College basketball picks on PrizePicks for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday, March 27 are discussed, featuring DFS strategy and insight for pick'em games.

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In college basketball pick' em Friday, the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 continues. In fact, by the time the action tips off, we'll be down to 12 teams standing. We should call it the Dandy Dozen. There really isn't a fancy name like Elite Eight, Final Four, etc. for the in-between days of the NCAA Tournament. Anyway, let's get it, and mine some winners, as we head into the Elite Eight weekend.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

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Zuby Ejiofor, F, St. John's

Ejiofor has had a strong NCAA Tournament so far. He went for 14 points with 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in the first-round game against Northern Iowa, while going for 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists against his former team, Kansas.

However, the defensive pressure against Ejiofor and his Red Storm teammates is about to get ratcheted up to heights St. John's hasn't seen in a while -- perhaps at any point this season.

Duke has allowed just 61.5 points per game (PPG) in the two NCAA Tournament games against Siena and TCU, and the Blue Devils have allowed 71 or fewer points in four straight postseason games (and in 19 of the past 20 games since Jan. 14).

Ejiofor should still get into double digits for points, but he won't easily be able to access rebounds with Cameron Boozer and company in the vicinity.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Zuby Ejiofor, Less 24 Pts+Rebs

Morez Johnson, F, Michigan

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide move to United Center in Chicago with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line in the Midwest Region.

Johnson and his teammates have to be excited about the offensive possibilities against an Alabama team which doesn't really offer much defensively. While Bama did a decent job against Texas Tech last time out in Tampa, the Red Raiders helped out by getting into an early hole, and pressing more of the game. Michigan won't get into such an early hole.

Johnson racked up 21 points and 10 rebounds against Howard in the first round, while posting 15 points and eight boards against Saint Louis last time out Saturday. The Wolverines also get an extra day to rest, which is nice at this time of the year. Against an Alabama defense which allows 83.5 PPG (349th), look for Johnson and several Wolverines to shine on offense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Morez Johnson, More 23.5 Pts+Rebs

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Coen Carr, F, Michigan State

Carr has been sharp in the NCAA Tournament so far. He averaged just 12.0 PPG and 5.5 RPG this season, but he has been excess of those numbers in two games in the Big Dance.

Against No. 6 seed Louisville, Carr went for 21 points and 10 rebounds, his first collegiate double-double. That followed up a line of 17 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes against North Dakota State in the opening round.

Carr is playing with a lot of confidence, but his numbers are likely to get dented by a UConn defense which doesn't play around. It allows just 65.3 PPG (10th in the nation), a 40.1 defensive field-goal percentage (17th) and a 30.8 defensive three-pointer percentage (35th). Let's go low on Carr's number, as he is put back in the garage by the blue-chip Huskies.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Coen Carr, Less 17.5 Pts+Rebs

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Friday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.