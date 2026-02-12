MJ Collins , G, Utah State – The addition and ascension of Collins has lifted the Aggies to a certified tournament squad, and perhaps even more when March rolls around.

If Peterson ever gets healthy, this squad could be a serious contender to cut down the nets during March Madness.

Meanwhile, transfer Melvin Council has helped fill the void when Peterson has been shelved, averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 dimes per tilt. Despite the step up in competition from St. Bonaventure to Kansas, Council has not missed a beat, and is one the main reasons Kansas has continued to thrive despite erratic appearances from Peterson.

Miraculously, Kansas still managed to stun the previously undefeated Wildcats behind yet another double-double from Flory Bidunga . The sophomore tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds in the 82-78 win over Arizona. It was the second-straight double-double for Bidunga, and ninth of the season overall.

College Basketball Stock Report: Potential March Madness Impact Players

Let's take a look at some players making waves in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

College Basketball Stock Rising - Hot Players Down the Stretch

MJ Collins, G, Utah State – The addition and ascension of Collins has lifted the Aggies to a certified tournament squad, and perhaps even more when March rolls around. The transfer from Vanderbilt never averaged more than 7.5 points per game in any previous season, yet has exploded as a senior. Collins is averaging 18.3 points per tilt. His shooting stroke has improved tremendously. Collins is hitting 50.3-percent from the field, including 39.2-percent from three-point land. Both are by far career-highs. The development of a three-point shot in particular has been the biggest boost to his scoring. The Aggies are 21-3 and boast a stellar trio of guards with Collins, Mason Falslev and Drake Allen. Utah State could be a force to be reckoned with come tourney time.

Nick Boyd, G, Wisconsin – Boyd led the Badgers with 25 points in Tuesday's thrilling comeback win over a ranked Illinois squad. Boyd and teammate John Blackwell combined for 49 points, including 11 in overtime, to push Wisconsin over the top. Boyd is third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per tilt. Boyd is far from a one-trick pony, though, as he is also managing 3.4 points and 3.7 dimes per contest. The senior transfer from San Diego State (by way initially of Florida Atlantic) has taken his game to new heights with the Badgers. In his four previous campaigns, he never averaged more than 13.4 points per clash.

CHECK STATUS - College Basketball Injuries to Watch

Jeremiah Wilkinson, G, Georgia – Wilkinson will miss Wednesday's clash with Florida due to an undisclosed issue. The transfer from Cal is currently the leading scorer for the Bulldogs, averaging 17.1 points per game. However, Wilkinson is one of four Georgia players averaging double-figures in points, including fellow guards Blue Cain and Marcus Millender. The well-travelled Millender would be the most likely candidate to start in place of Wilkinson, though Justin Bailey and Jake Wilkins could also see extra minutes while Wilkinson is sidelined.

Dan Skillings, G, Baylor – The Cincinnati transfer has missed each of the last three games for the Bears, but he could return to the hardwood soon. Skillings started out the season strong, averaging 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists through the first 13 outings of the season. However, a balky knee has caused him to miss four games over the month, and he has been shuffled in and out of the starting lineup. In his seven subsequent games on the court, he averaged just 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per clash. While Skillings could return shortly, it remains to be seen just how much the knee will affect his production for the remainder of the campaign.

Jacari White, G, Virginia – A graduate transfer from North Dakota State, White was the focal point of the offense last season. He averaged 17.1 points per tilt for the Bison. The step up in competition, as well as the change in scenery, has altered his role with the Cavaliers. After starting 29 of 31 contests just a season ago, White has played exclusively as a reserve for the Hoos. White is managing just16.9 minutes per contest. Predictably, his production has suffered, as he is averaging only 8.7 points per clash. However, Virginia is 21-3 on the season, including 10-2 in the ACC, and White is still providing valuable contributions off the bench. In fact, he led Virginia with 19 points in Tuesday's narrow win at Florida State. White may not be the star of the show, but he is still playing an integral role on a stellar squad.

Malique Ewin, F/C, Arkansas – The Florida State transfer left Tuesday's thrashing of LSU early after suffering a blow to the head. Ewin's status is in question in the short tern for the Razorbacks. On the season, Ewing is averaging 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest, almost exclusively in a bench role. By contrast, he started all 30 games he played last season for the Seminoles. The Hogs have already been bitten by the injury bug with both sophomore Karter Knox and junior D.J. Wagner missing the last two games as well. Billy Richmond has started the last two games for the Razorbacks and combined for 27 points and nine rebounds, while little-used Isaiah Sealy could see increased minutes off the bench.

College Basketball Stock Falling - Key Injuries Affecting Value

Tru Washington, G, Miami – The 'Canes posted a signature win Tuesday over North Carolina, leading wire-to-wire en route to the 75-66 triumph over the Tar Heels. Miami won this contest without Washington, who missed his third-straight contest due to a personal matter. It is unclear when Washington will return to the squad. The New Mexico transfer started 19 of 20 tilts for the Hurricanes prior to the three-game absence, averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Freshman Dante Allen has started those three outings and averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 dimes over that span; Washington could be in danger of losing his starting spot should he eventually return.

Azavier Robinson, G, Butler – Robinson will miss the remainder of the season for the Bulldogs after undergoing wrist surgery. The freshman had started 15 of 22 games played, averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. This is the second starting point guard that Butler has lost for the season, as graduate transfer Jalen Jackson played just six contests before suffering a season-ending injury of his own to his ankle. Evan Haywood could start in place of Robinson, while Yame Butler is also a candidate for more playing time. Finley Bizjack will be asked to shoulder a Herculean load for the remainder of the season.