The 2025-26 NCAA Men's College Basketball has its first Saturday in March, and we have conference tournaments underway.

Last Saturday, it was another "Meatloaf Day". If you're a frequent reader, you know that means "Two Outta Three Ain't Bad". But, it is bad if you power play, rather than flex, your lineup. We need a full 3-for-3. Let's get it back, and build bankroll heading into the Madness.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

Elijah Crawford, G, UIC

In the Missouri Valley Conference, Drake and UIC meet in the Quarterfinals at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. No. 9 seed Drake stunned No. 1 seed Belmont, which had won 26 games in the regular season. Meanwhile, No. 5 seed UIC outlasted No. 4 seed Murray State.

Crawford rolled up 19 points, six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes in the Quarterfinals against Murray State. He has scored at least 18 points in four consecutive games. He also scored 18 points with five rebounds and five assists in an 80-70 win at Drake on Feb. 12. In the first meeting, he went for six points on just 2-of-13 shooting, with eight rebounds and six assists in a 74-67 win over Drake at home on Jan. 17.

In previous seasons, Drake has been a force, but this is a team which has struggled defensively in 2025-26. The Bulldogs have allowed 77.7 PPG (251st in the nation), while allowing teams to hit 44.1 percent (166th) from the floor, and 36.9 percent (348th) from behind the arc.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Elijah Crawford, More 27.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Damarion Dennis, G, Wyoming

We're picking on San Jose State from the Mountain West Conference, as its defense has been pathetic for most of the season. That's a good thing, though, as he have played options against the Spartans all season.

San Jose State has allowed 77.9 PPG (257th), while letting teams cash in at a 49.2 percent (357th) clip from the field, and 35.8 percent (312nd) from behind the three-point line.

Wyoming did struggle in the first matchup with San Jose State in Laramie, hitting just 41 percent from the field, and only 13 percent (2-of-16) from behind the three-point line. Dennis went for 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while adding three rebounds and an assist. He has 16 or more points in three straight outings, averaging 16.7 PPG in the span. Let's go high on Dennis' point total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Damarion Dennis, More 15.5 Points

Elijah Price, F, Nevada

We're not going to get to pick on Air Force much longer, so we need to take advantage while the Falcons are still alive.

The 3-27 Falcons have allowed 80.1 PPG (303rd), while teams are hitting a robust 49.2 percent (359th) against them from the field, as well as 38.4 percent (361st) from behind the three-point line. The Falcons have been one of the worst, if not THE worst, teams in the nation.

The last time Price and the Wolf Pack faced the Falcons was back on Jan. 17 in The Springs, with UNR picking up an 81-66 victory. Price hit just 3-of-6 from the field, while doing most of his damage from the free-throw line, making 7-of-8. He finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and an assist with two blocks. It wasn't all good, as he tied a season high with five turnovers. In the past four games, Price is averaging 15.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 2.3 BPG in the past three games. Let's go high on his PRA.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Elijah Price, More 21.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts.

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

