The 2025-26 NCAA Men's College Basketball continues Saturday, and we're winding down the regular season, and it's nearly conference tournament time.

Last Saturday, Grand Canyon's Nana Owusu-Anane showed us no love on Valentine's Day, giving us a "Meatloaf Day". If you haven't been a regular reader, that means "Two Outta Three Aint' Bad", but it also isn't a winning day if you go for the higher paying "power play" on PrizePicks. However, if you did a flex play, you made some money back.

Let's try for another 3-for-3 day, building bankroll for conference tourneys and the NCAA Tournament.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Drew Fielder, F-C, Boise State

Boise State's Fielder has a strong matchup against the defensively-challenged San Jose State Spartans in Mountain West Conference play.

The Spartans are looking to avoid their 20th loss of the season, and the top reason for their ineptitude this season has been very little resistance at the defensive end. San Jose State has allowed 82 or more points in two of the past three games, and at least 76 points in 12 of the past 17 outings. The Spartans allow 77.2 points (235th in the nation), a 48.8 percent (355th) defensive field-goal percentage and a 34.8 percent (252nd) defensive three-pointer percentage.

In the past three games, Fielder has been on fire, going for 19.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG and a total of 12 three-pointers. In the first meeting with San Jose State, he went for 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 6-of-10 shooting in just 24 minutes. Go high on his PRA, and feel confident about it.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Drew Fielder, More 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

RJ Smith, G, DePaul

While the Providence defense has been extremely giving this season, allowing 85.4 PPG (352nd), while teams are hitting at a 44.4 percent (199th) defensive field-goal percentage and 36.9 percent (348th) defensive three-pointer percentage, Smith is going through a bad spell right now.

Smith went scoreless in 29 minutes on Wednesday at Seton Hall in a win, misfiring on all five of his field-goal attempts, including 0-for-3 from behind the arc. He has managed a total of just nine points in his past three games, including a dismal 4-point effort at Providence on Feb. 7 in the first meeting.

Smith has connected at a 37.5 percent clip or lower in five consecutive games, hitting just 8-of-31 (25.8 percent) from the field, while hitting only 3-of-31 (9.7 perecnt) from behind the arc. Smith showed, even against a giving Providence D in the first meeting, that he cannot be trusted right now.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: RJ Smith, Less 8 Points

Paulius Murauskas, F, Saint Mary's

Murauskas and his Gaels teammates hit the road to battle the Washington State Cougars in a West Coast Conference game at Beasley Coliseum at Pullman, Washington at 10 p.m. ET.

You've probably noticed a trend here, but when we go for More, or Over, we tend to pick on defensively-challenged teams. Against Washington State, that's certainly the case, as the Cougars allow 77.5 PPG (248th), while teams are hitting 46.4 percent (301st) from the field, and 35.4 percent (288th) from behind the three-point line.

Murauskas is averaging 21.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG and 2.5 APG in the past four games. He is a big body who will not only be able to bang and score in the paint against the giving Cougars, but he'll be able to gobble up rebounds, too. In the first meeting in Moraga, Murauskas had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes on Jan. 10, and he should be able to punish the Cougars again.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary's, More 29 Pts+Rebs+Asts

