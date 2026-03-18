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In college basketball pick' em Wednesday, we'll peruse the First Four games as the NCAA Tournament continues into Day 2. Two 16-seeds hook up, as Prairie View A&M and Lehigh square off at 6:40 p.m. ET at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio on truTV. And, at 9:15 p.m. ET, the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks look to prove they're for real, facing the SMU Mustangs of the ACC in a battle of 11-seeds.

And, just a reminder, remember to take Cameron Boozer of Duke for More 0.5 Points, as PrizePicks offers up a bonus play to help your multipliers.

College Basketball PrizePicks Picks & Strategy

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Nasir Whitlock, G, Lehigh

America is about to get introduced to Whitlock. He led the Mountain Hawks with 21.0 points per game (PPG), with 3.5 rebounds per game (RPG) and 3.4 assists per game (APG) in 34 outings this season, leading Lehigh in scoring and assists.

Prairie View A&M is into the First Four, but it could be a mismatch for the Panthers, as they're a poor shooting team, while the defense isn't very good. That's not a good recipe for lasting long in the Big Dance. PVAM is allowing 76.1 PPG (214th in the nation), 43.7 percent from the field (143rd) and 33.5 percent on three-pointers (165th).

The 6-foot-2 junior from Brooklyn Park, Minn. has scored 15 or more points in 17 consecutive games dating back to Jan. 14, and he is averaging 25.4 PPG across the past four outings. He has three or more three-pointers in three of the past four outings, too, while averaging 5.8 APG in that same span. Whitlock is a solid play to hit his PRA projections and then some.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nasir Whitlock, More 25.5 Pts+Asts

Jaron Pierre, G, SMU

Pierre and his Mustangs teammates go into hostile territory at UD Arena, facing the 1-loss Redhawks of Miami (Ohio). Pierre has been on fire lately, scoring 21 or more points in three of his past five outings, averaging 20.6 PPG with at least four rebounds in 11 straight outings.

Pierre has five or more three-pointers in four of the past five games, totaling 22 three-pointers in the span. It is going to be a shootout against Miami, a team which averages 90.7 PPG, second in the nation. On the flip side, the Redhawks defense has struggled, allowing 77.4 PPG (248th), while teams are hitting 43.3 percent (116th), and 32.7 percent (130th) from behind the arc. That should be music to Pierre's ears, and certainly to the ears of his prospective managers.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaron Pierre, More 25.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Javon Jackson, G, Murray State

In an NIT first-round game at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada, the UNR Wolf Pack host the Murray State Racers at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Don't overlook the NIT when playing PrizePicks. There are some very good values.

Nevada heads into this game allowing 72.0 PPG (109th), with a 44.2 percent (177th) defensive field-goal percentage. On three-pointers, the Wolf Pack are allowing 34.9 percent (261st), which is bad news with a sharpshooter like Jackson coming to town.

Jackson has been hot lately, going for 18.3 PPG in the past three outings, including a 30-point effort in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinal loss to IUC on March 6, hitting a pair of triples. He has at least two triples in each of his past three games, averaging 2.3 3PT in the span.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Javon Jackson, More 1.5 3-Pointers

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.