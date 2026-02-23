In college basketball pick' em on Tuesday, we have 10 ranked teams in action, but none are facing each other. We have a ton of impressive conference matchups, though, particularly in the SEC.

When making these picks, we try and focus on team defense and matchups, either looking to take advantage of a favorable matchup, or going low on a guy's projections based on an absolutely brutal matchup against a suffocating defense. But, more often than not, it's more fun to cheer for a guy's success rather than to hope for someone's failure. That's more fun, at least for me.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Anderson has been cooking along for the Red Raiders this season, putting up 19.1 points (PPG), 7.7 assists (APG) and 3.6 rebounds (RPG) per game, while hitting a respectable 48.5 percent from the field.

Anderson was able to drop 21 points last time out against Kansas State, as the Red Raiders put up 100 on the Wildcats, but prior to that, Anderson was helped to 19 or fewer points in six straight outings from Jan. 24-Feb. 17.

He'll be looking to stay on track against the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats, who are flying high after surprisingly routing Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse over the weekend. UC has a suffocating defense, allowing just 67.0 PPG (19th), while teams hit only 44.2 percent (44th) from the field. If there is an Achilles heel, ever-so-slightly, it's the perimeter defense, as the Bearcats allow 31.6 percent (68th) from downtown. Still, that's pretty good. Anderson has struggled lately against lesser teams, and he is unlikely to go for 20 or more against Cincinnati.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Christian Anderson, Less 19.5 Points

Xavier Edmonds, F, TCU

Edmonds streaks into Tuesday's game with three consecutive double-doubles, averaging 13.7 PPG and 11.0 RPG. He has also posted eight double-doubles in the past nine games, as he contnues to pull down rebounds at a high rate.

Edmonds gets a crack at the dismal Arizona State defense, and the matchup is Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, which is even more favorable. The Sun Devils are allowing 78.5 PPG (279th) with a 46.4 percent (295th) defensive field-goal percentage and 35.6 percent (291st) defensive three-pointer percentage. AZ State is a terrible offensive rebounding team, too, so look for Edmonds to clean the glass early and often on the defensive end.

It's a good certainty that Edmonds gets another double-double, as long as he keeps his nose clean and stays out of foul trouble. He generally plays a clean game, committing three or fewer personal fouls in six of the past seven games, and he hasn't fouled out since an OT game at Kansas on Jan. 6.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Xavier Edmonds, More 24.5 Pts+Rebs

Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

The lanky 6-foot-10 freshman forward from Manassas, Virginia has been rolling right along for the Volunteers lately, exploding for huge point totals on a nightly basis. He has 22 or more points in five of the past seven games, and he has gone for at least 28 points four times in the past nine games, tying his career best with 29 points on three occasions.

While Ament has been a little erratic with his shot, including a 3-for-13 shooting performance at Vanderbilt last time out on Saturday, when he isn't scoring, he is still rebounding at a high rate. The frosh is working on a streak of three in a row with six or more rebounds, while hitting that mark in eight of the past nine outings.

Ament takes aim on a Mizzou defense allowing 75.3 PPG (181st), while doing a decent job in defensive field-goal percentage (84th), limiting teams to 42.5 percent. The Tigers have a poor perimeter defense, however, among the worst in the nation (329th) against the three at 36.4 percent. Ament can pop up and hit the trey, going for two or more three-pointers in six of the past nine outings.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nate Ament, More 28.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

