyes averaging 7.2 points in 21.5 minutes over the last 13 games.

Mikel Brown, G, Louisville

Status: Day-to-Day - Back

Brown has reportedly been making great progress and is labeled day-to-day with this nagging back injury. Brown has not played since Feb. 28 against Clemson, but was limited to 21 minutes in that contest. The likely lottery pick is such a dynamic scorer (18.2 PPG) who Louisville will need to beat a red hot South Florida squad on Thursday. Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley will continue to run the Cardinal's backcourt if Brown is unable to go.

Donovan Dent, G, UCLA

Status: Expected to Play - Calf

Dent went down early in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals against Purdue last Saturday with a calf injury after just 10 minutes of action. The good news is that he is expected to be ready to go for Friday's first-round game against UCF. Dent has experience in the NCAA Tournament with New Mexico. In his first season at UCLA he has put up 13.5 points, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Tyler Bilodeau, F/C, UCLA

Status: Expected to Play - Knee

There was a lot of concern after Bilodeau went down with a knee injury in last Saturday's game against Purdue, but thankfully the tests revealed no structural damage. That would have been a huge bummer for the senior to not get a chance to close out his career right. It sounds like barring any setbacks Bilodeau will get that opportunity on Friday against UCF. He is having a terrific campaign putting up 17.6 points, 5.6 boards and 2.1 three-pointers per contest.

Silas Demary, G, Connecticut

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Demary is dealing with what is believed to be a "mild sprain" in his ankle. He went down on two different occasions in the second half of last Saturday's Big East Tournament Final against St. John's. Demary is expected to receive some imaging and will be re-evaluated later in the week. The Georgia transfer has had a great season averaging 10.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. It would be a massive hit for No. 2 seed UConn if their point guard would not be able to go for their first-round game on Friday against Furman.

Jaylin Stewart, F, Connecticut

Status: Questionable - Knee

Stewart has not played since Feb. 21 due to a knee injury. The team has been hoping that he will be able to return for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That could be important especially given the uncertain nature of Demary's injury. Stewart has started 12 games this season and is averaging 4.5 PPG in 17.7 MPG.

South Region Key Injuries:

Carter Welling, F/C, Clemson

Status: Out for Season - Knee

Welling suffered a torn ACL in last Wednesday's game against Wake Forest and will miss the rest of the season. It's brutal news for a Clemson team that was hoping to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Welling was the team's second-leading scorer and top rebounder (10.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG). Nick Davidson and Jake Wahlin should continue to see extended minutes in the NCAA Tournament. Clemson takes on Iowa on Friday.

Caleb Wilson, F/C, North Carolina

Status: Out for Season - Thumb

Wilson struggled with a hand injury the second-half of the season and then ended up having to get surgery on a broken thumb which ended his season. With Wilson, who was averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, the Tar Heels were optimistic about a potential deep run in the tournament. Now they are a trendy pick to be upset in the opening round on Thursday against VCU. Henri Veesaar will look to keep putting up big numbers after going for 28 points and 17 boards against Clemson in the ACC Tournament last week.

Ethan Roberts, G, Pennsylvania

Status: Questionable - Concussion

Roberts missed the Ivy League Tournament with a concussion, but his team, and more notably TJ Power (44 points, 14 rebounds in the Final), were able to seal a bid to the NCAA Tournament. It's unclear what the status is for Roberts going into the first-round matchup against Illinois on Thursday, but they would certainly love to have him and his 16.9 PPG against one of the best offenses in the country.

West Region Key Injuries:

Nolan Winter, F/C, Wisconsin

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Winter has missed Wisconsin's last four games with an ankle injury. The goal was always to make sure he was in the best position possible for the NCAA Tournament. His status should be updated later in the week ahead of the Badger's first-round matchup with High Point on Thursday. Aleksas Bieliauskas has done a nice job filling it at center, but Winter is the better interior defender that Wisconsin will need if they want to make a run.

Karter Knox, F, Arkansas

Status: Doubtful - Knee

Knox has missed 11 of the last 12 games with a knee injury. He has been improving after surgery and was able to get off crutches a couple weeks ago. Coach John Calipari would love to have another solid piece on the wing to try to make a run again in the NCAA Tournament, but it does seem like that is unlikely. Billy Richmond has done a terrific job filling in since Knox has been out of the lineup.

Lassina Traore, F/C, Texas

Status: Questionable - Knee

Traore has not suited up since Feb. 3 due to a knee injury. There hasn't been many updates on his status recently, but it's probably just best assume he is questionable for Texas' game Tuesday night in the First Four against N.C. State. Nic Codie has done a solid job filling in since Traore has gone down as the top big off the bench.

Braden Huff, F/C, Gonzaga

Status: Not Expected to Play - Knee

Huff has missed the last 15 games due to a knee injury. He has been doing some jogging and shooting in practice, but is unlikely to be available for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Huff was fantastic before going down with injury averaging 17.8 points and 5.6 boards per contest. If Gonzaga is able to advance to the Sweet Sixteen and Huff could return in some capacity down the line, it could really shift the balance of power in the West Region. Huff and Graham Ike were arguably the best big-man duo in the country through the first half of the season.

Midwest Region Key Injuries:

Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Status: Will Play - Groin

Anderson exited last week's loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals with a groin injury, but he will be ready to go for Texas Tech's opening-round matchup against Akron on Friday. Anderson has had a special sophomore season averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 three-pointers per contest. He will need to be at his best if the Red Raiders are going to make another run like they did a season ago when they reached the Elite Eight.

LeJuan Watts, F, Texas Tech

Status: Expected to Play - Lower Leg

Watts was a victim of the slippery LED glass court during the first part of the Big 12 Tournament. He left the game and held his foot area after an awkward landing. While Watts did not return to the game, they were down by a hefty margin against Iowa State in the Quarterfinals at the time. Not much was said after the game about Watt's status, but the expectation is he will be ready to go by Friday's game. Watts has take on the Darrion Williams role this season for the Red Raiders and he will hope to have the same type of impact in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Aden Holloway, G, Alabama

Status: Questionable - Not Injury Related

Holloway was arrested on a marijuana charge early Monday morning. Police conducted a residential search and found more than a pound of marijuana, paraphnalia and cash. It's unclear exactly how this will affect his status for Friday's game against Hofstra, but this is certainly not the type of news that the Crimson Tide wanted on one of the team's best players (16.8 PPG) ahead of the Big Dance. Houston Mallette and Jalil Bethea might see more action if Holloway is not able to play.

B.J. Edwards, G, SMU

Status: Expected to Play - Ankle

Edwards is expected to give it a go in SMU's First Four matchup with Miami (OH) on Wednesday. Edwards has missed the team's last five games due to an ankle injury. Although he probably won't be 100 percent, Edwards' return could prove quite impactful given his season averages of 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

Jayden Quaintance, F/C, Kentucky

Status: Doubtful - Knee

There was some talk a couple weeks ago that Quaintance was pushing hard for a return in the postseason from knee swelling stemming from his ACL surgery in February of 2025. It feels like that hope has quieted as of late and it's not expected that we see the potential lottery pick out there for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament beginning on Friday against Santa Clara.