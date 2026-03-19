College basketball picks on PrizePicks for the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 20 are discussed, featuring DFS strategy and insight for pick'em games.

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In college basketball pick'em Friday, the NCAA Tournament first round rolls on after a fun opening day of 16 games. We have 16 more games on Friday, as the field pares down from 48 to 32. And, just like that, half of the teams to qualify for the Big Dance will be flying home. Don't blink, as it goes quick, folks.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Bowen Hardman, G, Akron

We're going to aim a little low for our first pick on Friday. Akron and Texas Tech tangle in a 12-5 matchup at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa in an early-window game, and it could be exciting right from the jump.

Akron won the MAC Tournament, and Hardman was a big part of that success, averaging 8.7 PPG in three games, including 12 points in the title game against Toledo. He hit seven three-pointers in the final two games of the league tournament, while knocking down at least three triples in four of his past five outings.

Texas Tech is actually pretty decent against the three, limiting teams to 31.5 percent, or 53rd in the nation, but the Red Raiders are just so-so defensively. And, they like to run, going for 80.4 PPG, and give up a lot of points in transition. That's where Hardman can take advantage.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Bowen Hardman, More 7.5 Points

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Alabama had a stunning bit of news this week, as it was determined that Aden Holloway will not play Friday against 13-seed Hofstra due to an off-court legal matter. Holloway scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting with two triples against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinal loss, and he averaged 16.8 PPG, 3.8 APG and 2.8 RPG on the season. Someone is going to have to step up.

While Jalil Bethea, a sophomore from Philadelphia, could see more playing time, it's likely going to be Philon who steps up, in terms of added production, especially scoring.

Philon went for 28 points with five three-pointers against Ole Miss in the SEC quarters, and he averaged 21.7 PPG. While there is always concern in first-round games that we could see less time for the starters in a potential blowout, Alabama might not have that luxury playing a man down.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Labaron Philon, More 32.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

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Oscar Cluff, C, Purdue

Cluff and the Boilermakers are still basking in a Big Ten Tournament championship, edging Michigan on Sunday. Now, it's time to get down to business against No. 15 seed Queens College.

The Royals are a bit undersized, playing a lot of fast-paced small ball. Queens can score, and it can give up a lot of points, too. Cluff should not see a ton of resistance in the middle, and the only concern with him is either, one, foul trouble, or two, a blowout leading to fewer minutes, particularly in the second half.

Cluff has a pair of double-doubles in the past four games, including 17 points and 14 boards against UCLA in the Big Ten semifinals. He needs to get his early, and he should still be able to do that. Cluff could have a double-double by halftime.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Oscar Cluff, More 24 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Friday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.