The 2025-26 NCAA Men's College Basketball season is in the final weekend before the NCAA Tournament begins. This is it. This is the most exciting time of the season, and in conference tournaments and championships, it is the last time we'll see some of these teams until next season, too.

Last Saturday was a disaster, going 0-for-3 in this space, but we were 3-for-3 on Tuesday. I like that much better. Let's do that again, and build our bankroll heading into the First Four and NCAA Tournament, shall we?

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Nick Townsend, F, Yale

The top-seeded Bulldogs of Yale take on the No. 4 seed Cornell on ESPNU at 11 a.m. ET in the Ivy League Tournament semifinals. Normally, I wouldn't use a game with such an early tip time, allowing you more time to read, and set your lineup, but we have to take advantage of the poor Big Red defense on last time.

Cornell is horrific on defense, allowing 86.4 points per game (PPG), while teams are hitting 47.4 percent (334th) on field-goal attempts, and 37.1 percent (354th) on three-point field-goal percentage. Cornell has allowed 73 or more points in four of the past five games. But, before you get too excited, that lone time Cornell held a team under 73 was a 72-69 win over Yale.

Yale's Isaac Celiscar and Trevor Mullin are other options you can go with, but they've each been a bit erratic lately. Townsend is more consistent, going for 14 or more points in three in a row, and 12 or more points in 17 of the previous 18 outings. He dropped 20 on Cornell on Jan. 17, while going for 17.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 4.5 APG in two meetings with the Big Red this season. We're just going to focus on his points, here, as his PRA projection is 29.5, which is a tad high, in my opinion.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nick Townsend, More 17.5 Points

Elliot Cadeau, G, Michigan

The top-seeded Wolverines got a big scare from rival Ohio State in the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday, but Michigan was able to survive and advance, a term we'll hear a ton at this time of the season.

Cadeau was able to hit just 3-of-9 from the field against the Buckeyes, but he got to the line 10 times, hitting eight of his free throws successfully. Cadeau ended up with 15 points, and his production has been a bit hit or miss. It's concerning that he has hit 33.3 percent or worse from the field in four consecutive games. However, seeing red -- Wisconsin red -- should get him going.

In the first matchup with Wisconsin, a 91-88 loss in Ann Arbor, Cadeau went for 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including a pair of three-pointers. The Badgers allow 75.6 PPG (199th), while allowing 44.5 percent (197th) from the field and 33.6 percent (169th) on three-pointers. Cadeau should be able to get to least 11 points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Elliot Cadeau, More 10.5 Points

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Kenyon Giles, G, Wichita State

Giles has been killing it for the Shockers lately, racking up 22 or more points in six of his past seven games. He was limited to just 17 points in the regular-season finale against FAU, hitting 6-of-16 from the field, while adding four steals, three triples and a pair of boards.

Giles gets a crack againts Tulsa in the American Conference Tournament. He dropped 31 points on the Golden Hurricane in the most recent meeting on Feb. 14, showing Tulsa no love on Valentine's Day. He added five rebounds and two assists in that 81-77 victory. He also scored 17 points in a game at Tulsa on Feb. 1.

Giles has been on an absolute roll from a scoring perspective, but going with his PRA projection doesn't make much sense. He barely registers in assists, so no nice bothering with those. He is averaging 2.6 RPG this season, and he has five or more boards in four of the past six, so we'll play his Pts+Rebs for a little extra help, but he can hit this projection with points alone.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kenyon Giles, More 23.5 Pts+Rebs

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Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

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