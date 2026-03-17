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In college basketball pick' em Tuesday, we'll check out the First Four games as the NCAA Tournament officially gets underway. A pair of 16-seeds get together with UMBC and Howard squaring off at 6:40 p.m. ET at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio on truTV. Then a pair of 11-seeds meet at 9:10 p.m. ET with Texas and NC State. Don't forget about the NIT games, too, as there is value!

Also, be sure to remember to take Cameron Boozer of Duke for More 0.5 Points, as PrizePicks offers up a bonus play to help your multipliers.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Jah'Likai King, G, UMBC

For the second consecutive Tuesday, we turn to UMBC's King. However, unlike last week, when we played for King to score more than 13.5 points, we're going the opposite direction.

UMBC meets Howard, and the Bison are actually a pretty effective defense. Howard allowed just 70.4 points per game (PPG), ranking 70th in the nation, while allowing teams to hit 42.0 percent from the field (59th). The Bison are great guarding the perimeter, too, allowing teams to hit 29.6 percent (11th) on three-pointers.

King hooked us up last week against UMass-Lowell, easily cashing More than 13.5 Points in the America East semifinals. While the Retrievers topped Vermont for the AEC automatic bid, King was 0-for-8 from the field, and 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line, ending up scoreless against UVM. Go low on King's production in this First Four game against Howard's solid D.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jah'Likai King, Less 13.5 Points

Ven-Allen Lubin, F, NC State

While a lot of people talk about Quadir Copeland and Darrion Williams first, when discussing the Wolfpack, Lubin has been an unsung hero for NC State.

Lubin posed 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal loss to Virginia on Thursday, while posting 18 points with five boards in a win over Pitt Wednesday. In the past three games, Lubin is averaging 16.3 PPG with 8.7 RPG. He doesn't collect assists, going without one in each of the past five games, so ignore that area.

You have to make a decision. Lubin needs to go More 19.5 Pts+Rebs, and that's a 'goblin' play on PrizePicks. As the site says, goblins love green. They're easier to win, but come with lower payout multipliers. You can take the easy road, coupled with the Boozer pick, or you can play it straight and take Lubin for More 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts. We'll play it safe since we're getting the Boozer play.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ven-Allen Lubin, More 19.5 Pts+Rebs

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Derin Saran, G, UC Irvine

In NIT, we have to take advantage of UNLV one final time. The Runnin' Rebels really struggled on defense, allowing 78.8 PPG (284th), while allowing teams to hit 45.8 percent (269th) from the field, and 35.8 percent (316th) from behind the three-point line.

Saran averaged 18.0 PPG with 7.0 RPG and 3.5 APG in two games during the Big West Tournament, and he averaged 11.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 3.3 APG on the season. Heading into this battle with the Rebs at 11 p.m. ET, the 6-foot-5 sophomore from Turkey is a strong play in the PRA category. Don't be afraid to dip your toe into the NIT waters. Too many people get snobbish, and only pay attention to the NCAA Tournament. There is still money to be made in the lesser tournaments, too!

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Derin Saran, More 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Tuesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.