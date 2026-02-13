The 2025-26 NCAA Men's College Basketball seasons roll on Saturday, and it's Valentine's Day. Shout out to former college stars Josh Hart, Caleb Love, Michael Redd and Denzel Valentine, who would have been tremendous picks on this day.

Last Saturday, we hit all three of our selections, and it's nice to win. Let's keep that up, building bankroll for conference tourneys and the NCAA Tournament.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Nana Owusu-Anane, F, Grand Canyon

We're going deep for our first pick, as a lot of casual basketball fans likely aren't tuning into the Grand Canyon-San Jose State game in the Mountain West Conference. However, Owusu-Anane should be one of your top plays.

The 6-foot-8 senior from Burlington, Ontario, formerly at Brown, has been a bit of an erratic scorer. However, he has scored 16 or more points twice in the past four outings, while going for seven or more boards in four in a row, and seven of the previous eight contests. He has double-digit rebounding totals in four of the past eight games, too.

Against San Jose State on Jan. 10 in Phoenix, he went for seven points with 11 rebounds in 26 minutes. The Spartans defense is one of the worst in the MWC, allowing 76.7 points per game (PPG), ranking 219th in the nation. But, it is abysmal in defensive field-goal percentage at 48.6 percent (357th) and defensive three-pointer percentage (306th). Look for N.O.A. to shine.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nana Owusu-Anane, More 17.5 Pts+Rebs

Darius Acuff, G, Arkansas

Acuff has been tearing it up in the scoring department lately, posting 21 or more points in each of the past five outings, including 29.5 PPG in two meetings with LSU in the span since Jan. 24.

He has 17+ points in 18 consecutive points, while averaging 20.8 PPG, so even if he is closer to just his scoring averages, he has a good chance of hitting this projection. He is averaging 6.3 assists per game (APG), and he has five or more dimes in seven of the past eight outings. Any rebounds he pulls down is a bonus.

Auburn has been horrific on defense this season, allowing 78.7 PPG (275th), while teams are hitting 45.2 percent from the field (254th) and 35.6 percent from behind the arc (299th). Look for Acuff and his teammates to roll up some impressive totals in this SEC clash.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Darius Acuff, More 31.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Meechie Johnson, G, South Carolina

Johnson has been on fire for the Gamecocks, going for 20 or more points in four of the past six games, and he has gone for 10 or more points in 10 consecutive outings. He is also working on a streak with at least one streak in 14 straight contests.

It should be a high-scoring game, with Alabama allowing 83.0 PPG, ranking 326th in the nation. Johnson leads the Gamecocks with 16.3 PPG, nearly three buckets per game more than any of his teammates. So, if the Gamecocks roll up big totals, Johnson is sure to be front and center of the offense.

Back to the steals streak, too. You simply need to go Over 0.5 Steals for this prop to cash, as PrizePicks has that listed as a "goblin" play. That means it is a play easier to win, but it comes with lower payout multipliers. If you're more traditional, and that's the way we're going, take More on points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Meechie Johnson, Over 16 Points

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.