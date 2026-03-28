College basketball picks on PrizePicks for the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday, March 29 are discussed, featuring DFS strategy and insight for pick'em games.

In college basketball pick'em Sunday, the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight is officially pared down to our 2026 Final Four, with the final two spots are on the line. The NCAA Tournament is so much fun, but man, it goes so fast, too. Doesn't it seem like we were just doing Selection Sunday, and filling out those brackets, all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, with hope of perfection?

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

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Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G, Tennessee

Gillespie and his Volunteers teammates are going to be in a defensive slog with the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines in the Midwest Region Final at United Center in Chicago at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Gillespie has shined in this NCAA Tournament, but he was a little off against No. 2 seed Iowa State on Friday night. He hit 7-of-17 from the field, with just 2-of-11 on three-pointers, ending up with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists. That's not a horrific night by most people's standards, but the perimeter shooting was poor, and he was under his season average of 18.3 points per game (PPG).

In addition, Gillespie has averaged 22.0 PPG, 5.7 assists (APG) and 2.7 rebounds (RPG) with 1.7 steals per game (SPG) through three games of the NCAA Tournament. Expect Gillespie to be stifled by the Wolverines' defense, however. Michigan is No. 2 in the nation with a 38.6 percent defensive field-goal percentage, while limiting teams to just 30.7 percent from behind the arc (28th). It will be a slow-go for all involved.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Less 26.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Silas Demary, G, UConn

The Huskies' guard is a Raleigh, N.C. native, and he gets a crack at No. 1 seed Duke in a regional final. It's a big spot for Demary playing against one of his hometown teams, but he physically might not be up to the task.

Demary missed the opening game of the tournament against Furman, returning to face UCLA in the second round. He was barely used, playing 21 minutes, while going 0-for-2 from the field, both on threes, with four assists, three rebounds and two steals. He finished with just two points. Against Michigan State in the Sweet 16, he was again used sparingly off the bench, playing 23 minutes with just two points on 1-of-3 shooting, while not even attempting a shot from distance.

Demary is going to have a tough time of it again, whether he starts or comes off the bench. The Blue Devils have a suffocating defense, and his projections are based on his overall play, not his play lately.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Silas Demary, Less 16.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Isaiah Evans, G, Duke

Both games on Sunday are going to be low-scoring, defensive battles. It's going to take a special player to unlock some offense, and one of those special players might be Evans. When he gets hot, he stays hot, and he should see plenty of looks with the defense bearing down on dangerous teammate Cameron Boozer.

UConn gives up just 65.3 PPG (10th), while teams are hitting just 40.2 percent (19th) from the field against the Huskies. If they have an Achilles heel, ever so slightly, it's perimeter defense, although they're still pretty good. UConn is 35th in the country with 30.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

It's going to take a village, and Duke has a cast of offensive characters which should be able to crack the UConn defensive code. Evans hit 10-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-8 from downtown, for 25 points against St. John's on Friday. In three NCAA Tournament games and the ACC Final, Evans is averaging 19.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 3.0 3PT per game. Look for the good times to continue to roll.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Isaiah Evans, More 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

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Sunday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Sunday:

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