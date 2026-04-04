College basketball picks on PrizePicks for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 4 are discussed, featuring DFS strategy and insight for pick'em games.

In college basketball pick'em Saturday, the NCAA Tournament has reached the Final Four. It's bittersweet, as the Big Dance has just three games remaining. Let's finish up strong, as we have a couple of bangers in Indianapolis on Saturday. We'll also include one pick from the College Basketball Crown Quarterfinals.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

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Honor Huff, G, West Virginia

West Virginia? The Mountaineers are not in the Final Four, but they're still going strong in the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. West Virginia topped Stanford 82-77 in overtime on Thursday, and Huff was a major reason for the advance.

Huff was just 5-of-14 from the field, and 0-for-6 from being the three-point line, but he was good for 11 points on 13 free-throw attempts, ending up with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists with a steal in 41 minutes against the Cardinal.

Huff and his West Virginia teammates have an ultra-favorable matchup, as we just don't get to pick on defensively-challenged teams like the Creighton Bluejays into April. Creighton has allowed 75.0 points per game (PPG), ranking 192nd in the nation, while teams hit 45.5 percent (256th) from the field, and 35.4 percent (290th) from behind the three-point line. Huff should be particulary strong against Creighton.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Honor Huff, More 16.5 Points

Andrej Stojakovic, G, Illinois

Getting into the Final Four games, the No. 3 seed Fighting Illini match up with the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in the first game in Indianapolis.

Stojakovic is brimming with confidence, going for 17 points on 7-of-9 from the field with five rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench against Iowa in the South Region Final. He has had a tremendous NCAA Tournament, averaging 17.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 1.0 APG in the past three games, hitting 58.3 percent or better in each of those outings.

We're not going to fiddle around with the boards and dimes, and we'll strictly focus on the points. It's going to be a grind, as both the Illini and Huskies have a combined expected total of around 140 points. UConn allows just 65.3 PPG, ranking 10th in the country, while limited teams to 40.1 percent (17th) on field goals, and 30.8 percent (35th) from behind the three-point line. While Stojakovic has torn it up against lesser teams, he'll struggle against UConn. Look for both teams to be in the 60's, with points at a premium.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Andrej Stojakovic, Less 13 Points

Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Krivas and the Wildcats meet up with the Michigan Wolverines in a clash of No. 1 seeds, and teams which each occupied the top of the rankings for several weeks. This is going to be a great contest, and the winner might be our eventual national champion.

Krivas and the Wildcats should be able to make some noise in the paint. He is averaging 10.0 PPG in four NCAA Tournament games, while pulling down 9.5 RPG. As such, his projected total of 17.5 Pts+Rebs looks a tad low.

Krivas performed admirably against Purdue's Oscar Cluff in the West Region Final, posting six points with 12 rebounds. The latter is the impressive part, as he was able to clean the glass at a high rate. He should be able to do the same against Michigan's frontcourt, while flirting with double digits.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Motiejus Krivas, More 17.5 Pts+Rebs

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Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

Honor Huff, West Virginia, More 16.5 Points

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois, Less 13 Points

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona, More 17.5 Pts+Rebs

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