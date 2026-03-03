In college basketball pick' em Tuesday, we have 12 ranked teams in action. However, for the second consecutive Tuesday, none of the ranked teams are facing each other. The unbeaten Miami (Ohio) Redhawks are part of that group, looking to move to 30-0 in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Brant Byers, F, Miami (OH)

The unbeaten Redhawks have won all 29 games to date, but they have yet to play a Quad 1 game, and they're just 1-0 in Q2 games, while ranking No. 86 in the KenPom rankings due to a strength of schedule at 285. So, is Miami a great story, lucky, or a little bit of both?

Byers has really had his issues lately after a tremendous January. In the past six games, Byers has really struggled with his shot, going just 31.1 percent (14-of-45) from the field, hitting 33.3 percent worse in five of those outings. He has scored nine or fewer points in four of the past six games, too, including a dismal two-point effort against Western Michigan last time out in a near-miss.

When he is on his game, and the three-pointer is falling, Byers is a dangerous player. But, he has scored 12 or fewer points in seven of the past 10 games since Jan. 20. Let's stay with that trend until his shot starts to fall again.

Themus Fulks, G, UCF

Fulks and the Knights square off with the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the second time this season. Fulks is coming off an absolute stinker, going 3-for-12 with just eight points against Baylor on Saturday, although he did get to 10 assists. In fact, he is averaging 10.5 assists per game (APG) in the past two outings.

Fulks has had some tremendous games lately, including a 24-point, 11-assists effort leading an upset at BYU which could have moved UCF off the bubble and into a possible NCAA Tournament at-large bid. But, he has also had some disastrous games lately, too.

In the first meeting with OK State, Fulks managed just 13 points, four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes while spending plenty of time in foul trouble. He also has at least three turnovers in five in a row, which doesn't necessarily hurt you on PrizePicks, but it can get him in the doghouse, and onto the bench, so there is an indirect effect.

Jaden Henley, G, Grand Canyon

We look to the Mountain West for our final play, as we won't get to pick on Air Force, and its lack of defense, much longer.

Henley and the Antelopes face Air Force, which might be the worst basketball team in America. That's saying something with teams like Gardner-Webb, Kansas City, ULM, Rider, UTSA, VMI, etc. still existing.

Henley went for 15 points with six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a 6-for-9 shooting night in the first meeting with the Falcons back on Feb. 3 at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix. Henley is averaging 17.9 PPG this season, and he has scored 21 or more points in four of his past five outings. In addition, he is good for five or more rebounds in 11 of the past 12 games, while chipping in with two or more assists in five in a row. Look for Henley to fill up the stat sheet Tuesday.

