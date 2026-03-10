In college basketball pick' em Tuesday, we have a lot of preliminary major conference tournament action, and mid-major conference championships on the slate. We have just one ranked team, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, on the schedule in the WCC Final against the Santa Clara Broncos.

Jah'Likai King, G, UMBC

The 6-foot-2 junior guard for the Retrievers looks to help UMBC to the America East Conference title game. The last time he faced UMass Lowell on Feb. 28 on the road, he hit 9-of-13 shots from the field, finishing with 24 points, including a 3-pointer on two attempts.

King has made at least one successful 3-pointer in seven consecutive outings. In addition, he has scored at least 13 points in five of his past seven games, and he is averaging 14.0 points per game (PPG) this season. All he needs to do is hit his average to cash here.

The sub-.500 River Hawks have allowed 78.4 PPG, ranking 267th in the nation, while teams have hit 46.1 percent from the field (286th), and 33.2 percent (149th) from behind the arc. Look for King to crowd UMass-Lowell on Tuesday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jah'Likai King, More 13.5 Points

Sebastian Robinson, G, NJIT

We're going deep on this one. Robinson leads the Highlanders with 14.6 PPG on the season. He did a lot of that damage against Vermont in America East Conference play, going for 16 points on 4-of-14 shooting in the most recent meeting on Feb. 21 at home, and 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting in Burlington on Jan. 31.

Robinson is good for 15 or more points in six of the past seven games, too. While the 3-pointer isn't a big part of his game, you could also play More 0.5 3-Pointers, and that's a "demon" play on PrizePicks, paying a little more. He was 1-for-1 from behind the arc in that 22-point effort.

While UVM does a ton of things very well defensively, it has allowed teams to hit 35.1 percent from behind the three-point line, ranking 272nd. Going high on the points is still the way to go, but don't be surprised to see him pop out and hit one from deep, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Sebastian Robinson, More 16.5 Points

Bangot Dak, F, Colorado

Dak has been a little bit erratic, but when he is on, he does a very good job. In a very complete game in the penultimate game of the regular season, Dak went for 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks at Utah last Tuesday. However, he then went on to score just eight points in 19 minutes, nailed to the bench due to foul trouble against Arizona on Saturday.

The last time Dak faced Oklahoma State, he went for 17 points and seven rebounds with two blocks, hitting 5-of-8 from the field in 24 points. You could also go with More Than 1.5 Blocks, as he has swatted two or more shots in four of his past five, if you feel more confidently in that.

Dak should be able to take advantage of the poor OK State defense, though. The Cowboys have allowed 82.5 PPG (338th), 45.0 percent (237th) from the field, and 35.5 percent (294th) from behind the three-point line. Dak is about to go off.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Bangot Dak, More 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

