College basketball picks on PrizePicks for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 22 are discussed, featuring DFS strategy and insight for pick'em games.

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In college basketball pick'em Sunday, the NCAA Tournament second round wraps up after an exciting Saturday. We have eight games on tap, including the second-ever meeting between UCLA and UConn, two of the most historic college basketball programs ever. Let's grab some winners.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

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Mouhamed Dioubate, F, Kentucky

The Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones meet Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET in a Midwest Region game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Dioubate opened the NCAA Tournament with a 6-for-8 shooting performance with 17 points in 32 minutes in the first round against Santa Clara in an overtime victory. He added eight rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal with a 3-pointer against the Broncos. Dioubate is averaging 15.5 PPG with 5.5 RPG and 1.5 3PT per game across the past two outings.

Iowa State has allowed just 65.2 points per game (8th in the nation), while allowing 42.6 percent from the field (90th) and 32.1 percent from behind the three-point line (83rd). This will be a lower-scoring game with suffocating defense on both sides. That being said, Dioubate's projections are still very, very low, and when Kentucky scores, it will be working it down low in the paint.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Mouhamed Dioubate, More 17 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jacari White, G, Virginia

The 6-foot-3 senior from Orlando saved Virginia's bacon against Wright State, rolling up big totals in the second half. The Cavaliers trailed at halftime, but it came back to secure an 82-73 win to survive and advance.

The Hoos have White to thank, as he came off the bench to hit 10-of-12 from the field, including 6-of-8 from behind the three-point line, finishing with 26 points, three rebounds and an assist. He had managed just 23 combined points in his three previous games.

While, originally, we considered striking while the iron is hot, White is facing a Tennessee defense which is suffocating. The Vols have allowed just 69.5 PPG (50th in the nation), 41.1 percent (35th) from the field and 30.8 percent (35th) from behind the three-point line. White is averaging just 9.3 PPG this season, and he isn't exceeding his averages against a shutdown Tennessee D.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jacari White, Less 9.5 Points

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LeJuan Watts, F, Texas Tech

The Red Raiders and the Crimson Tide meet in what could be a very high-scoring matchup at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa at 9:45 p.m. ET on TBS.

Watts is facing an Alabama defense which allows 83.5 PPG (349th), while allowing 43.3 percent from the field (120th) and 33.5 percent (170th) from behind the three-point line.

Watts went for 14 points on 6-of-8 from the field, while adding six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes in the first-round win over Akron. Watts is averaging 11.6 PPG, and he has exceeded those totals in two in a row, while posting six or more rebounds in three in a row, while securing five or more boards in six of the previous seven outings. Let's take Watts to go high in this track meet in Tampa.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: LeJuan Watts, More 21.5 Pts+Rebs

Sunday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Sunday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.