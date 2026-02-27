The 2025-26 NCAA Men's College Basketball rolls into the final day of February, and after Saturday, we're on to March. You know what that means.

Last Saturday, we missed a perfect 3-for-3 lineup by just two points. Another "Meatloaf Day". That's fine if you play conservatively, playing a flex lineup, rather than a power-play lineup, but I like to go all-or-nothing; so, 2-1 isn't good enough. Let's go 3-for-3, as we celebrate the final day of February in style on the eve of the Madness.

Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

Houston's Sharp has had a devil of a time getting his shot to fall in the past few games, going 1-of-10 for just five points last time out on Monday at Kansas in a loss. Prior to that, he was 2-of-11 in a loss to Arizona last Saturday, and he was 4-of-11 on Feb. 16 in a setback at Iowa State.

Sharp isn't facing a ranked team this Saturday, and he should be able to snap back on track. He is averaging 16.0 points per game (PPG), so all he needs to do is hit his season averages to go for 'More' on this early-afternoon play.

While Colorado's defense is night and day better than it was during the non-conference portion of the schedule, it still has issues. It has looked better in the past couple of games, but it also played Kansas State and Oklahoma State, two teams unlikely to be involved in the postseason. In the past four games against ranked teams, CU has allowed 75+ points, including 90 or more in two of the past three.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Emanuel Sharp, More 16 Points

Felix Okpara, F, Tennessee

Okpara has suddenly become a scoring machine, and he has been extremely efficient from the floor, too. In the past three games, Okpara is averaging 13.7 PPG, while hitting a perfect 10-of-10 from the field in the past two road games at ranked Vanderbilt and at Missouri.

In addition to the scoring, he continues to gather rebounds at a healthy rate, too, going for six or more boards in four of the past five games, and eight of the previous 10 outings, averaging 7.2 rebounds per game (RPG) in that 10-game span.

Alabama is allowing 83.9 PPG (343rd in the nation), while it isn't a great defensive rebounding team. It's a good spot to lean upon Okpara, who had five points and eight rebounds in the first meeting, hitting 2-of-2 shots in 34 minutes. He is being asked to do more on offense lately, so, eight to 10 points and six to eight rebounds will get us across the line here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Felix Okpara, More 15.5 Pts+Rebs

Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Veesaar and the Tar Heels welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to the Dean Dome, and it's a good game to focus on the interior game for UNC.

Virginia Tech allows 74.4 PPG (169th), while teams hit 44.3 percent (184th) from the field against them. However, the Hokies have a lockdown perimeter defense, giving up just 30.2 percent (25th) from behind the three-point line. So, in order for the Heels to have success, they'll need to work it down low. That's where Veesaar comes in.

The "Estonian Assassin" (OK, that's really stand-up comedian Ari Matti's nickname) is a strong play on his home court. Veesaar has piled up double-digit point totals in six in a row, and all but one of his 26 games, averaging 16.3 PPG this season. He also has averaged 8.5 RPG, going for 10+ boards in five of his past nine outings.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Henri Veesaar, More 24.5 Pts+Rebs

