Urban Klavzar, G, Florida

The 6-foot-1 junior from Slovenia has really stepped up his game in the past month, not that the defending national champions needed another weapon. But, Klavzar's emergence has really been key to Florida's surge to the top of the SEC standings. The Gators look primed and ready for another deep run.

Klavzar dropped 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-11 from behind the arc, in a victory over Kentucky on Saturday. He doesn't contribute much in the way of assists or rebounds, so we're solely look at points.

South Carolina's defense is terrible, allowing 75.9 points per game (PPG) to rank 199th in the nation, while teams are hitting 45.1 percent from the field against the Gamecocks, which is 247th. If South Carolina is effective in any one area defensively, it's guarding against the three. However, Klavzar should come off the bench to get at least 11 points. He has posted 11 or more points in six of the past seven games, including 11 points in 20 minutes with three triples in the first meeting in Columbia on Jan. 28.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Urban Klavzar, More 10.5 Points

Tomislav Buljan, F, New Mexico

I tend to go back to the well when a player has served me well in the past, and the freshman forward from Split, Croatia certainly fits that bill. Man, we have a Balkans-heavy column going so far, eh? Well, "Idemo!" - which is Croatian for, "Let's go!"

Buljan is averaging nearly a double-double this season, posting 12.3 PPG and 9.9 RPG with 1.3 APG, and he has shot a respectable 54.4 percent from the field. He hasn't had a double-double since Jan. 31 at San Jose State, which was when we last picked Buljan. The frosh racked up 17 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of assists on 6-of-9 shooting to exceed his projections.

Air Force is horrific defensively. It is just 3-22 for a reason, and it's mostly due to struggles on D. The Falcons allow 79.0 PPG (277th), which is bad, but they're really awful getting hands in people's faces, as teams hit 48.9 percent (355th) from the field, and 37.3 percent (354th) from the perimeter. It leads to plenty of point opportunities. The Falcons are awful on the glass, too. He had sevne points and 14 boards in the first meeting in The Springs on Jan. 10. Look for another strong showing for Buljan.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tomislav Buljan, More 23.5 Pts+Rebs

Jordan Pope, G, Texas

Pope and the Longhorns welcome the LSU Tigers to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. I know of that area from watching the Kill Tony podcast featuring Tony Hinchcliffe.

Pope looks to kill the Tigers with his perimeter shooting, and he just might do that. LSU ranks just 285th in the country, allowing 35.4 percent from behind the three-point like, while giving up 75.3 PPG (179th). He should be able to find plenty of open looks from downtown in this must-win SEC game for the 'Horns.

Pope enters with 14.0 PPG in the past two games, and at least 12 points in five of the past six outings. He has managed at least two treys in three of the past five games, and six of the past nine outings. He has a 'goblin' designation on PrizePicks, which is considered easier to win, but comes with a lower payout multiplier. But, as mentioned above, playing all three of these picks helps you 5X your money. Let's go! Or, Idemo!

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jordan Pope, More 1.5 Three-Pointers

