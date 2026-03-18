In college basketball pick' em Thursday, the NCAA Tournament first round officially gets underway. We got a little taste of March Madness in the conference tournaments, and the First Four, but now we're off to the Big Dance. When we get to the field of 64, that's when old-school fans feel the tournament is "really" started.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

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Terry Anderson, F, High Point

In an early game on Thursday, the High Point Panthers of the Big South look to start off March Madness right with a 12-5 upset of Wisconsin. Will that happen? It remains to be seen, and it is unlikely. But, whatever the result, it should be a high-scoring one.

Anderson averaged 16.0 PPG and 6.0 RPG this season for the high-flying Panthers, a team which ranked No. 3 in the nation with 90.0 PPG, just behind Alabama (91.7 PPG) and Miami-Ohio (90.7 PPG). This Panthers team likes to run, run and run some more. Wisconsin isn't the Badgers of old, and it will certainly oblige, getting into an up-tempo game with HPU. It should be one of the more entertaining games in the early window.

Anderson dominated in the Big South Tournament, averaging 18.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 3.7 APG in three games, including a pair of double-doubles. He got into a little foul trouble in the Winthrop game, so that's a concern, but when he is on the floor, look for Anderson to sparkle.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Terry Anderson, More 24 Pts+Rebs

Graham Ike, F, Gonzaga

Ike and the Zags are a No. 3 seed, and the only concern in these early-round games are the potential of a blowout, and a lot of second-half rest. Gonzaga is favored heavily against Kennesaw State, so that's the concern.

Ike averaged 19.7 PPG and 8.2 RPG this season, and he averaged 19.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG in two games in the West Coast Conference Tournament, which was very similar to his season numbers. However, early in the season, we look to games like the Texas Southern opener on Nov. 3, when Ike played just 23 minutes with 13 points and 11 boards. The Southern Utah game, Ike played just 21 minutes with 13 points and five rebounds in another blowout win. Against Campbell on Dec. 17, he was limited to 22 minutes with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Ike was still very, very productive in those aforementioned routs. However, he is likely to be taken out of the game early against Kennesaw State, if the game is predictably out of hand, letting some bench players get valuable experience, while preserving him for the games that really matter. That's why we're going low on his projections.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Graham Ike, Less 30.5 Pts+Rebs

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Robbie Avila, C, Saint Louis

Cream Abdul-Jabbar. Larry Nerd. Larry Blurred. Steph Blurry. Milk Chamberlain. College Jokic. Kevin McPale. The Silent Storm. The Southpaw Swish. There are more nicknames. This kid is a fan favorite, and he has more nicknames than anybody. And, they're all good ones.

We're going to have a shootout at KeyBank Center in Buffalo in this 8-9 game between Georgia and Saint Louis, as both of these teams ranked inside the Top 10 in points per game (PPG). And, the Dawgs also allow 79.3 PPG, which was 294th in the nation, while posting rather middling numbers in defensive field-goal percentage (43.8 percent - 148th), and defensive three-pointer percentage (33.4 percent - 156th).

Avila isn't just a side show, and a nickname generator. He is a damn good player, too. The 6-foot-10 senior from Oak Forest, Illinois has managed 12.9 PPG and a 50.6 field-goal percentage this season, while chipping in with 4.5 RPG and 4.1 APG. He averaged 18.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 4.0 APG in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, too, flirting with a double-double against Dayton in a one-point semifinal loss. Look for Avila to finally get his one shining moment in the tourney, win or lose.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Robbie Avila, More 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Thursday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Thursday:

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