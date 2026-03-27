In college basketball pick'em Saturday, the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight round begins after an exciting Sweet Sixteen on Thursday and Friday. We'll pare down from eight teams to six on Saturday, and down to the Final Four after Sunday. It seems like we just got started, but the sands of the hourglass are running out. Let's keep working that bankroll.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

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Alvaro Folgueiras, F, Iowa

The hero of the second-round game against No. 1 seed Florida is having a memorable NCAA Tournament. He hit the game-winning three-pointer against defending national champion Florida, in Tampa, to show the Gators the door. That alone would have etched his name into the annals of Iowa basketball history, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Folgueiras stayed hot with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and two three-pointers against Nebraska on Thursday in a Sweet 16 matchup. He went 6-of-7 from the field, and 2-of-3 from downtown, and he is now averaging 14.7 points (PPG), 3.7 rebounds (RPG) and 1.7 steals (SPG) per game, with a total of five triples in three games in the tournament. He averaged just 8.7 PPG in the regular season.

In the regular-season meeting with Illinois on Jan. 16 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, he went for eight points, eight rebounds and three assists with a 2-of-7 night from behind the arc. His target point total is way too low given how good he has been in the tournament, although it accounts for the suffocating defense of the Illini, which allows just 69.0 PPG (43rd in the nation), 41.0 percent from the field (32nd) and 31.7 percent from behind the three-point line (64th). Still, Folgueiras is on a heater, and he should be able to get to double digits at a minimum.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alvaro Folgueiras, More 8 Points

Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

There aren't many people who have a No. 9 seed vs. No. 3 seed matchup in the South Region between two Big Ten teams, but here we are!

Wagler and the Illini are the favorites as the No. 3 seed, and their confidence has to be sky-high after ousting national defending runner-up Houston in the Space City in the Sweet Sixteen round. Wagler, the sensational 6-foot-6 freshman from Kansas, posted 13 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double against the Cougars, while also chipping in with three assists, two blocks and a steal with three triples.

The bright lights of the NCAA Tournament haven't been too much for the frosh, as he has averaged 15.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 4.0 APG with 1.3 BPG and 3.0 3PT per game, including at least three treys in two of his three contests. While Iowa likes to slow down the pace of the game, and it allows just 65.9 PPG (13th), teams are hitting 45.9 percent (271st) against Iowa, while it gives up 33.8 percent (191st) on three-pointers. Wagler and the Illini should shine.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Keaton Wagler, More 26 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona

Bradley has come alive in the past two NCAA Tournament games, going for 16.0 PPG, including an 18-point effort against Utah State in the second round.

Bradley posted just seven points on 3-of-5 shooting against Long Island University in the first round against a No. 16 seed opponent. With the Wildcats cruising to a 34-point victory, Bradley and most of the starters saw their minutes curtailed. He played just 23 points, but still had seven points, five rebounds and four assists with three steals and a block.

Against Utah State, he had the 18 points, and against Arkansas last time out in a high-flying 109-88 win in the Sweet Sixteen, Bradley went for 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. He has a single three-pointer in each of his three NCAA Tournament games, and he has knocked down at least one triple in four straight outings, including a 2-of-2 night against Houston in the Big 12 title game.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaden Bradley, More 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

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Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

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