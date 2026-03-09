College Basketball Injury Report for Power Conference Tournaments

Championship Week is here and there are so many great matchups we will see this week throughout the five power conferences. There are also a number of top teams who are dealing with key injuries heading into the postseason that could play a big impact in not only their chances to win the conference tournament, but advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the latest on every key contributor who is battling an injury ahead of power conference tournaments beginning on Tuesday.

ACC Tournament Key Injuries

Caleb Foster, G, Duke

Status: Doubtful - Foot

Foster is unlikely to be available for the ACC Tournament due to a foot injury suffered in the regular season finale against North Carolina. Foster had started all but one game this season for the Blue Devils and was averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. The hope is that the junior will be able to return for the NCAA Tournament where Duke has all but locked up a No. 1 seed. Freshman Cayden Boozer is likely to see the biggest uptick in production with Foster out. Boozer played 29 minutes in last Saturday's game against UNC.

Patrick Ngongba, F/C, Duke

Status: Doubtful - Foot

Ngongba is also dealing with a foot injury and is also expected to miss the ACC Tournament. Ngongba actually did not play at all in last Saturday's contest against UNC. Expect Cameron Boozer to slide down to center and Maliq Brown to play a lot of minutes at power forward in the ACC Tournament. Duke will hope to be healthier next week when they start their run in the NCAA Tournament.

AJ Swinton, F/C, Florida State

Status: Out for Season - Knee

Swinton suffered a torn ACL in last Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh and will miss the rest of the season. Swinton was a solid role player for the Seminoles averaging 4.5 points in 15.8 minutes per game this season. Expect Martin Somerville, Kobe MaGee and Thomas Bassong to see some more minutes in the ACC Tournament. Florida State plays gets a single bye and will face California on Wednesday.

Mikel Brown, G, Louisville

Status: Questionable - Back

Brown has missed the last two games with a back injury. The back has been a problem for the star freshman as he missed eight games earlier this season as well. Brown is averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 assists per game this season. Louisville can hit a different gear at times when Brown is on the floor. Adrian Wooley and Kobe Rodgers should see more minutes if Brown is unable to go in the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals would love if Brown was able to return this week, but it might not make sense to rush him back to give him the best chance to be 100 percent by the time the NCAA Tournament starts. Louisville will face the winner of SMU-Syracuse on Wednesday.

Timotej Malovec, F/C, Miami

Status: Questionable - Undisclosed

Malovec has missed the last two games with an undisclosed issue. Nothing has been reported on his status going into the ACC Tournament. The freshman has been a solid glue guy for the Hurricanes this season averaging 4.7 points in 16.3 minutes per game this season. Miami does have a double bye in the ACC Tournament not having to play until Thursday, so that could give Malovec some extra time to be able to suit up.

Caleb Wilson, F/C, North Carolina

Status: Out for Season - Thumb

Wilson had been battling a hand injury for the last few weeks, but then broke his thumb in practice and will be shut down for the rest of the season. This is a massive blow for the Tar Heels who were hoping to have their star freshman back in time for the postseason. Wilson put up 19.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season and is expected to be a Top 10 pick in the NBA Draft. Jarin Stevenson will continue to start at power forward and Zayden High will likely be the only other interior piece that comes off the bench. North Carolina does have a double bye in the ACC Tournament and will not play until Thursday.

B.J. Edwards, G, SMU

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Edwards has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. The good news is that it seems like he is getting close after his was deemed a game-time decision last Saturday against Florida State. Edwards average 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season. He is a dynamic player who can fill up the stat sheet. SMU got the 11th seed in the ACC Tournament and will have to face off against Syracuse on Tuesday in the first round. The Mustangs really need Edwards to play, as they are sitting right on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Kiyan Anthony, G, Syracuse

Status: Questionable - Undisclosed

Anthony sat out last Saturday's game against Pittsburgh with an undisclosed issue and there hasn't been a recent update on his status for the ACC Tournament. It's been a disappointing year for Syracuse and a very up-and-down year for the son of former NBA player Carmelo Anthony averaging just 8.0 points on 25 percent shooting from downtown. There seems like a decent chance the season will end for the Orange on Tuesday against SMU.

Sadiq White, F/C, Syracuse

Status: Questionable - Undisclosed

White's pretty much in the same spot as Anthony. He did not play last Saturday due to an undisclosed issue and nothing has been said about his status for the ACC Tournament. The freshman started 11 games thiss season, but is averaging just 6.1 points in 14.9 minutes per game. Syracuse is likely to undergo some changes in the offseason, but keeping these talented freshman of Anthony and White should be pretty high on their priority list.

Big 12 Tournament Key Injuries

Jeremy Foumena, F/C, UCF

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Foumena has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. He was spotted on the sidelines wearing a boot to one of the game's last week. Foumena provides some interior depth for UCF and they would certainly like to have him as an option in the Big 12 Tournament, especially sitting on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. UCF will play Wednesday against the winner of Cincinnati and Utah.

Shon Abaev, G/F, Cincinnati

Status: Probable - Lower Body

Abaev has played just two out of the last 11 games due to a lower body injury. One of those games was last Saturday against TCU, but he only played two minutes in that contest. Abaev may have just fallen out of the rotation given that the Bearcats have been one of the better teams in the Big 12 over that stretch that he missed. Abaev averages sit at 7.5 PPG in 16.6 MPG. Cincinnati may have to win the Big 12 Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament, or at the very least knock off a few top teams to improve the resume.

Sebastian Rancik, F/C, Colorado

Status: Questionable - Undisclosed

Rancik had started 26-of-29 games for Colorado before missing the last two with an undisclosed issue. Not much is known about his status for the Big 12 Tournament, but Rancik has been a productive player (12.3 PPG) who they will likely need if they plan on making a big run. The Buffs open the week in Kansas City on Tuesday night against Oklahoma State.

Abdi Bashir, G, Kansas State

Status: Doubtful - Foot

Bashir underwent surgery on Jan. 20 to fix a stress fracture in his foot. The original timeline given was a four-to-six week recovery. No update to that has been given, so it's unclear if the team just decided to shut him down. Kansas State has also had a coaching change during that time, so that could be playing into why we haven't heard anything on Bashir's potential return. We have to keep an eye on it, but it doesn't seem likely that Bashir would have his first game back be in the Big 12 Tournament. The Monmouth transfer was averaging 13.2 PPG this season (3.7 3PM) before going down with injury. Kansas State will take on BYU in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday.

Parsa Fallah, F/C, Oklahoma State

Status: Out for Season - Knee

Fallah suffered a torn ACL on Feb. 24 against Cincinnati and is out for the rest of the season. It's a shame because the Oregon State transfer was having a really nice season at 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Ben Ahmend and Andrija Vukovic have seen the most action the last few games in Fallah's absence. Oklahoma State faces Colorado on Tuesday.

Big East Tournament Key Injuries

Jaylin Stewart, F/C, Connecticut

Status: Questionable - Knee

Stewart has missed the last three games with a knee injury. He's been a solid bench producer for coach Danny Hurley averaging 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes this season. It's unclear what his status is going into the Big East Tournament. Jayden Ross has seen his minutes tick up as a result. UConn holds the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament and will play the winner of Marquette-Xavier on Thursday.

Owen Freeman, F/C, Creighton

Status: Questionable - Undisclosed

Freeman is battling and undisclosed issue and has not played in four of the last five games. He's been one of the most disappointing players in college basketball this season. Freeman was thought as one of the top transfer portal pieces after a 2024-25 season with Iowa in which he averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Creighton seemed to be a great fit, but he has started just nine games and is averaging 5.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per contest. Not much has been said on Freeman's status for the Big East Tournament, but Creighton will need all the help then can get to make a run. They open things up on Thursday against Seton Hall.

KJ Lewis, G, Georgetown

Status: Out for Season - Ankle

Lewis was ruled out for the season on Feb. 26 after suffering a torn ACL against Marquette. It was a tough blow for one of the best guards in the Big East. The Arizona transfer averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season. He has one more year of eligibility remaining, but the timing of this injury puts the start of next season in jeopardy. Georgetown had dropped seven straight before winning the regular-season finale against Providence by a point. Jeremiah Williams is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 assists since Lewis has been out, while Kayvaun Mulready has put up 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals off the bench over the same timespan.

Corey Floyd, G, Providence

Status: Questionable - Hamstring

This is a tough time of the year to be battling a hamstring injury, but unfortunately that is what Floyd has been dealing with for the last month. The senior has missed the last six games after he was in the mix of a solid season averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Floyd's last chance to suit up in a game at this level will likely be on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big East Tournament against Butler. Questionable is probably the best case scenario at this point.

Matthew Hodge, F/C, Villanova

Status: Out for Season - Knee

Hodge underwent surgery last week for a torn ACL. That will bring what was a solid redshirt freshman campaign to a halt. Hodge will end the year averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per game. He started all 29 games he played in. Losing Hodge will mean less interior size to lean on going into the postseason. Expect Villanova to go small more with four guards around Duke Brennan. They face the winner of DePaul-Georgetown on Wednesday.

Tre Carroll, F/C, Xavier

Status: Questionable - Hip

Carroll is one of the top players in the Big East averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.2 blocks per game this season. He hurt his hip last week against Seton Hall and was limited to just four minutes, then did not suit up in the regular-season finale against Villanova. Isaiah Walker got the start for Carroll last Saturday and had 10 points and eight rebounds. The hope is that Carroll will be able to play through the hip issue on Wednesday agianst Marquette.

Big Ten Tournament Key Injuries

Myles Rice, G, Maryland

Status: Doubtful - Undisclosed

Rice has now missed the last 10 games with an injury. His timeline for return hasn't been updated, so it would probably be a long-shot for him to return during the Big Ten Tournament. Rice was thought to be a big contributor this season after two solid years at Washington State and Indiana, respectively. David Coit, Darius Adams and Andre Mills should continue to hold it down in the backcourt. Maryland begins the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday against Oregon.

L.J. Cason, G, Michigan

Status: Out for Season - Knee

Losing Cason will be a challenge for Michigan going into the postseason. He was one of the better bench pieces for this team averaging 8.4 PPG in 18.6 MPG while shooting over 40 percent from deep. Thankfully Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle have been pretty good in their own right coming off the bench in the backcourt and on the wing this season. Cason was expected to take a big leap in his junior year for Michigan, but now the focus is on his rehab from ACL surgery.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, F/C, Minnesota

Status: Not Expected to Play - Foot

Crocker-Johnson has not played since Feb. 8 due to a foot injury suffered in a game against Maryland. The team is not expecting him to return this season. It's quite the shame because Crocker-Johnson was having a strong year averaging 13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks per game. Grayson Grove has been heavily relied on since Crocker-Johnson went out, averaging 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in a whopping 36.3 minutes over the last seven games. Minnesota opens the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday against Rutgers.

Arrinten Page, F/C, Northwestern

Status: Questionable - Illness

Page did not play in the regular-season finale on Sunday against Minnesota due to an illness. The hope is that it's something he is able to get over quickly, especially considering Northwestern will have to play in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday. Page has bounced in and out of the starting lineup this season, but is averaging 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Tre Singleton would likely just slide down to center if Page can't go.

Devon Pryor, G/F, Oregon

Status: Doubtful - Groin

The last real update on Pryor we got was back on Feb. 1 when coach Dana Altman said that he was going to be out for at least three weeks with a groin injury. Pryor has still yet to suit up, and at this point it seems more likely than not that he would play in the Big Ten Tournament. The Texas transfer made 11 starts this season, but averaged just 2.9 PPG in 18.3 MPG. Oregon plays Tuesday in Chicago at the Big Ten Tournament.

Melih Tunca, G, Penn State

Status: Questionable - Neck

Tunca did not suit up in the regular-season finale against Rutgers due to a neck injury. That was his first game missed of the season. The freshman is averaging 7.9 points and 2.3 assists this season while also making 12 starts. Fellow freshman guard Kayden Mingo returned from a one-game absence against Rutgers and played 38 minutes. Mingo would see a lot of action agains if Tunca can't suit up when they begin the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday against Northwestern.

Bryce Dortch, F/C, Rutgers

Status: Questionable - Undisclosed

Dortch has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. The 6-9 sophomore has been a solid rotation piece for Rutgers this season, averaging around 15 MPG. Darren Buchanan and Chris Nwuli would likely see more minutes is Dortch can't return when Rutgers begins the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday against Minnesota.

Chad Baker-Mazara, G/F, USC

Status: Out for Season - Not Injury Related

Baker-Mazara left the USC program on March 1 for an undisclosed reason. It came somewhat out of nowhere and will be quite the hurdle for USC to overcome if they want to sneak into the NCAA Tournament. Baker-Mazara averaged 18.5 PPG this season for the Trojans in 26 games. Alijah Arenas and Ezra Ausar will be leaned on heavily in the postseason to handle a lot of the scoring load. USC will face off against Washington on Wednesday to begin the Big Ten Tournament.

Bryson Tucker, F/C, Washington

Status: Questionable - Personal

Tucker has now missed the last three games due to personal reasons. He had started 14 of the 12 games he played in prior to that this season. Tucker averaged 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22 minutes per game. Hannes Steinbach is going to have to dominate on the interior if Washington is going to make any noise in Chicago, especially considering the status of this next guy.

Franck Kepnang, F/C, Washington

Status: Questionable - Leg

Kepnang has missed the last four games with a leg injury. That really puts Steinbach and Lathan Sommerville as the only real bigs for Washington to use with Tucker and Kepnang sidelined. It's not clear what the status of either player is going into the Big Ten Tournament. Wednesday's game against USC could just be a survival of the fittest.

Nolan Winter, F/C, Wisconsin

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Winter missed his first game of the season last Saturday against Purdue due to an ankle injury suffered against Maryland. The Badgers were still able to go into West Lafayette and come away with another impressive road victory. That said, Wisconsin did still allow 93 points in that contest, so coach Greg Gaard will be hoping Winter can get back in the lineup and help protect the interior a little better in Chicago. Wisconsin is the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament meaning the first game will be on Thursday against the winner of that Washington-USC contest.

SEC Tournament Key Injuries

Darius Acuff, G, Arkansas

Status: Probable - Ankle

Acuff did not play in the regular-season finale last Saturday against Missouri due to an ankle injury, but the team was still able to pick up the win on the road. This ankle issue has been nagging the star freshman for much of the last couple months, but he has been playing through it and playing outstanding averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 assists per game this season. Coach John Calipari kept Acuff out of the season-finale due to precautionary reasons to try to get him a little extra rest for the SEC Tournament. Arkansas won't play until Friday as the No. 3 seed.

Karter Knox, G/F, Arkansas

Status: Doubtful - Knee

Knox has missed the last six games with a torn meniscus. He recently shed his crutches, but was walking with a noticeable limp. It seems unlikely that Knox would be able to return for the SEC Tournament. Billy Richmond has really stepped his game up since Knox has been out with injury and provided coach Calipari another scoring threat.

Kam Williams, G/F, Kentucky

Status: Questionable - Foot

Williams suffered a broken left foot back on Jan. 21 against Texas. He has been targeting a postseason return to the court. Coach Mark Pope said that Williams has been progressing well and been able to participate in some parts of practice. Williams was averaging 6.9 points in 19.8 minutes per game before going down with injury. With Kentucky only drawing a No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament they will have to play in the first round on Wednesday against LSU, which gives Williams less time to get ready to get back into game shape.

Jayden Quaintance, F/C, Kentucky

Status: Doubtful - Knee

It's been a disappointing year for Quaintance who was one of the biggest prizes in the transfer portal. His recovery from a torn ACL in February of 2025 took much longer than expected, as he has dealt with swelling issues and only been able to play four games for the Wildcats. The latest report is that the potential NBA lottery pick is working hard to try to get clearance to play in the postseason. If he's finally able to get clear of all the knee issues, that would certainly provide a huge jolt to Kentucky who hasn't gotten a ton of interior production all season. That said, getting back into game shape would be another question. It seems like a tough road to climb for the SEC Tournament beginning on Wednesday.

King Grace, G, Mississippi State

Status: Questionable - Foot

Grace missed the season-final against Georgia and was spotted on the sidelines with a boot on his right foot. Recently the freshman was also dealing with a groin injury. It's pretty unclear where Grace is at heading into the SEC Tournament. Mississippi State will open things up on Wednesday against Auburn. Grace was averaging 5.1 PPG in 12.2 MPG this season.

Nate Ament, F/C, Tennessee

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Ament has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain which was initially suffered on Feb. 24 against Missouri and then reaggravated the following game against Alabama. The star freshman sat out the last two games of the regular season. Tennessee has gone smaller the last two games with fellow freshman Amari Evans in the starting lineup. Evans went for 24 points and six boards in a close loss to Vandy last Saturday. Ament's status seems very much up in the air for the SEC Tournament. You wonder if they just play it safe and try to get Ament as much rest as possible for a run in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols have proven they can beat a lot of quality teams with Ament on the floor.

Lassina Traore, F/C, Texas

Status: Out - Knee

Traore has already been ruled out for Texas' first round matchup in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday against Mississippi, but there is hope that he is getting closer to a return. Traore has not played since Feb. 3 due to a knee injury. The 6-9 big man was a double-double machine when he was at Long Beach and has been a nice piece to bring off the bench for the Longhorns this season. Traore was averaging 3.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in just 15.8 minutes per game this season before going down. Texas is a bubble team to watch this week.

